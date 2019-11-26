Gold Coast Airport to boost checkpoint security with Computed Tomography screening solutions

Smiths Detection partners with Gold Coast Airport to enhance their cabin bag screening at both existing and upcoming terminals

GOLD COAST, Australia, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiths Detection today announced that it has been awarded a contract by Gold Coast Airport to enhance its cabin bag screening with advanced Computed Tomography (CT) screening systems. The announcement follows a successful six-week trial completed in March this year.

Servicing both international and domestic airlines, Gold Coast Airport welcomes almost 6.5 million passengers per year, which is forecast to more than double by 2037[1]. To meet increasing passenger volumes and mandated government regulations to be CT-compliant, Gold Coast Airport will install up to twelve HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX screening machines within the passenger screening point during the next three years. Initial installation will see four CTiX units installed at the existing screening point in April 2020, with the remaining eight units to be installed in line with the opening of the southern terminal expansion and refurbishment of the existing terminal.

Gold Coast Airport General Manager Operations and Service Delivery, Brett Curtis, said the equipment, which uses 3D technology to improve detection of suspicious items, will streamline security processes.

"Because this technology allows bags to be screened without personal belongings like laptops, gels and liquids having to be removed, it results in a significant reduction in wait times at the passenger security checks," he said. "The trial was successful and we found the scanner worked well from security, operational efficiency and passenger experience perspectives."

The integrated security lanes at Gold Coast Airport will include cutting-edge technology components designed to improve security, passenger experience and operational efficiency:

HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX -- a cabin baggage screening system that uses CT technology to provide advanced explosives detection and low false alarm rates. By producing high resolution 3D volumetric images, operators can more accurately analyse a bag's contents whilst liquids and electronic devices can remain in bags

iLane.evo -- a flexible and smart lane system with automated tray return and modular divestment counters so multiple passengers can put their belongings down for screening at the same time

Checkpoint.Evoplus -- an advanced lane management solution that fully integrates the individual components of the lane onto a single, intelligent platform whilst enabling remote screening

Smiths Detection Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand, Jordan Thrupp, said the company was delighted to have worked with Gold Coast Airport from trial to deployment.

"As the airport completes its expansion, our CT-based checkpoint screening solutions will ensure it stays ahead of regulatory standards and growing passenger numbers, while delivering the best passenger experience to its visitors," he said.

"With Gold Coast Airport as the first in Queensland to contract Smiths Detection's CT checkpoint solution, we are proud to be continuing to provide support to airports across Australia on their CT transition whether it be for cabin or checked baggage."

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX has both TSA AT-2 certification and ECAC EDS CB C3 approval -- the highest defined security standards in the industry.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Smiths Detection is one of five operating divisions of Smiths Group, a global technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 23,000 people in more than 50 countries, Smiths Group is a world leader in the practical application of advanced technologies, delivering products and services for threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications markets worldwide.

Our goal is simple -- to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com

