Gold Coast security dog halts man with gun at Neiman Marcus, police say

A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday at the Neiman Marcus in the Gold Coast after the store’s security dog alerted that the man had a gun, according to a police report.

Derrick Latham, of the Englewood neighborhood, is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, retail theft and possession of a controlled substance, the report said.

A Neiman Marcus spokesperson said in a statement that the company is committed to providing a “safe and enjoyable in-store experience” for associates and customers.

“To reinforce our commitment, we are investing in additional security measures in select stores,” the statement said. “In addition to Neiman’s full-time, in-store security team, we are now working with a private security firm and its K-9 unit for weapons detection.”

Around 2 p.m., officers were called to the Nieman Marcus, at 737 N. Michigan Ave., where they met with a manager, the report said. The manager said that with security cameras, they saw that Latham took a belt and two buckles and put them in his jacket pockets. The merchandise cost about $995 before taxes.

Latham then left the store through the Michigan Avenue exit without paying, the report said. A security officer with the security dog stopped Latham outside the store on the sidewalk and found that he had a loaded 9 mm handgun in his waistband.

The security officer also found that Latham had 16 fake $100 bills, seven loose 9 mm rounds and five white pills believed to be Xanax, the report said.

Latham was on electronic monitoring at the time of the incident, the report said.

Latham appeared in court Tuesday in front of Judge Susana Ortiz, who set his bail at $30,000 with electronic monitoring and no contact with Neiman Marcus, according to court records.

His next court date is scheduled for April 27.

Latham was arrested earlier this year for aggravated battery against a police officer, which is still an ongoing court case, according to court records. He violated his bail in that case with the Neiman Marcus-related arrest.

He was also arrested last year and found guilty of possession of a firearm.

