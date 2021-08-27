Gold Gains as Fed’s Powell Stops Short of Giving Taper Timeline

Mariana Durao and Eddie Spence
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said tapering may be appropriate this year, easing concern that policy makers will soon tighten monetary policy.

The central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though it won’t be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter, Powell said Friday in a virtual speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. The dollar sank as the Fed Chair spoke, allowing gold to gain as investors closed bets on a tapering timeline being announced.

“Powell’s speech is slightly dovish but not dovish enough to jump start any large-scale buying in precious metals,” said Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS (Switzerland) SA. “It was his strongest signal yet that the taper will begin this year (not next) and he didn’t fully capitalize on the risk of the delta variant on policy.”

Powell’s much-anticipated speech eased prior concerns that the central bank will soon tighten monetary policy to combat inflation. A rapid increase in U.S. prices linked to snarled supply chains and shortages had raised the prospect of an early reduction in stimulus, which has cast a shadow over the gold market this month. The Fed Chair used his speech to reiterate his view that those pressures are temporary and confined to a narrow group of goods.

The metal has stumbled much of this year as vaccine rollouts, stronger-than-expected recoveries in some economies and worries over rising interest rates dimmed its appeal. Low rates helped power non-interest-bearing bullion to a record high last year on a wave of investor cash. In 2021, exchange-traded funds holding the metal have experienced outflows.

“The speech was interpreted as the Fed Chair offering no fresh news and people who had betted on him providing some clear tapering time line were left disappointed,” Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, said in emailed comments. “I wouldn’t be surprised if gold were to stage a stronger recovery now.”

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,807.01 an ounce at 10:51 a.m. in New York. The metal has slipped 5% this year. Silver, platinum and palladium all gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened 0.4%.

