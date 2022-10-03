Gold Extends Last Week’s Advance With Dollar Surge Cooling

1
Sing Yee Ong
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher in Asia after capping its best week since mid-August as a retreat in the dollar provided some relief to the precious metal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bullion posted its first weekly gain in three on Friday, with an easing in Treasury yields also helping to boost the allure of the non-interest bearing asset. Gold had plummeted to a two-year low earlier in the week on the back of a surge in the dollar and bond yields.

Bullion could be in for more volatility, with crucial readings on the still-tight US labor market due later this week. The figures may provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike trajectory, with strong numbers potentially spurring more gains in bond yields that would be harmful for gold.

Spot gold advanced 0.2% to $1,664.09 an ounce as of 8:03 a.m. in Singapore, after climbing 1% last week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1% after retreating from a record high last week. Silver rose, while platinum and palladium were steady.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Relentless Dollar Rally Raises Bets on Interventions: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is expected to extend its gains, increasing speculation that governments will stage unusual market interventions to drive up the value of the currencies on the losing end of the trade. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleOPEC+ to Consider O

  • BOJ board debated risk of overshoot in inflation - Sept mtg summary

    Some Bank of Japan policymakers said inflation may overshoot initial expectations, with one member saying it was important to communicate an exit strategy from ultra-easy policy when the "right timing comes," a summary of opinions at the BOJ's September meeting showed on Monday. While many board members saw wage developments as key to the outlook for monetary policy, one member said there was a chance Japan can achieve "high wage growth" due to a tightening job market, the summary showed. Many opinions, however, called for the need to maintain ultra-loose policy due to Japan's still weak economy and an expected slowdown in inflation next fiscal year, when the impact of soaring fuel costs dissipate, the summary showed.

  • Marketmind: Can Q4 stop the rot?

    Investors are betting that soaring U.S. interest rates, bond yields and the dollar will tighten financial conditions enough to tip the U.S. and global economies into recession. A few domestic crises and central bank interventions - think Britain and Japan - have only darkened the global gloom. On Friday, JP Morgan's Marko Kolanovic - one of the most vocal equity bulls - appeared to throw in the towel, saying he now fears a central bank policy error.

  • UN Security Council meets to discuss damage to Russian pipeline

    Russia and NATO are blaming each other over the blast that caused the Nord Stream pipeline to leak methane gas.

  • Rick Scott says there should be 'reasonable' federal abortion restrictions

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) says abortion access should be decided at the state level, despite a federal abortion ban proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

  • Japan's business mood worsens as cost hikes bite - BOJ tankan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese manufacturer' business mood worsened in the three months to September and corporate inflation expectations hit a record high, a central bank survey showed, as stubbornly high material costs clouded the outlook for the fragile economy. Corporate capital expenditure plans for the current fiscal year stayed strong, the Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey showed, thanks in part to the boost to exporters from the weak yen. "Big manufacturers' sentiment was surprisingly weak as slowing global growth took a toll on the materials sector through declines in commodity prices," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

  • Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Your Sunday Briefing: Picking Up the Pieces After Ian

    (Bloomberg) -- Hello again.Here’s a few stories to help get you prepped for what's sure to be another busy week.The big recovery: Ian may no longer be a massive storm, but it leaves behind an estimated $70-$120 billion in economic damage — as well as countless untold human tragedy. While that makes Ian one of the top-10 costliest storms in the US, the fact that it skirted a key fertilizer-production area means the broader economy was spared the worst.The big stat: The jobs report due Friday is p

  • Copper Mountain Mining Corporation's (TSE:CMMC) market cap touched CA$329m last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 56% as well as institutions

    A look at the shareholders of Copper Mountain Mining Corporation ( TSE:CMMC ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Oil jumps more than 3% as OPEC+ mulls cuts of up to 1 million bpd

    Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market. Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets. To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, are considering an output cut of 0.5 million to 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

  • See what Chuck Grassley, Mike Franken say about abortion and inflation in Iowa's U.S. Senate race

    Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is seeking his eighth term. He faces a challenge from retired U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Franken, a Democrat.

  • Battered Investors Now Find Thrills in T-Bills

    The stability of Treasury bills is attracting investors weary of seesawing vehicles such as cryptocurrencies.

  • Fuel prices: Businesses express concerns over rising costs

    A Norfolk glass firm and a sailing company from Essex feel government help may not be enough.

  • Marcus Stroman’s dramatic jump in Cubs 2023 Rotation Power Rankings

    Cubs starter Marcus Stroman finished his season with six scoreless innings to beat the Reds 8-1 in the Cubs home finale.

  • Israel upbeat on draft Lebanese demarcation deal, sees gas profit-sharing

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel gave its preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon that may lead to profit-sharing in a disputed Mediterranean gas prospect. Hoping to defuse one source of conflict between the hostile countries and prod them toward accommodation, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein last week submitted a new proposal that would pave the way for offshore energy exploration. As Beirut mulls the 10-page draft - details of which have been kept under wraps - the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called it "a very important step" on Saturday while Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a powerful Hezbollah ally, deemed it "positive".

  • US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by

    The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers — or 25% — short of its recruitment goal this year, officials confirmed Friday, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled in a tight jobs market to find young people willing and fit to enlist. While the Army was the only service that didn't meet its target, all of the others had to dig deep into their pools of delayed entry applicants, which will put them behind as they begin the next recruiting year on Saturday. The Air Force usually has about 25%.

  • Hurricane Ian devastated your home — here are the important first steps for disaster relief and insurance claims

    It’s important to understand the insurance coverage and claims process that lays ahead after Hurricane Ian.

  • Florida still unranked in Week 5 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

    The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll still has Florida unranked after Week 5, but the Gators' game against Eastern Washington wasn't considered in the update after being pushed to Sunday.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The chip sector is losing steam after several strong years, creating a chance to buy in on the next growth cycle.