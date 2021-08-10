Gold fails as an inflation hedge

Felix Salmon
·1 min read

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

As inflation reaches its highest levels since 2008, the price of gold has fallen more than 16% in a year.

Why it matters: Gold is often sold as a hedge against inflation. It isn't.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

By the numbers: The price of gold has fallen by almost $350 over the past year — from $2,069 per ounce on Aug. 4, 2020, to $1,726 on Aug. 9, 2021.

  • That's a small drop compared to what happened between 2011 and 2015 when the price of gold fell by more than $800 per ounce.

Flashback: After gold broke the $2,000 per ounce barrier last year, Bank of America analysts forecast that it would hit $3,000 within 18 months.

  • The gold price isn't predictable, however. The foremost use case for the metal is simply sitting on it and doing nothing — or shilling it to viewers of right-wing television.

  • Bitcoin has become increasingly attractive to people convinced that the U.S. currency is going to collapse, making gold feel a bit outmoded.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses, on a

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • The Las Vegas Strip Is Changing Before Our Eyes

    A major REIT acquisition will put most of the Las Vegas Strip's real estate under the control of one company.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 8 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we will be discussing 8 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker based on his hedge fund’s Q1 portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Nicholas J. Pritzker’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, you can click to skip ahead to 4 Best Stocks to Buy According to […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

    PubMatic operates a sell-side-focused platform in the programmatic ad space. Although humans are capable of setting parameters, such as the minimum price a publisher will accept to sell its display space, PubMatic's platform is designed to efficiently automate the process. As advertising goes digital, PubMatic's opportunity grows.

  • Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Scoop Up Big Gains

    Though profit is a company's goal, cash is its lifeblood for existence and a measure of resiliency.

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • A Bad Quarter Offers a Good Opportunity to Get In on This Historically Strong Bank Stock

    This bank has struggled in 2021 and now trades at a historically low valuation that could present a good buying opportunity.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Inks Labor Deal With United Autoworkers

    Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) agreement with UAW enables it to maintain its competitive cost structure in flat-rolled steel compared with any of its peers, union or non-union.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]