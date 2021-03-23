Gold falls as strong U.S. yields, dollar sap safe-haven appeal

FILE PHOTO: A worker places gold bullion on display at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asha Sistla
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Asha Sistla

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened along with Treasury yields, while markets awaited comments on economic health from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day.

Safe-haven gold is highly sensitive to rising bond yields as they raise the opportunity cost of holding the bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,734.31 per ounce by 0345 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also down 0.3% at $1,733.70 per ounce.

"We get a little bit of easing in yields that encourages people to step up and buy some gold. Again the afterthought is we have a little bit of higher yields coming up again, so we better sell gold - this is going to be a constant theme," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.

The dollar index was up 0.1% against a basket of currencies, supported by firm U.S. Treasury yields.

The U.S. economy is "much improved," Powell said on Monday, but at the same time warned that the recovery is still "far from complete."

"We expect gold to either see selling pressure once more beyond the quarter end, but may trade in a range in the next one week," OCBC analysts said in a note.

Palladium was down 0.3% at $2,608.95, trading close to a more than one-year high of $2,755.18 on March 18.

"Palladium provides a good reflation alternate because the market is in such a massive deficit and they're projected to be in a deficit in 2021 and the need is high," Innes added.

"You've got a deficit because of the mine closures, but it is going to take a lot longer to repair ... now it's a couple of months, which is going to continue to weigh on the massive deficits we think is building."

Silver slipped 1% to $25.53 and platinum fell 0.9% to $1,172.91.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Price Prediction – Despite Drop in Treasury Yields Gold Prices Edge Lower

    Gold prices traded sideways and have been consolidating for 5-straight trading sessions. Despite a dip in U.S. Treasury yields, the yellow metal was unable to gain traction. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped nearly 4-basis points which was the most significant drop in a week.

  • 3 Reasons Airbnb Stock Probably Won't Make You Rich

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) did not invent vacation rentals, but it helped make the concept more workable for hosts and guests alike. Unfortunately, now that Airbnb trades publicly, its returns may ultimately disappoint growth investors. Many consider Airbnb stock a buy for the transformation it brought to its industry.

  • SNB Threw $118 Billion at FX Campaign as U.S. Alarm Bells Rang

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank spent 110 billion francs ($118 billion) on interventions in 2020, evidence of heightened market activism that risks fueling more tension with the U.S.The tally is the highest since 2012 and indicates officials purchased currency worth 9 billion francs in the fourth quarter, when the U.S. Treasury branded Switzerland a currency manipulator. Such eye-watering sums won’t escape the attention of President Joe Biden’s new administration in Washington, which doesn’t appear to be breaking with the stance of its predecessor.That raises the prospect of the standoff with Switzerland over currencies continuing. SNB President Thomas Jordan remains steadfast in his willingness to intervene, and is likely to reiterate that view after a quarterly monetary decision later this week.“The Biden people are going to be tough and vigilant,” said Mark Sobel, a former career Treasury official now U.S. Chairman of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. “I think they will continue the Trump administration’s approach to pushing countries to be more transparent about their foreign exchange practices and interventions.”The change of leadership since the exit of President Donald Trump had fueled hopes of a shift in the U.S. stance, but that might not come to pass. Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her foreign affairs counterpart Antony Blinken have vowed to oppose manipulation. The 2020 Democratic Party party platform also contained a commitment.In doggedly sticking to their intervention policy, Swiss officials have pointed out that their capital market is too small for the sort of quantitative easing program that was employed by the Federal Reserve, which caused a drop in the dollar.“Other countries have been quantitative easing to have some control over their exchange rates,” said Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank. “Perhaps it’s a little bit rich that the U.S. Treasury is pointing their finger at Switzerland.”The Swiss have also tried explaining that they can’t just boost fiscal expenditure instead, and that a country of just 8.5 million that is home to some of the world’s largest companies, will inevitably show an overstated current account surplus.The International Monetary Fund and the Bank for International Settlements have both given the SNB a green light.With inflation barely above zero, Jordan and his colleagues are all but sure to repeat their willingness to use interventions at their decision at 9:30 am local time on Thursday. They will probably also keep interest rates at a record low of -0.75%.Switzerland can take comfort from the fact that the franc has depreciated against both the dollar and the euro, lessening the need for interventions that the SNB says are essential to keep deflationary forces at bay.Economic activity is still blighted by the pandemic, and the vaccination program is behind schedule. The SNB will also update its growth and inflation forecasts.“Now that the franc is losing ground, the central bank will welcome the franc weakening but continue to stress it remains highly valued, that risks on forex markets persist, and therefore stands ready to intervene,” said GianLuigi Mandruzzato, an economist at EFG Bank. “Interventions will start again should the franc rise again,” with the 1.07 per euro mark likely a key threshold.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen sees post-COVID growth, possible full employment in 2022

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will paint an optimistic picture for the U.S. economy as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, telling U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that she sees both growth and possibly full employment next year - due to President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus package. Yellen said the Treasury, tasked with implementing much of the Biden stimulus plan and distributing the funds, was working to expedite relief to the areas of greatest need, including the smallest of small businesses, which are disproportionately owned by women and people of color.

  • 2 Top Stocks for Retirees

    If you have retired, or if you're about to, you can celebrate the end of your working days. After that, you can turn to your nest egg, ensuring that you're mentally and financially ready to move on to the next phase of your life.

  • Biden is reportedly getting even more serious about taxing the wealthy

    Biden is looking at raising more revenue and has said Americans earning over $400,000 can expect hikes, but he isn't considering a new wealth tax.

  • GameStop Q4 Earnings Not To Be As Impressive As The Increase In Shares

    Gravity-defying GameStop, which has seen a stellar rise in its stock price of more than 2,640% in 2021, is not expected to report impressive results on Tuesday when it will announce both fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings after the market closes.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • Kendrick Bourne says Patriots are ‘going to turn it around in one year’

    "They’re going to win again. That was just a one-year thing."

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Breaks Below Key Support At $25.85

    Silver has finally managed to get out of the $25.85 – $26.25 range.

  • TREASURIES-Yields near one-year highs, auctions in view

    Yields rose after the Fed last Wednesday said that the U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation. At the same time, Fed officials have refrained from expressing any concern about the recent pickup in yields, saying the move reflects optimism about the economy. “The market is still coming to terms with the fact that this Fed is going to be focused on maximizing employment and is going to let inflation run,” said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at Incapital.

  • Death of a Treasury Bull Market Rocks Faith in Market Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks may be catching a breather in Monday trading, but the aftershocks from the sharpest bond selloff in almost five decades are set to reverberate across investing strategies hitched to the cheap-money era.Consider the troublesome cross-asset linkages out there. Technology stocks have become ever-more sensitive to U.S. debt, with co-movements turning the most negative since 1999, according to Bank of America Corp.Volatile currencies from the Mexican peso to Australian dollar have become more vulnerable to Treasury gyrations. Meanwhile, the short-term link between bonds and the S&P 500 have spiked to the most positive since 2016 -- signaling the growing threat of concurrent declines across both assets.As the U.S. experiment with run-it-hot economics spurs the demise of the long-dated Treasury bull market, strategies tied to the low-rate era look dangerous. And that raises the prospect of fresh selling to come.“The duration heuristic is the most powerful force in the market at present,” Warren Pies, founder of 3Fourteen Research, wrote in a note. “The pandemic -- and our collective response to it -- has created this situation.”While the Treasury rout has been taking place for good economic reasons -- juicing trades that ride the business cycle -- some of the biggest market winners of the past year still look vulnerable.Take Big Tech. While they have not always shown a positive link with bonds, the likes of Facebook Inc. and Netflix Inc. are by nature long-duration trades. When economic growth plunged in the pandemic, investors bought these equities for their promise of long-term profits discounted at record-low rates.With the U.S. economy expected to expand at the fastest pace since the 1980s while bond yields are on the rise, the sector has become less attractive -- while cyclicals like energy and financials have regained favor.In fact, U.S. tech stocks are even more vulnerable to higher rates now than during the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when the Federal Reserve signaled a reduction in its asset purchases, BofA strategists led by Andy Pham wrote in a note.The Nasdaq 100 rose almost 2% in Monday trading as Treasury yields dipped, underscoring the close ties between the two.All this is a problem for those chasing U.S. large-cap benchmarks where tech is easily the chunkiest sector. It’s also an issue for a classic 60/40 portfolio.One way of figuring out duration risk in stocks is to invert dividend yields, an indication of how long it would take an investor to recoup their initial investment, other things being equal. By that measure, a portfolio with 60% in the S&P 500 and 40% in Treasuries would have highest duration in some two decades, according to Jeroen Blokland.“Equity duration has steadily increased over the last decade as the weight of technology stocks, very high duration stocks, has risen to all-time highs,” the Robeco portfolio manager wrote on the asset manager’s website. “As a result, portfolio duration has increased as well, as both bond duration and equity duration have spiked.”Stock sectors have fluctuated in the past month by more than what is implied by their historical relationship with rates, suggesting the market is pricing in another 15 to 25 basis point gain in 10-year yields, UBS Group AG strategists led by Keith Parker wrote in a note last week.All this is causing headaches for some of Wall Street’s hottest products.Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF at Ark Investment Management was one of the best performing funds in the U.S. in 2020. But the ARK Innovation ETF, ticker ARKK, is down 20% from a February peak after being caught up in the fallout of rocketing rates.Risky BusinessSensitivity to rates has been elevated in credit, too. Duration in the $43.5 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD) climbed to a record 10.3 years later last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s fallen to 9.7 years now, with the fund slumping around 6.5% this year amid the Treasury yield surge.Meanwhile in currency markets, commodity-exposed nations including Mexico, Australia and Canada have been in the line of fire thanks to bonds, according to BofA. “The rate rise has contributed materially to a synchronized, risk-off environment across rates, equities, and FX,” strategists wrote in a Thursday note.A JPMorgan Chase & Co. index of EM currencies has dropped nearly 3% from a one-year high reached last month.Morgan Stanley, for its part, is bearish on emerging-market currencies on expectations that few central banks will raise rates fast enough to counteract the effects of rising U.S. yields, strategists led by James Lord wrote.That would mark a break from the past year, when those exchange rates caught a break from a depreciating dollar as risk appetite recovered.The silver lining in all this? Investing strategies that ride the business cycle are picking up the slack. A long-short value strategy, for example, is set for its best quarter since 2001, a Bloomberg index shows.“As long as bond yields are moving higher, value has a chance to perform,” JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Bank for entrepreneurs' advised by Philip Hammond sees profits soar

    OakNorth Bank said Hammond's advice during the pandemic was 'invaluable.'

  • It’s time to close the racial retirement gap

    A convergence of policy initiatives, motivated politicians, greater diversity in financial professionals and citizens demanding change may provide the crucial push to get the job done.

  • 2 Highflying Social Media Stocks Just Got Downgraded. Why Their Runs Could Be Over.

    After soaring nearly 500% each over the past year, an analyst at BofA downgraded shares of Pinterest and Snap.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Fauci discusses trial that showed no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted a clinical trial that did not show a link between an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, emphasized that the Food and Drug Administration will review the vaccine before it could be approved for use in the U.S.

  • Xi, Kim share messages reaffirming China-N. Korea alliance

    The leaders of China and North Korea are reaffirming their traditional alliance following contentious talks between top diplomats from Washington and Beijing and diplomatic isolation and economic problems in the North that have left it ever-more dependent on the Chinese. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger “unity and cooperation” with China in the face of challenges posed by “hostile forces” while exchanging messages with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’