Gold Fields acquisition target Yamana assets valued at $6-$8 billion - CIBC

Nelson Banya
·2 min read

By Nelson Banya

(Reuters) - An independent evaluation has put Yamana Gold's mineral assets at between $6 billion and $8 billion, in line with South Africa's Gold Fields' initial offer price for the Canadian miner, circulars issued late Friday showed.

Gold Fields announced a deal to acquire Yamana in an all-share transaction that valued the Canadian company at $6.7 billion on May 31.

But investor concerns that the deal was dilutive and over-valued Yamana sent Gold Fields' shares tumbling 20% on the day of the announcement.

The spread between the value of Gold Fields' offer and Yamana's share price has narrowed following the share slump.

A valuation report produced by CIBC World Markets Inc. on Aug. 30 had valued Yamana's mineral assets, which include 50% of Canadian Malarctic - one of the world's biggest gold mines - at between $6.825 billion and $8.025 billion, according to the circulars.

CIBC, one of Canada's biggest investment banks, said its report did not evaluate Yamana as a corporate entity and excluded the firm's expenses and interest on debt held at the corporate level.

Gold Fields and Yamana did not provide financial projections but used 2021 financial reports to show that the combined entity would have reported $6 billion revenue and $744 million annual profit if the deal was executed on Jan. 1 last year.

Both firms' boards said they unanimously backed the transaction, which would see Gold Fields owning 69% of the merged entity and current Yamana shareholders holding 31%.

"The combined company will be a top-4 global gold major with a diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets with tangible near and long-term growth opportunities," the directors said.

Gold Fields has said Yamana gives it a coveted foothold in North America and brings new assets on board at a time the industry is faced with depleting reserves.

Yamana and Gold Fields shareholders will vote on the deal on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, respectively.

The transactions require the approval of 75% of Gold Fields shareholders, while Yamana needs 66.67% support.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen Rejects Concern About Inflation Becoming Entrenched

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed the idea that high inflation is becoming embedded in the US economy, pointing to moderate expectations for price gains over the longer haul.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteTranscript: Nouriel

  • Japan Inflation Hits 3% for First Time Since 1991 Excluding Tax Hike Impacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation hit 3% for the first time in over three decades excluding the impact of tax hikes, an acceleration that adds to the doubts over the need for continued central bank stimulus.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTwitter T

  • Colombia central bank will raise rate to 11%

    Colombia's central bank board will raise the benchmark interest rate at its meeting next week, which is likely its penultimate increase in a cycle meant to counteract inflation, analysts said in a poll on Friday. Twelve of 14 analysts surveyed said the seven-member board will increase borrowing costs by 100 basis points to 11%, while one analyst predicted a 75 basis point raise and another projected a 50 basis points uptick. The firm expects the board to maintain considerable but gradual increases to send a message that they are committed to the medium-term inflation target.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, Treasury yields reverse course amid reports of easing Fed

    Wall Street advanced in morning trading and Treasury yields paused their uphill climb following reports that the Federal Reserve might consider less aggressive inflation-curbing tactics after November. U.S. benchmark Treasury yields shot up to their highest level in nearly 15 years and a plummeting yen had forex observers on intervention watch, while corporate earnings season hit full stride. "Earnings haven’t been terrible, and margins have generally held up better than most had thought," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

  • Fed Officials Expect Debate on Rate Peak and When to Slow Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- US central bankers said the next phase in their campaign to curb inflation will be to debate how high to raise interest rates and when to slow the pace of increases.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts

  • Gold Jumps as Japan Moves to Prop Up Yen Drive Down Greenback

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold surged as Japanese authorities intervened to prop up the yen, further driving down the greenback and increasing the appeal of the precious metal.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Wors

  • POOL's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down

    POOL's third-quarter 2022 results benefit from solid demand for connected and smart technology products.

  • Bull of the Day: ExxonMobil (XOM)

    Shares of this energy giant are dirt cheap.

  • Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing bill

    Facebook warned on Friday that it may block sharing of news content on its platform in Canada over concerns about legislation that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers. The Online News Act, introduced in April, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta's Facebook and Alphabet's Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, in a move similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia last year. "We believe the Online News Act misrepresents the relationship between platforms and news publishers, and we call on the government to review its approach," Marc Dinsdale, head of media partnerships at Meta Canada, said in a blog post.

  • Pfizer plans to quadruple price of Covid-19 vaccine

    Pfizer Inc. plans to raise the price of its Covid-19 vaccine next year to $110 to $130 a dose, about quadruple what it’s charging in the United States currently. The company, which developed the vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech, told investors and analysts in a presentation that it aims to increase the price after the U.S. government’s purchasing program expires and the vaccine moves to sales in the commercial market next year. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal told Reuters the increased price is higher than expected and could boost Pfizer’s annual revenue by $2.5 billion to $3 billion.

  • Mattel to Pay $3.5 Million to Settle SEC Allegations Over Misstatements

    The Securities and Exchange Commission said Mattel Inc. agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle claims over misstatements the toy maker made in its 2017 financial statements.

  • Analyst Moves To Sidelines After Jazz Pharma Deal Shifts Zymeworks To Early Stage Pipeline

    SVB Leerink downgraded Zymeworks Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) to Market Perform with a price target of $8, down from $19 following the recent divestiture of zanidatamab to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and the unveiling of the company's early stage pipeline. While the JAZZ/ZYME deal is robust and front-loaded, providing the company with significant free cash flow to fund operations. But based on discussions with JAZZ management, it appears unlikely that the company will opt to pursue some of the

  • Toymaker Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 million to settle SEC charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -California-based Toymaker Mattel Inc has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges over financial misstatements in 2017, the agency said on Friday. Mattel, which makes Barbie and Fisher-Price toys, incorrectly reported its losses during the third and fourth quarters of 2017 due to tax reporting errors, the SEC said. The issue went uncorrected until November 2019 and the lack of internal control for financial reporting related to the error remained undisclosed.

  • Why a Higher Stock Price for IBM Computes

    Big Blue’s turnaround continues. Also, Wall Street opinions on Ally Financial, J.B. Hunt Transport, Generac, Bombardier, and Wintrust Financial.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Soared Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by more than 8% by early afternoon today. The results themselves brought few surprises; after all, investors can see where the price of copper is in the market and therefore ascertain the trend in Freeport's revenue. During the earnings call, CEO Richard Adkerson talked of the physical copper market being "strikingly tight globally right now" and customers "fighting" to get hold of products.

  • Vacasa Lays Off 280 Employees as New CEO Sets Sights on Profits

    Just weeks into his new gig as CEO, and having already executed management changes, the Rob Greyber regime at Vacasa laid off 280 employees, about 3 percent of the property management company’s workforce, Skift has learned. Vacasa confirmed the layoffs tip from sources when reached by Skift and provided details. The layoffs are mostly among […]

  • ‘We Are Seeing Very Attractive Valuations’: Billionaire Dan Loeb Likes These 2 Stocks in Particular

    Dan Loeb, founder and CEO of the New York-based asset management firm Third Point, has built a reputation for active investing and staking out aggressive market stances – and it’s a strategy that has worked for him. Since founding his fund in 1995, Loeb has built it into a Wall Street giant, with some $16 billion in total assets under management. While Loeb may be aggressive in his investment tactics, he keeps himself firmly rooted in reality, and his recent client letter has taken clear note of

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. Writing on current conditions from Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson lays out reasons for investor patience, in his forecast of where the main indexes are likely

  • Analysis-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

    Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep selloff in Treasuries steamrolls investors who bet markets would soon reverse, while battering stocks and fueling the dollar’s climb. The tumble in bonds has intensified in recent days, as U.S. Treasury yields - which move inversely to prices - hit their highest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis on concerns that the Fed would need to raise rates more aggressively to bring down consumer prices.

  • Another Big Rate Hike Is Coming. Why the Stock Market Rallied.

    Actually, The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos did: The Fed may be trying to figure out whether to slow the pace of rate increases.