Gold Fields CEO Griffith Steps Down After Failed Yamana Bid

Felix Njini
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith is stepping down after the South African company’s failed attempt to take over Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Griffith, 57, who was appointed CEO in April 2021, is leaving Dec. 31 after the company’s bid to buy Yamana was scuppered by two rivals, denting a plan to expand in the Americas. Martin Preece, 54, who runs Gold Fields’ South Deep mine, becomes interim CEO, the Johannesburg-based bullion producer said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Yamana setback should not be allowed to impede the company’s strategy,” Griffith said in a statement. “So I felt that I should take responsibility and allow the company to move forward under new leadership unencumbered by the Yamana transaction.”

A former CEO of Anglo American Platinum Ltd., Griffith took over from Nick Holland, who retired after 13 years. Griffith’s plan to acquire Yamana floundered after the target last month backed a rival $4.8 billion cash-and-stock joint offer from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Pan American Silver Corp., ditching the agreement it had struck with Gold Fields in May. The South African company had offered an all-share deal at $7 billion and a 34% premium.

Read: Gold Fields Sees Tide Turn on Yamana Deal After Stock Rout

The Yamana proposal faced opposition from some Gold Fields investors, including Van Eck Associates Corp. and Redwheel who balked at the premium and the dilution they would have had to accept to their stakes. Gold Fields shares, which plunged 21% when the bid was announced in May, have since recovered to pre-offer levels.

Griffith said in Tuesday’s statement that the board agreed that a strategy of growing the value and quality of its portfolio was the right one for Gold Fields.

“We were all disappointed that the Yamana deal did not go through, as we felt it was a compelling deal which would have created a strong company and created value for all our shareholders,” said Yunus Suleman, Gold Fields’ chairman.

Griffith pursued deals to expand the company’s presence in the Americas, where it owns assets in Peru and Chile. Gold Fields has also built its presence in Ghana and Australia, diversifying from South Africa where producers are struggling with the challenges of extracting gold from the world’s deepest mines.

Preece has been with the company for six years and is “well-placed to lead Gold Fields,” it said.

Read: Gold Fields Ends Takeover Deal With Yamana Amid Rival Offer

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro Appears in Public Ahead of Lula Certification

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro appeared twice in public over the weekend though he made no public comments ahead of the certification of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s election victory on Monday. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesGoldman to Cut Hundreds M

  • Saudi Stocks Slip From Outperformers to Stragglers on Oil Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian stocks have slipped from being among global pacesetters in the first half to ending 2022 as laggards, thanks to a sharp swing in oil prices. And investors are mixed on the outlook for 2023. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyKeystone Has Leaked More O

  • Marketmind: Under arrest

    And for financial markets caught in a holding pattern, U.S. inflation data due later on Tuesday is shaping up as a key event, probably more important for the outlook than tomorrow's interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. In Europe, markets will focus on economic sentiment data from Germany, the region's biggest economy, where the ZEW survey will be released. Inflation data is also due out in Germany.

  • New FBI hate crimes report undercounts bigotry-based attacks on racial minorities and LGBTQ people

    The FBI on Monday released a hate crimes report for 2021 that it admits is incomplete and which, critics say, vastly undercounts bigotry-based attacks on Blacks

  • Biden forms interagency group to draft antisemitism strategy

    Amid a surge in hateful rhetoric and violence, President Joe Biden on Monday formed a new interagency group to develop a national strategy to combat antisemitism, the White House announced. Led by the White House Domestic Policy and National Security councils, the new group will consult with community leaders, government officials, lawmakers and activists as it drafts a national strategy to tackle antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

  • Beamery, the all-in-one talent management platform, becomes a unicorn

    HR organizations are faced with a widening skills gap, economic headwinds and changing expectations around work. Others leaning more technoutopianist might proffer HR tech as a solution. While there's a fair amount of dissatisfaction with HR tech vendors (at least according to some data), to be fair to the tech-positive crowd, many companies see real value in HR tech.

  • OnPolitics: What's next for Mar-a-Lago documents review

    A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit that sought a special master review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Bond Traders Bet on Recession-Level Inflation Plunge Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- If the bond market is correct, US inflation is about to plummet at the pace that it did during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyKeystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010The gap between yields on on

  • Andrew Tate: 'I fear online influencer radicalised my son'

    After an incident at school, Jane is worried how Andrew Tate's views are affecting her 15-year-old.

  • 2022 NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC standings, scenarios entering Week 15

    Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

  • Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius Is Visually Stunning

    Typical sedans have a three-box profile, but the new Prius appears as one, smooth, continuous form.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the bear market, creating a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Binance Withdrawals Surge as Concerns About Its Reserve Report Spook Traders

    Binance endured $902 million of net outflows in the past 24 hours, according to data by Nansen.

  • Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon reportedly hiding in Serbia

    South Korean prosecutors said Monday that fugitive crypto executive Do Kwon is hiding in Serbia, according to reports.

  • 5 things FTX did with its money — including customer assets — according to its new CEO

    As FTX continues to be unwound, its new CEO is set to tell Congress at least five things he knows the company did with the money from clients and investors.

  • The bear market in stocks is entering its final phase, and the next chapter has nothing to do with the Fed or inflation, Morgan Stanley says

    "We recall a similar set up in August 2008 from an EPS standpoint to remind investors the market usually takes longer to price such earnings declines."

  • 4 Growth Stocks I've Aggressively Bought Before the Next Bull Market Begins

    Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their record highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 22% and the S&P 500 is down 28%. The tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite has taken the brunt of the pain, down 38%. Although we'll never know when a bear market will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be, we do know that every bear market, crash, and correction throughout history (save for the current bear market) was eventually erased by a bull market.

  • An Investment in This REIT 5 Years Ago Would Pay A 38% Dividend Yield Today

    When income investors purchase a real estate investment trust (REIT), one of the things they hope is that the stock will perform well enough for the company to increase its quarterly dividend as the years go by, raising the investor’s annual yield. Usually, the dividend hikes are 3 to 5 cents per year, and investors are happy if they can get that on a steady basis. For example, a $1 dividend on a $25 stock that increases its dividend by 5 cents per year can turn a 4% yield into a 5% yield in abo