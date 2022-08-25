Gold Fields sees progress in winning investors over to Yamana deal

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Gold Fields logo in this illustration
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Gold Fields is making "encouraging progress" in winning shareholders over to its $6.7 billion all-share purchase of Canada's Yamana Gold, CEO Chris Griffith said on Thursday.

Shares in South Africa-headquartered Gold Fields dropped 20% when the deal was unveiled on May 31, as investors worried about the dilution to their holdings and the premium being paid.

Griffith, who has been talking to investors to try to persuade them of the merits of the deal, said Gold Fields was "very much on track" to get the deal approved by shareholders at a meeting expected by early November.

"We’re making encouraging progress. I think most of the shareholders are starting to understand the rationale for the deal, the strategy of the company, why Yamana, why the price," Griffith told Reuters in an interview.

He added a circular for the transaction to be sent out between late September and early October, would give investors more detailed information on which to judge the deal.

"Given the fact that we had spent seven months doing due diligence, it was highly unlikely that shareholders were going to understand it on day one," he said.

Griffith said Gold Fields was not currently considering amending the deal, after offering a Toronto listing and higher dividends last month to try to win over sceptics.

Gold Fields, which has operations in Africa, Australia and South America, reported a 29% jump in half-year profit, driven by higher metal prices and increased production.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - was $0.58 for the six months to June 30, up from $0.45 a year earlier.

The company said it produced 1.201 million ounces during the half, up 9% from the same period last year. The average gold price was 3% higher over the period, it said.

Gold Fields said all-in sustaining costs (AISC) - an industry measure of production costs - rose 6% year-on-year, driven by higher fuel prices.

It declared an interim dividend of 3 rand per share.

($1 = 16.8733 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Fields Gets Positive Feedback on $7 Billion Yamana Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith said he’s getting positive investor feedback on the miner’s $7 billion acquisition of Canada’ Yamana Gold Inc. after initial concerns it was paying too much.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKor

  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Also on the call today are a number of our group heads, including Mike Capatides, U.S. commercial banking and wealth management; Harry Culham, capital markets and direct financial services; Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Canadian personal and business banking; and Jon Hountalas, Canadian commercial banking and wealth management. Actual results may differ materially.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year

    ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Novartis plans to spin off its underperforming generics unit Sandoz to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription medicines, the Swiss group said on Thursday, acknowledging it had not received any formal offers for the business to date. The company started a strategic review of Sandoz last October - examining a range of options, including retaining the business, spinning it off or selling it - following a protracted period of underperformance driven largely by mounting pricing pressures in the off-patent drug sector. Apart from some preliminary interest, Novartis has not received any formal binding offers for Sandoz so far - but if any "highly attractive" bids did emerge Novartis would fully consider them, CEO Vas Narasimhan said in a conference call with analysts.

  • Cautious undertone, waiting for Jackson Hole

    While Asian stocks managed to make modest gains on Thursday, there is a heavy air of caution among investors ahead of what may prove a pivotal central bank gathering. Markets are bracing for the U.S. central bank to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to give a speech at its annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The euro zone faces the double whammy of deteriorating growth expectations, while the risk of inflation rising further is increasing.

  • Death toll from floods in Afghanistan rises above 180 - Taliban

    Flooding in Afghanistan this month killed more than 180 people, the Taliban said on Thursday, appealing to the international community for help. Flooding has wrought widespread devastation in central and eastern Afghan provinces in recent weeks, washing away thousands of houses and excacerbating the country's economic and humanitarian crisis. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan can't manage the floods alone, we ask the world, international organisations and Islamic countries to help us," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference.

  • ECB accounts show overwhelming inflation concerns

    The ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis points to zero last month as inflation fears mounted, surprising investors with an unexpectedly large hike after the central bank had guided for a smaller, 25 basis point move. "Continued anchoring of inflation expectations was dependent on the Governing Council acting decisively on the worsening inflation outlook." The ECB is expected to lift rates by another 50 basis points next month, even as the risk of a recession is rising, as inflation is now nearing double digit territory and looming gas shortages could push prices even higher.

  • EV Roundup: GP & FUV's Quarterly Results and Other Updates

    Green Power (GP) and Arcimoto (FUV) post wider-than-expected losses in their latest quarterly reports. The bottom line also deteriorates year over year.

  • Goldman Sachs Taps 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for an Unsettled Market

    So far this year, we’ve seen a serious bear-market decline – and a strong rally that has carried markets back up out of the bear. The next several weeks are very important for what happens over the rest of 2022. We’ll find out if the July slow-down in inflation was a true piece of good news, or just a blip, and we’ll find out just how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be at hiking interest rates. For now, Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist David Kostin is counseling caution. “If inflatio

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • Opendoor names one-time Amazon executive to C-suite role, succeeding co-founder

    Opendoor Technologies Inc. said Wednesday that Raji Subramanian will become chief technology officer on Sept. 6, succeeding co-founder Ian Wong in that role. Wong will become a technical adviser to Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) CEO and co-founder Eric Wu. Subramanian came to Opendoor last year through the San Francisco company’s purchase of Pro.com, where she was co-founder and chief operating officer of the startup that digitized home renovation.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • 'I want to be buying the riskiest stuff that I can buy right now': Here's what financial advisers are doing (or not doing) with their own portfolios in a bear market

    Four advisors share their strategies for navigating a slow market.

  • This Crypto Exchange Could Be Worth $15-$20 Billion in an IPO. We Did The Math.

    FTX, run by Sam Bankman-Fried, could be worth more than Robinhood and Coinbase if it went public, the numbers show.