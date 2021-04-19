Gold firms as softer U.S. dollar, yields lift appeal

FILE PHOTO: Granules of 99.99 percent pure gold and silver are seen in glass jars at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk
Brijesh Patel
·2 min read

By Brijesh Patel

(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields supported prices.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,777.33 per ounce by 0238 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.25 at $1,783.55 on Friday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $1,777.

"At the moment, the combination of a weaker U.S. dollar and easing interest rates is supportive for gold, despite better economic outlook," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"We've got the momentum. But of course we are at a very important point having just got through that $1,765 level. While we hold above the $1,765 level, the outlook for gold is positive in the short term."

The dollar index was languishing near a one-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged lower towards multi-weeks low touched last week. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Sentiment in equities remained upbeat as Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2-week highs on expectations that monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over.

U.S. Federal Reserve has reiterated its stance to keep monetary policy accommodative until the crisis is over, while Fed officials have said that any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary.

"With rates volatility falling like a stone as the Fed pricing is off the boil and the dollar looking posed to weaken further, gold has been back in demand from both paper and physical markets," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi, said in a note.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.6% to $25.81 per ounce after hitting a near one-month high in the last session. Palladium eased 0.3% to $2,766.91, while platinum was steady at $1,203.61.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s Latest Resources Boom Is Driving a Surge In IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is leveraging off its strength as a mining powerhouse to become the go-to destination for initial public offerings in the resources sector.The Australian Stock Exchange notched up 42 IPOs in mining-related businesses over the past 12 months despite the Covid-19 pandemic, well ahead of other hotspots including Toronto, with 28, and London with two, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.That’s a good position to be in at a time when talk of a commodities supercycle is spurring a rash of new developments, while the global economic recovery is set to drive Australia’s resources earnings to an all-time high this financial year. Rapid growth in the nation’s production of battery minerals such as lithium is seen buoying its export industry out to 2026 and beyond.“There’s no doubt that there’s a buoyant environment for resources companies,” said Eddie Rigg, chairman and head of corporate finance at Perth-based brokerage Argonaut Ltd. Explorers were now in a race to find new resources, including lithium and nickel, after a period of low investment around the middle of the last decade, he said.There were a number of factors which go into the ASX’s “secret sauce” for attracting resources capital, head of listings Max Cunningham said in an interview. These included the exchange’s single-board structure, which meant that smaller companies got better exposure to the full suite of investors. Australia’s best-in-class system for reporting exploration results also helped to underpin confidence in new projects coming to market, he added.One IPO looking to ride the supercycle is copper developer, QMines Ltd., which is scheduled to start trading on the ASX on April 21. It had already exceeded its minimum A$10 million ($7.6 million) target for the IPO to raise capital to help get its flagship Mt. Chalmers copper-gold project investment-ready over the next two years, Executive Chairman Andrew Sparke said in an interview.QMines was looking to tap into a gap in the market for copper-exposed startups, Sparke said. “There’s a scarcity factor that you don’t see in commodities such as gold,” he said.Pure copper plays account for just 1% of ASX-listed metals and mining stocks by market capitalization, according to exchange data, compared to 17% in gold. Kincora Copper Ltd., which is developing copper-gold projects in Australia and Mongolia, doubled its initial IPO raising target before listing on the ASX on March 30.Australia’s strong tradition in mining translated into a greater willingness by investors to take risks on start-up producers, the ASX’s Cunningham said, while rags-to-riches stories such as Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. offered inspiration to junior miners looking to establish themselves. The company was built up by founder Andrew Forrest over little more than a decade to become the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore exporter.Still, Argonaut’s Rigg warned that not every mining startup coming to market would be a sure-fire winner for investors. The key was for bankers and investors to do their due diligence to identify the serious contenders. “You’ve got to price these things correctly,” he said, adding that some companies often tend to hire the bankers that gave them the strongest valuation to lead manage their IPO, even if their assessment is wildly optimistic.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Mainland China is third behind the Bahamas and Cambodia in a ranking of the maturity of central banks’ retail digital currency projects, according to a report from PwC.More than 60 central banks are now exploring digital currencies, with retail projects more active in emerging economies given the importance of financial inclusion, while interbank or wholesale applications tend to be more predominant in advanced economies, the report said.The Bahamas and Cambodia take top marks in retail because their projects are already live, while China is still in the test phase. Only 23% of retail projects have reached implementation stage, while nearly 70% of wholesale projects are running pilot programs, according to the report.“CBDCs will contribute significantly to the modernization of the international monetary landscape, hand-in-hand with reconfiguration in both payment and financial infrastructure,” PwC said. “They will generate numerous opportunities for further digitization in both corporates and financial institutions, as their integration in payment and financial infrastructure progresses.”Read More: Central Banks Edge Toward Money’s Next Frontier in Digital WorldCentral bank efforts at digital currencies accelerated first after Bitcoin became more popular and then once the Facebook Inc.-backed Libra project, now named Diem, was announced.With China in the testing phase on its digital yuan, other countries have accelerated their efforts. Jurisdictions like Sweden and the European Union are starting to make some headway. The Federal Reserve, though, has signaled it’s in little rush to get a digital dollar off the ground.Digital YuanChina’s efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use and its goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, a senior official from its central bank said Sunday.As for interbank or wholesale projects, Thailand and Hong Kong SAR tied for the top ranking, according to the PwC report. They’re followed by Singapore, Canada and the U.K.The report also said more than 88% of CBDC projects at pilot or production phase use blockchain as the underlying technology. While it isn’t always necessary for such projects, it helps offer secure transfer of ownership, transparent audit trails and increasing interoperability with other digital assets, the report said.“The general public will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of CBDCs as it will give them access for the first time to a digital form of central bank money,” said Henri Arslanian, global crypto leader at PwC. “And that is a big milestone in the evolution of money.”(Updates headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Millennials Can Learn From Gen X’s Money Mistakes

    That last truly analog generation, Gen X had one foot in the 20th-century world of the baby boomers and one in that of the younger sets who came up in the digital age. In terms of managing their...

  • Renault seeks to generate 1 billion euros from 'circular economy' by 2030

    French automaker Renault will seek to generate more than 1 billion euros ($1.20 billion) in sales from the so-called "circular economy" by turning its Flins factory outside Paris into a research, recycling and repair centre, its boss told French weekly Journal du Dimanche. "Our ambition, by 2030, is to achieve more revenue (from recycling and repair at Flins) than from assembling cars there," said Luca de Meo, Renault's chief executive.

  • Every living PM outside of politics will give evidence to a new anti-corruption inquiry

    Every living Prime Minister who has quit politics will be called to give evidence in public to a major new anti-corruption lobbying inquiry to be announced on Monday. The investigation by MPs on the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs committee (PACAC) will be the biggest and most wide ranging public ‘show trial’ into the lobbying of officials and ministers. On Saturday, William Wragg, the chairman of the committee, likened the new investigation (which will hear all evidence in public and is expected to report by the end of July) to a probe by the fictional police anti-corruption unit ‘AC-12’ on the BBC’s hit TV series Line of Duty. Mr Wragg said: "PACAC may not be the AC12 of Whitehall, nor do we envisage encountering anything quite as exciting as in a television drama. "However, it is at least a sense of duty that motivates our work, just as duty and service motivates the vast majority of those in public life. As ever, we must not let the questionable judgement of a few tarnish all." Several other inquiries have been launched into the scandal which started when it emerged that former Prime Minister David Cameron had texted government ministers in a bid to save Greensill Capital, in which he had a major financial stake, from collapse.

  • Terence Davis with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Terence Davis (Sacramento Kings) with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks, 04/18/2021

  • China Says It Has No Desire to Replace Dollar With Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to allay fears it wants to topple the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency as Beijing makes bigger strides in creating its own digital yuan.People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said the goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” Li said on a panel at the Boao forum Sunday. “I think our goal is to allow the market to choose, to facilitate international trade and investment.”China’s central bank is currently testing the use of a “digital yuan” in various pilot programs across the country. A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward the digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates. The PBOC has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in 11 cities across the country.“The motivation for the e-yuan, for now at least, is focusing primarily on domestic use,” Li said. International “interoperability is a very complex issue and we are not in a hurry to reach any particular solution yet,” although there could be cross-border use “in the long term,” Li said.China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official SaysThe central bank is planning to test the cross-border use of the digital yuan at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where it could be used by both domestic users as well as athletes and visitors from overseas, Li said.Agustin Carstens, general manager of Bank for International Settlements, said on the same panel there was huge potential in the cross-border use of digital currencies as they could make foreign exchange transaction and payment settlement extremely efficient. He said countries can explore various ways to achieve international interoperability, including making different systems compatible and creating connectivity links among the systems.Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital CurrenciesWhile the digitization of the yuan could benefit its use in cross-border transactions, the key factor in determining the currency’s global role is whether China will relax its capital controls, said Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD.com Inc. “If you want to have a global reserve currency, you need to allow foreigners to hold it, to use it.”China will also need to allow its citizens to buy more foreign assets, further develop its financial markets and allow greater exchange rate flexibility in order to push for the internationalization of yuan, Shen said in an interview at the forum.China has seen a flood of capital flows into its financial markets since last year, boosting the amount of yuan traded globally. Yet, in the context of its vast markets, foreign ownership of local stocks and bonds remains relatively low at around 5% and 3% respectively. The yuan’s share of global payments and central bank reserves is still only about 2%.“The digital yuan is a means to help monetary policy efficiency and cross-border usage with partners that tend to trade with China in goods and services, less so the major economies like the U.S.,” said Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Digital or not, it’s not so easy to move the dollar’s dominance, be it as a trade settlement or reserve currency.”The initial plans for a digital currency weren’t motivated by considerations of cross-border use, according to former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who noted that there are many issues with using a digital currency across national borders. International use could affect monetary policy independence, and it’s important it isn’t used for crime, he said on the same panel in Boao.(Updates with comments from BIS, details on yuan trade.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian shares near 1-1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recoups losses

    Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last at 695.59, within striking distance of Friday's high of 696.48 - a level not seen since Apr. 7. "The extremely supportive monetary and fiscal policy setting continues to provide a fertile environment for risk assets," said Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank.

  • Half of U.S. adults now have received at least 1 Covid shot

    Almost 84 million adults have been fully vaccinated.

  • Bitcoin plummets as much as 15% just days after hitting record high

    Bitcoin dropped as much as 15% overnight, its biggest intraday drop since February, just days after hitting record highs.

  • Is McDonald's Stock A Buy? Dow Jones Giant Breaks Out On Best Launch In 38 Years

    McDonald's stock has been heating up since the Dow giant launched its new chicken sandwich, but should you buy MCD stock?

  • Worries grow across restaurant industry

    With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, many businesses are struggling to find employees.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Fed’s Plan to Keep Interest Rates Historically Low

    The catalysts behind gold’s strength were a sharp retreat by U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday and a generally softer U.S. Dollar.

  • Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

    Oil prices have risen significantly in Q1 of this year, but despite the improving environment, many oil and gas companies continue to face huge debt levels

  • At least 4 of 8 killed in FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community

    Authorities said the shooter fired quickly without confronting any of his victims.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Cink wins! RBC Heritage crowns new champion with record-breaking week on Hilton Head

    This will be the Georgia golfer’s third tartan jacket.

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent