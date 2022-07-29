Gold Heads for Biggest Weekly Advance Since May as Dollar Falls
(Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for its biggest weekly gain since mid-May amid speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate increases as the US economy slows.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, Too
US Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession Fears
The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started
Biden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Relief
Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is Possible
Bullion’s climb, which was supported by a weaker dollar and declining Treasury yields, saw prices hit a three-week high. While the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points again this week, data showing that the US is in a technical recession signaled that the central bank could become less aggressive as it combats inflation.
Despite the rebound, gold remains on track for a fourth straight monthly loss, with bullion-backed exchange-traded funds set for the biggest outflow in July since March 2021. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave a glass-half-full assessment of the economy, acknowledging a slowdown she called necessary to tame inflation while rejecting the notion the country had entered a recession.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,755.98 an ounce at 8:56 a.m. in Singapore, after rising to $1,757.09 on Thursday, the highest intraday level since July 6. It’s 1.6% higher this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for a back-to-back weekly loss. Silver dropped, while platinum was steady and palladium climbed.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How a Sextortion Victim Hacked Back and Put Her Attacker in Jail
Axie Infinity CEO Moved Crypto Tokens Before the Company Revealed Hack
Return-to-Office Strategies to Avoid Being There All the Time
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.