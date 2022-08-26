Gold Heads for Narrow Weekly Gain as Investors Brace for Powell

(Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a narrow weekly gain, with traders weighing mixed US data and comments from Federal Reserve officials pushing for more rate hikes before a key speech by Chair Jerome Powell later Friday.

Bullion climbed for three days to Thursday, rebounding from the lowest since late July, amid uncertainty over recession risks as the Fed tightens policy to fight inflation. The government’s main measures of US growth pointed in different directions in the first half, adding to the debate on the outlook.

Gold has lost about 4% this year as the initial shock of the war in Ukraine faded and the Fed raised rates, dulling the allure of the non-interest bearing metal. Powell -- who is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the annual Jackson Hole symposium at 10 a.m. Washington time -- is likely to restate his resolve to keep on tightening as US price pressures remain elevated.

Ahead of his remarks, St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said officials should act quickly and lift the policy benchmark to 3.75% to 4%. Separately, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the Fed hasn’t yet raised borrowing costs to levels that weigh on the economy and may have to take them above 4%.

“We still expect the Fed to take the upper bound of the Fed funds rate to 4% by early 2023,” Georgette Boele, senior gold strategist at ABN-Amro Bank NV, said in a note that also flagged expectations for a relatively strong dollar. “However, we only expect a modest decline in gold prices,” she said, with the bank’s new year-end forecast at $1,700 an ounce, down from $2,000.

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,755.35 an ounce as of 9:04 a.m. in Singapore, paring the weekly gain to 0.5%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after losing 0.2% Thursday. Silver, platinum and palladium eased.

