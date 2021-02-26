Gold hits 8-month trough as U.S. Treasury yields rally

Sumita Layek
By Sumita Layek

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest in eight months on Friday, and were headed for a second straight weekly and monthly decline as brighter economic outlook and inflation fears propped up U.S. Treasury yields.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,767.81 per ounce by 0715 GMT, having earlier fallen to its lowest since June 26 at $1,755.45. Prices were down 1.4% for the week and 4.8% for the month so far.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,765.70 on Friday.

Prices had dropped 1.9% on Thursday as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest since the pandemic began, lifting the dollar.

"Rising inflation expectations as markets price in the reopening of developed market economies are pushing yields higher and pressuring gold," said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Higher inflation boosts gold but also lifts Treasury yields, which in turn increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"The overall picture looks dire, gold is now in danger of a material move lower, if yields rise again," Halley said.

Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.6% on Thursday to their lowest since May 2020.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's comment that it is not concerned with rising bond yields has added to gold's misery, Phillip Futures said in a note.

Silver fell 0.7% to $27.19 an ounce, set for biggest weekly fall since mid-Jan with 1.4% decline. Palladium dropped 0.8% to $2,382.02, but was set to register its best month in three with over 6% gain.

Platinum eased 0.1% to $1,215.09 and was set to mark its worst week since end-October with a 5.1% decline, but was on track to gain for a fourth straight month, rising more than 12%.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

    The Fed has said it won’t raise rates. The market is saying “We may raise rates for you.” That’s arguably the story of today’s messy selloff. The 10-year Treasury yield flirted with and then finished above 1.5% for the first time in a year. That’s up 60 basis points from the start of 2021 and more than 20 points from a week ago. As the bond selloff accelerated, investors appeared to discount Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s soothing words about inflation from earlier this week and took things into their own hands. Treasury yields tend to climb when people worry about rising prices. The pace of this yield rally is almost unprecedented. What was really surprising Thursday was how strong selling was in the Nasdaq (COMP), which is full of growth and Tech stocks that are often seen being more vulnerable to higher rates. You had stocks like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fall sharply. The chip makers got pounded, with some down more than 5%. You also had the “stay-at-home” stocks like the Zoom Video Communication Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) and DocuSign Inc's (NASDAQ: DOCU) of the world getting absolutely smoked. Those stocks had all been down yesterday before staging a late-day comeback. So much for that. Meanwhile, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) took a wild ride higher, then fell sharply but still finished up 18% for the day. Anyone thinking about buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) should understand what they’re getting into, because many ETFs have volatile companies like GME included. Ugly Close Could Reflect Yield’s Relentless Rally Earlier this week, dramatic stock market declines met buying interest down below and stocks bounced back. Not on Thursday. Instead, things got uglier into the close, suggesting less “buy the dip” enthusiasm. After a 425-point rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) on Wednesday, we saw it fall nearly 560 points today. The volatility has been dramatic all week, and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) reflects that, rising nearly 34% today to above 28. One day isn’t a trend, and there’s no way to predict now if buyers will show up tomorrow. A lot of that depends on what the 10-year yield does overnight. One thing that kept buyers pouring into stocks over the last 10 months was historically low yields. You really can’t say that’s the case anymore. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.55% today for the first time since Feb. 19, 2020. That’s a date that sticks out because it also marked the last all-time high for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) before the pandemic sent it crashing down by about 35% over the following month. Yields declined then along with stocks, reaching an all-time low of under 0.4% last March for the 10-year. Between then and the start of 2021, the 10-year yield traded in a range of between roughly 0.6% and 0.9%, with few exceptions. Since then, it’s climbed 65 basis points in less than two months. The Auctioneer’s Gavel Was Quite The Hammer Though the 10-year yield has been on the rise pretty much since the year began, it’s really accelerated this week. The catalyst today—and arguably what helped extend stock market losses—was an auction of 7-year Treasury notes that participants have described as “tepid,” “awful,” and even “brutal” in the words of a Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) analyst. The equity market seems to have priced in a good deal of dovishness from fiscal and monetary authorities. While that’s all well and good, it’s predicated on having sufficient demand for the resulting debt. If there’s not sufficient demand for that debt, absent additional participation from the Fed, interest rates will need to rise to meet demand. So if markets have come to expect a continued rise in yields, tepid demand at auction can help make it happen sooner rather than later. And that can impact not only the previously high-flying tech shares, but if it continues, could also start to be felt in other interest rate-sensitive sectors such as housing. This is a trend worth watching. Yields, The Cost Of Money, And The Earnings Connection That’s a lot to absorb, but it’s important for investors to understand because the 10-year yield often holds the key to stock market trends. When the yield is extremely low, the cost of money is cheap, and that tends to help big growth stocks with high valuations. Think of how the Tech sector rallied last year. Back then, there was lots of talk about how low yields (and the Fed’s dovish interest rate policy) meant valuations could be higher than normal because the cost of borrowing was cheap and would help strengthen future earnings. That’s a harder argument to make now with yields back at a more normal level, though still low from a historic standpoint. The other thing that has people nervous is how quickly yields bounced. Typically you don’t see this kind of rapid action in the fixed income market unless there’s fear around, the way it was last year when yields crashed during the first pandemic wave. It’s harder for companies to make long-term plans when yields fluctuate so much this quickly, and it could ultimately mean companies putting off plans for investment, whether it’s for new products or acquisitions. They may decide to sit back a bit and see where yields go before making big decisions, and that’s not necessarily a positive thing for the stock market. Leaving the yield discussion behind for a moment, Thursday’s action took the major indices down below some key technical support levels, which probably drove more selling. The SPX fell below its 20-day moving average at around 3873. The 20-day has been a level the SPX bounced off of several times over the last few months, including earlier this week. Now it’s well below that and is close to its 50-day moving average, which is at 3805. The COMP however, closed below its 50-day moving average and is close to 13,000, a low it hit a couple of times in the recent past. This is a level worth watching as we head into the last trading day of the month. And if you need one more possible reason for the Thursday selloff, remember that during the runup in stocks, many were pointing to the acronym “TINA” (there is no alternative) to stocks with yields so low. But if yields continue to climb, at some point they become a compelling “A.” Market Dive Comes A Day Before House Stimulus Vote Could the market be trying to tell Congress and the administration something? There’s never a single reason why stocks or bonds move in any direction, and there’s a lot going on besides President Biden’s plan to push through another round of fiscal stimulus. That being said, the 10-year yield climbed to above 1.55% today from 1.1% on inauguration day just over a month ago, and tomorrow is when the House is expected to vote on the $1.9 trillion package. While improved Covid numbers, vaccination progress, and some firm economic data points helped push yields higher, another factor could be investor concern about the stimulus potentially overheating the economy and raising inflation. This isn’t a political column, but keep an eye out next week for any possible indications of concerns coming up during debate in the Senate. It still seems very likely stimulus will pass, but could its cost get driven down a bit if the bond market keeps ringing bells the way it’s been? That may be something to watch. CHART OF THE DAY: YIELD RALLY INTERRUPTS TECH PARTY. Over the last month, the Info Tech sector (IXT—purple line) rallied and then got clipped by the relentless rise in the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX—candlestick). The yield rose on Thursday to one-year highs above 1.5%, raising worries about possible pressure on future earnings for high-flying and highly-valued growth sectors. Data sources: Cboe Global Markets, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Photo by James Coleman on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNvidia Becomes Latest Company To Beat Earnings Estimates But Get PunishedStrong Earnings From Home Depot And Lowe's, With Nvidia Waiting In The Wings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    In a sign the gloomy mood will reverberate across markets, European and U.S. stock futures were a sea of red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid more than 3% to a one-month low, its steepest one-day percentage loss since May 2020. For the week the index is down more than 5%, its worst weekly showing since March last year when the coronavirus pandemic had sparked fears of a global recession.

    Freeport-McMoRan Inc is set to approve expansions at several of its U.S. copper mines to capitalize on surging demand for the red metal as President Joe Biden moves to electrify the nation's automobiles and combat climate change, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson told Reuters. The expansions would be a major bet on the U.S. economy - one of the company's largest markets - and also on the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which use twice as much copper as internal combustion engines. Adkerson also said he has no desire to combine Freeport with Barrick Gold Corp or another gold producer and is working to give COVID-19 vaccines to about 25,000 workers at the Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, which Freeport owns with that country's government.

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Treasuries sent the yield on the 30-year bond surging on Wednesday, putting the long-end benchmark on track for its biggest one-day advance since early January.Rates climbed across notes and bonds, with the long-end increasing most and the curve steepening. The 30-year yield jumped by around 11 basis points at one stage, hitting a one-year high of 2.29%, while the 10-year rate rose as much as 9 basis points to 1.43%.Global bond markets are suffering this year amid the prospects for U.S. stmulus and a surging reflationary narrative, with volatility gauges climbing to multi-month highs. That’s prompted fears over a potential tantrum in havens, such as Treasuries and German bonds. While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, the move raises pressure on central banks to keep financing conditions easy.“The market is nervous about additional stimulus, worried about the risks of higher inflation, and concerned about QE tapering,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “The selloff is likely being exacerbated by convexity hedging and positioning stop-outs.”(Updates priceing, adds chart and comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- African Gold Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company targeting gold assets on the continent, raised a more-than-expected $360 million ahead of a listing in New York on Friday.“We are the only Africa mining-focused SPAC amongst a sea of SPACs,” Rob Hersov, the founder and chairman of the company, said by text message. Potential acquisitions will be in “well-trodden mining countries, so no surprises. And we will likely buy a mining company and possibly add others thereafter.”Hersov is the son of Basil Hersov, who ran AngloVaal Mining Ltd., the company founded by his father and once one of South Africa’s biggest mining companies. Chris Chadwick, a former director of Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., is chief executive officer.The offer, which was initially set to raise $300 million, saw stock sold at $10 a share.“There are a lot of interesting mining companies and assets looking for capital to expand,” Hersov said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

