Gold Heads for Third Weekly Gain as Yields, Dollar Trend Down

Eddie Spence
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold is headed for a third straight weekly gain as bond yields and the dollar continued their downtrend after surging at the start of the year.

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low, weighing on demand for haven assets and pushing bullion down from the highest in nine weeks. The metal did trim its loss after Bloomberg reported President Joe Biden would propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals, which hammered U.S. stocks.

Gold is heading for a small weekly gain as U.S. bond yields continue to trend lower after rising in the first quarter, making the non-interest bearing metal more attractive. Also adding support is weakness in the dollar and a revival in consumer demand in Asia. Shipments from Switzerland to India and China rose last month, indicating renewed buying by the top consumers after a year on the sidelines.

That’s unlikely to send prices higher in the long term though, for which gold relies on investment demand. Outflows from exchange-traded funds -- which were crucial to bullion’s rally to a record price in August -- have slowed but not stopped in recent weeks, while net-bullish bets on the metal by hedge funds on the Comex remain low.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,785.08 an ounce at 9:55 a.m. in London and is on track for 0.5% gain this week. Prices dropped 0.6% on Thursday after earlier rising to $1,797.93, the highest level since Feb. 25. Silver declined and platinum advanced, while palladium steadied after surging to a record this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index retreated 0.3% is poised for a third weekly decline.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks close down on news of Biden tax proposal

    U.S. stocks dived on Thursday on reports President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax, news analysts said provided an excuse to take profits in a directionless market ahead of big tech's earnings next week. The three main indexes on Wall Street also fell on reports that Biden planned to raise income taxes on the wealthy, a proposal some said would be hard to pass in Congress. "If it had a chance of passing, we'd be down 2,000 points," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

  • Snap adds more users than Wall Street expected as improved app takes hold

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for user growth and revenue as the improved Android version of its popular messaging app Snapchat attracted more users, but growth slowed within North America. Shares of Snap rose 3.5% in trading after the bell. Most of the user growth continued to come from outside North America, rising 57% from the prior-year quarter.

  • Snap Q1 Daily Active Users Top Forecasts At 280 Million, Up 51 Million From Year Ago; Revenue Pops 66% To $770 Million

    Snapchat parent Snap said daily active users jumped 22% or 51 million last quarter year on year to 280 million. The company said sales rose 66% to nearly $770 million and net losses narrowed to $286 million from $305 million. “We began 2021 by achieving our highest year-over-year revenue and daily active user growth rates in […]

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip as the Dollar Gains Traction

    The Biden Administration accounted that they planned to raise taxes on capital gains which weighe on equity prices, and helped the yellow metal remain buoyed. Jobless claims were stronger than expected but failed to buoy US yields. Gold prices moved lower on Thursday but the trend remains upward sloping and headed for resistance near a Fibonacci retracement level of 38.2%, which is seen near 1,828.

  • Market reaction to Biden’s capital gains tax proposal is ‘a bit overdone’: Strategist

    Kathy Jones, Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss outlook on the bond market and Biden’s capital gains tax proposal.

  • Why Southwest CEO Gary Kelly is 'euphoric' about airline recovery

    Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the worst is behind the airline as it recovers from the pandemic travel slowdown.

  • Southwest earnings beat, revenue miss; Alaska Air posts narrower-than-expected loss

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down how the airline industry faired in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Daimler raises profit outlook, sees potential Q2 sales hit from chip shortage

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz car maker Daimler AG on Friday raised its profit outlook for 2021, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage may continue to impact sales in the second quarter. Daimler said it assumed there would be some recovery in chip availability in the second half of this year but there was limited visibility at present. Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said underlying car demand was strong, but the chip shortage had prevented sales from reaching full potential.

  • What the chip shortage means for the US economy

    The global chip shortage is bigger than just the automotive and consumer tech industries. It could impact the entire U.S. economy.

  • MUFG trims U.S. sell-side team to expand capital markets business - source

    Japanese mega-bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has cut six members of its U.S. team, four in sell-side markets research, sales and trading, and two investment-banking advisors, according to a source familiar with the matter. The job reductions were made in the last week, the source said, as the bank expands its fixed-income trading and debt capital markets businesses, for which has been hiring since mid-2020. With assets worth roughly $3.1 trillion, MUFG is hoping to use its sizeable balance sheet to venture further into primary and secondary fixed-income markets, the source said.

  • Germany's Merkel to be quizzed over Wirecard lobbying in public inquiry

    Chancellor Angela Merkel will be asked by German lawmakers on Friday why she lobbied for payments company Wirecard just months before it collapsed in the country's biggest post-war fraud. Merkel's appearance will mark the climax of a public inquiry into an affair that has tainted Germany's reputation for rectitude, exposed ties between politics and business and prompted resignations and criminal investigations. The government has said that Merkel did not know at the time of the irregularities at Wirecard, which has since been dismantled after its disclosure of a 1.9 billion euro ($2.3 billion) financial hole triggered its insolvency.

  • The ex-convict's tale: Germany's role in Wirecard scandal under microscope

    In February 2019, after a steep drop in Wirecard's share price, German authorities launched criminal probes into short-sellers and journalists who had accused the company of fraud, and banned investors from betting against the company. Documents seen by Reuters show for the first time that the only independent information - beyond Wirecard's representations - received by Munich prosecutors who launched the criminal probes was a third-hand account of events from a convicted money launderer, Daniel James Harris. The rationale that led to the decisions of prosecutors and regulators to launch the criminal probes and short-selling ban, and whether they were overzealous in supporting Wirecard, are central issues being investigated by a parliamentary inquiry into the company's collapse in Germany's biggest post-war fraud scandal.

  • Ahead of regional summit on Myanmar, Amnesty urges probe of junta chief

    The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit is to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's junta chief who ousted the civilian government on Feb. 1, is likely to attend, diplomats and officials in the host nation have said.

  • Gold heads for weekly rise on subdued U.S. Treasury yields, dollar

    Gold was little changed on Friday but was set to post a third straight weekly gain after U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to hike capital gains tax weighed on U.S. Treasury yields, while a weaker dollar also supported. Spot gold was steady at $1,783.24 per ounce by 0723 GMT. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower on news that Biden will roll out a plan to raise taxes for high earners.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • Hundreds of Jewish supremacists chant 'Death to Arabs' as tensions boil over in Jerusalem clashes

    Israeli police were deployed to keep members of the far-right, Jewish extremist group, Lehava, away from crowds of Arab and Israeli counter-protesters.

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • One dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer's vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks

    One dose of a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections by 65%. Two doses of Pfizer's shot reduced infections by 90%.

  • Madonna's daughter Lola Leon opens up about how she is (and isn't) just like us

    Madonna is her mother. Timothée Chalamet was her first boyfriend. Lourdes Leon, a.k.a. Lola, talked to Vanity Fair about growing up famous.