Gold Holds Drop After Fed Minutes Signal Slower Rate-Hike Pace

Ranjeetha Pakiam
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held a drop as investors weighed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, which signaled ongoing interest-rate hikes but at a slower pace down the track.

Bullion is hovering near a two-week low after the US dollar and bond yields rose Wednesday, although some losses were pared in the wake of the release of the minutes. The transcript showed Fed officials saw the need to dial back the pace of rate increases at some point but also wanted to gauge how their monetary tightening was working toward curbing US inflation. They also saw the risks of tightening more than necessary.

Swaps tied to Fed policy meeting dates indicated lower odds of a 75-basis points hike next month as opposed to a half-point move. Higher rates weigh on non-interest bearing bullion.

Investor interest in gold has waned, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds contracting for a fourth straight day, according to initial data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, some geopolitical risks have reared up again as US and Taiwan started formal negotiations on a bilateral trade initiative, a move likely to inflame already high tensions with China and underpin haven demand for bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,766.15 an ounce as of 8:41 a.m. in Singapore, after dropping as much as 0.9% on Wednesday to $1,759.84, the lowest level since Aug. 3. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower after climbing 0.3% in the previous session. Silver advanced, while platinum and palladium were little changed.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Global shares fall, U.S. Treasury yields rise after dovish Fed minutes

    (Reuters) -Global equities fell and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed that officials were ready to slow the pace of interest rate hikes in tandem with signals of a slowdown in inflation. In their July meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed officials said the pace of future rate hikes would depend on incoming economic data, as well as assessments of how the economy was adapting to the higher rates already approved. After the release of the minutes, traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate saw a half-percentage-point rate hike as more likely in September given recent economic data showing a moderation in inflation.

  • U.S., Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative

    The United States and Taiwan on Wednesday agreed to start trade talks under a new initiative, saying they wanted to reach agreements with "economically meaningful outcomes", in another sign of stepped up U.S. support for the island. Washington and Taipei unveiled the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade in June, just days after the Biden administration excluded the Chinese-claimed island from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China's growing influence. The office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the two sides had "reached consensus on the negotiating mandate" and it was expected that the first round of talks will take place early this autumn.

  • 2 Top Dow Stocks to Buy on the Dip, and 1 to Brush Aside

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is among the oldest stock market averages in the world. The index comprises 30 large-cap American companies, stocks like Walmart, American Express, and Microsoft. Although the index is a fairly narrow measure of the U.S. stock market, it is often cited by media organizations to track market sentiment owing to its longevity and prominence.

  • Australia's Treasury Wine posts higher profit on U.S. sales, price hikes

    The world's biggest standalone winemaker has been re-directing supply of its prized Penfolds label wines to the United States, Europe and domestically since China imposed an anti-dumping duty on some Australian wines in late 2020. The company, which also owns Wolf Blass and Wynns brands among others, said net sales revenue at its Americas unit grew 2.5%, benefiting from efforts to expand its presence in the market, including collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg. Demand for Penfolds label wines, the company's most premium offering, stayed strong despite soaring inflation in the United States and Europe.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has spent nearly $60 billion on stocks this year - and shows no signs of stopping

    Berkshire plowed a record $57 billion into stocks in the first half of this year, and has spent close to $2 billion on Occidental shares since then.

  • Singapore Delivery Rivals Form Alliance to Shape Gig Workers Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s biggest mobile apps have set aside their rivalry to form an unlikely partnership, hoping to strengthen their influence with the local government as it considers laws that could transform the gig economy.Grab Holdings Ltd., Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda and Deliveroo Plc, three usually fierce rivals in meal delivery, have created the Digital Platforms Industry Association, they said in a statement on Thursday. They are joining up formally for the first time to help shape

  • 20 bank stocks expected to benefit the most from rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve fights inflation

    DEEP DIVE When companies report financial results, analysts tend to make comparisons to the year-earlier quarter. But there are times when sequential improvements can be telling. This is one of those times for small and mid-sized banks.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Could Extend Today's Slide

    WBA has come within one standard deviation of its historically bearish 120-day moving average

  • Venus, Osaka exit Cincinnati in first round

    Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka both exited the ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday with straight-set, opening-round losses.

  • Saudi Public Investment Fund Picks Shares In Alphabet, Zoom, Microsoft

    Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased shares in U.S.-based tech giants, including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). As per the SEC filing, the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio increased to about $40.8 billion at the end of the second quarter. The SEC regulatory filing showed that the PIF acquired 213,000 class A shares in Alphabet, 4.7 million class A shares in Zoom, a

  • Coco Gauff retires due to injury in first round of Western & Southern Open; Naomi Osaka loses

    Coco Gauff retired from her first round singles match due to injury while Naomi Osaka lost her opener at the Western & Southern Open in straight sets.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Indian rupee posts biggest intraday gain in over a week on risk rally

    The Indian rupee closed higher on Wednesday marking its biggest single-day gain in more than one week spurred by dollar inflows, as improved risk appetite drove a rally in equities while the greenback posted losses. India's foreign exchange markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday. Dollar credits received by Indian exporters following the long weekend, healthy risk mood and weaker oil prices helped rupee make up for last week's underperformance, traders said.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • It’s the Record Date for the Tesla Stock Split. What That Means.

    Tesla stock will start trading at its three-for-one split adjusted price on Aug. 25. On the record date Wednesday, Tesla looks to see who its shareholders are.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]