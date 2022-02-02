Gold Holds Near $1,800 After Data Show U.S. Shedding Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced and the dollar pushed lower after economic data showed the U.S. unexpectedly shedding jobs last month.

A report by the ADP Research Institute showed businesses’ payrolls fell by 301,000 last month, the most since April 2020, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus registered a swift yet likely temporary blow to the nation’s labor market. Also supportive to bullion was Euro-area inflation unexpectedly accelerating to a record, overshooting expectations by the most in at least two decades and fueling bets the European Central Bank could raise interest rates earlier than expected.

The weakness in the greenback this week is “preventing any more pronounced price slide” in bullion, said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. The eurozone inflation figures “could give gold something of a boost if the euro were to appreciate further in response and the U.S. dollar were to continue depreciating.”

None of the six Federal Reserve officials speaking so far this week have backed the idea of a half-point rate increase in March, and the most aggressive, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said five hikes is “not too bad a bet.”

Still, bullion has lost 1.1% this year after the Fed’s more hawkish turn prompted investors to cut back long bets in the futures market.

“The Comex seems to be in charge of price direction at the moment,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at brokerage BullionVault. “You could see a lot of money going into futures before the Fed, then it all seems to have come straight out again.”

Traders will scrutinize Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report closely for an indication of how fast wages are rising in the U.S. That in turn affects inflation, which is persisting for longer than policymakers predicted.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,809.20 an ounce as of 11:54 a.m. in New York. Silver, platinum and palladium all gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot index fell 0.1%.

Markets in China and some other Asian countries will be closed for much of the week for the Lunar New Year holidays.

