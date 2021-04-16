Gold hovers near more than one-month high as bond yields slip

FILE PHOTO: The Sicpa Oasis validator system is pictured over one kilogram bar of gold at Swiss refiner Metalor in Marin
Diptendu Lahiri
·2 min read

By Diptendu Lahiri

(Reuters) - Gold held steady near a more than one-month high on Friday, en route to its second straight weekly gain, boosted by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,764.13 per ounce by 0435 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.26 at $1769.37 on Thursday. Bullion is up more than 1% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,764.40.

"We've seen that the 10-year yield has pulled back and has broken through that very important 1.6% level and I think that probably means that there is more weakness in yields, at least near term, which is very supportive for gold," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields slipped to a one-month low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. The dollar headed for its worst back-to-back weekly drop this year.

Meanwhile, data showed China's economy grew at a record pace in the first quarter, expanding 18.3% from a year earlier.

Recent economic readings from the United States and China have lifted hopes around a swift economic recovery and prompted investors to seek riskier assets.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials, said the brighter economic forecasts and a brief period of higher inflation will not affect monetary policy and the central bank will keep its support in place until the crisis is over.

"In the long run, some amount of inflation, due to the massive influx stimulus money, will keep gold supported," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation.

Silver slipped 0.1% to $25.83 per ounce. Palladium was steady at $2,740.18, but up about 4% for the week. Platinum gained 0.4% to $1,197.55.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Rises With Soft Dollar, Declining Yields After U.S. Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest since late February, putting the metal on course for a second straight weekly gain on help from declines in the dollar and bond yields.A gauge of the dollar fell as much as 0.2%, and 10-year Treasury yields slumped to lowest in a month. The declines came after U.S. retail sales accelerated in March by the most in 10 months as business reopenings, increased hiring and a fresh round of stimulus checks emboldened shoppers, while U.S. March industrial production rose less than expected.“Gold finally trades above recent highs behind a cocktail of lower yields, a soft dollar and a weaker-than-expected industrial production and capacity-utilization report,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. The production report “indicates the real economy remains uncertain, while the strong retail sales report was purely stimulus-based and transitory.”Bullion has been confined to a narrow trading range this month, with shifts largely driven by movements in the dollar and bond yields. The precious metal has declined more than 7% this year as gold-backed exchange-traded funds witnessed sustained outflows, after playing a crucial role in 2020’s record rally. Net sales continued yesterday.“Gold is unable to make any further significant and sustainable gains due to a lack of support from financial investors,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “There is still no sign of any trend reversal in gold ETFs.”Spot gold rose as much as 1.9% to $1,769.67 an ounce, the highest since Feb. 26. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 1.8% to settle at $1,766.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1%.Bullion rose above its 50-day moving average, but “a decisive move above $1,760 is still required to open a path to $1,800,” said BMO’s Wong.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream

    Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, will list on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the journey of virtual currencies from niche technology to mainstream asset. The listing is by far the biggest yet of a cryptocurrency company, with the San Francisco-based firm saying last month that private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year, versus $5.8 billion in September. It represents the latest breakthrough for acceptance of cryptocurrencies, an asset class that only a few years ago had been shunned by mainstream finance, according to interviews with investors, analysts and executives.

  • Turkey bans use of cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services

    Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets to purchase goods and services, a week after Turkish authorities demanded user information from trading platforms. In a legislation published in the Official Gazette overnight, the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) said cryptocurrencies and other such digital assets based on distributed ledger technology could not be used, directly or indirectly, as an instrument of payment.

  • 4 police officers in Muncie, Indiana, now face charges in excessive force case

    The officers are accused of using and attempting to cover up excessive force against arrestees in a case first filed last year by the Department of Justice.

  • Is India’s second Covid-19 wave impacting more youth and kids than the first?

    With a massive second wave of Covid-19 sweeping through India, one in five infections in the world is currently being reported from the country. How is India’s second wave different from the first? To start with, the second wave is spreading much, much faster than the first, as visible in this graphic.

  • Gold rises nearly 2% as dollar, yields retreat

    Gold jumped to its highest in over a month on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated despite better-than-expected U.S. economic data, pushing more investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead. Spot gold rose 1.7% to $1,766.13 per ounce by 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), having earlier risen to $1,767.60, its highest since Feb. 26. "A massive amount of inflation is certainly on the horizon and gold is just the best asset to own as we start to see what I would consider some historic levels of inflation," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

  • Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short

    Many Indian hospitals were scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surged to a new daily record on Thursday, with a second wave of infections centred on the rich western state of Maharashtra. India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons.

  • Former Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • Meet the team of Black executives who quickly mobilized hundreds of CEOs to oppose restrictive voting laws

    The men, who texted and emailed hundreds of companies, didn't expect to have 700 corporations, nonprofits, and law firms sign on.

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.

  • India's desperate Covid-19 patients turn to black market for drugs

    Amid a punishing second wave, people across India are finding drugs, oxygen and beds in short supply.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Fox News pundits outraged that word ‘mistress’ has been ‘canceled’

    ‘They could not break one of the 10 commandments and just be faithful to their marrieds,’ host says

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Sen. Graham: Biden, Dems on a 'power grab,' put national security at risk

    Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Democrats' legislation to pack the Supreme Court, and U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan.

  • Mom suspected in children's deaths pleads in carjacking case

    A California woman suspected of killing her three children pleaded not guilty Wednesday to carjacking during an alleged escape. Liliana Carrillo, 30, entered pleas in a Kern County courtroom to four felony counts of carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft. Carrillo's three children were found dead Saturday by their maternal grandmother in her apartment in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles.

  • France asks citizens to leave Pakistan amid violent protests

    The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all of its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country after anti-France violence erupted in the Islamic nation over the arrest of a radical leader. Saad Rizvi was arrested Monday for threatening the government with mass protests if it did not expel French envoy Marc Baréty over the publication depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von Der Muhll said about 400 to 500 French nationals live in Pakistan and they will be able to leave via commercial flights.

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign