Gold has let us down so far but the price will rise soon – and so will this miner

Richard Evans
·4 min read
gold
gold

One of the surprises of this sudden period of high inflation is that the gold price has not shot up. Gold is, after all, the traditional safe haven in such times. But even if investors remain lukewarm about its inflation-busting credentials there are good reasons to expect its price to rise in the coming years.

Simply put, supply is all but certain to fall and demand is likely to rise.

The extra demand will come from the central banks of certain countries around the world that have seen how Russia’s dollar holdings have been subject to sanctions and decide to invest instead in an asset that they can keep in their own vaults and has no “counterparty”. This is the view of James de Uphaugh of Edinburgh investment trust, which has a stake in Newmont, the New York-listed gold miner.

Supply, meanwhile, is under pressure. “The main reason is that gold is getting harder to find,” says de Uphaugh. “If you want to develop a new gold mine it’s not obvious where to go.”

All the places where gold can be taken from the ground easily have long been exhausted. Whereas once it could be found on the surface, now ever deeper mines are required. Mining companies have also lost their appetite for “prospecting” – searching for entirely new sources – and instead now concentrate on getting all the gold they can out of existing mines, de Uphaugh says.

“Searching for new mines is the glamorous side of the business and the previous generation of mining executives, their heads no doubt full of images from cowboy films, did just that. They sought to make their company the biggest by spending fortunes on seeking new sources or by buying rivals. This, of course, came at the expense of profitability.”

When that bubble burst a decade or so ago, those executives were fired and their replacements took a more hard-headed approach focused on profitability and cutting risk and debt.

“Gold miners are now run by people with discipline, who are not gung ho but run their business in a systematised way. They have stricter financial criteria for going ahead with new projects,” de Uphaugh says.

While this is making mining more profitable, it does mean that fewer new sources of supply are being found. “Production from existing gold mines is forecast to halve in the next 10 years,” he says. Even under the most optimistic estimates of supply from potential new sources, global output falls by a third between now and 2029.

Newmont is also making its operations more efficient. Gold mining has been slower to be automated than the extraction of other minerals found further below the surface but the company has introduced autonomous haulage at its Boddington mine in Australia and is in partnership with Caterpillar to create the industry’s first fully autonomous, electric, zero-carbon mining system.

It expects its cost of extraction to fall from about $1,040 an ounce last year to about $950 by 2026. While this forecast is based on the assumption that inflation is brought under control within a couple of years, the company is taking steps to insulate itself from rising prices by, for example, installing solar panels for its mines’ energy needs. This is especially effective because gold mines are normally found in empty areas that enjoy lots of sun.

De Uphaugh adds: “Newmont currently has a free cash flow yield of 5pc, a large proportion of which should go back to shareholders. It pays a base dividend of $1 a share and tops it up whenever the gold price is more than $1,200. Over time its costs should fall so free cash flow should increase. But I also don’t expect the gold price to stay flat because production is falling.

“Gold is also an insurance policy against strange things happening in the economy – shares in gold miners are among the few stocks to do well in periods of stagflation. Recently people have wondered whether gold’s status as a store of value would be usurped by cryptocurrencies but it has a 2,000-year record and has weathered whatever circumstances could throw at it. Bitcoin has only been around in a period of mass money printing.”

In view of this column’s belief that the dollar is another safe haven, dollar-denominated shares in a company that produces a scarce, dollar-denominated commodity look a good bet.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: NYSE: NEM

Share price at close: $65.17

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scuffles as India protesters block train lines

    STORY: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called 'Agnipath,' or "path of fire," designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces.The scheme has sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking train coaches, burning tires and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.Workers of the youth wing of India's opposition Congress Party climbed on a train at New Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station and demanded the government to roll back the recruitment plan as security officials tried to remove them from the tracks.Protests also erupted in southern Chennai city, where protesters carried banners and flags, before being detained by the police."Out of this Indian Army, they are trying to recruit one part for Hindu Sena (a Hindu fringe group). This is bad for the nation, this is actually against the nation," said a protester, Kumar Swamy.Passengers were forced to wait at railway stations in northern Varanasi and eastern Patna cities for hours, as trains were cancelled and delayed due to the shutdown.On Sunday (June 19), a top Indian Army official said the recruitment plan would not be rolled back.

  • ‘Plant-Based’ Means Nothing Anymore, Apparently

    It’s no secret fast food chains and other food brands have been clamoring to cash in on the plant-based market, but the desire to promote offerings as plant-based is getting redundant and a bit desperate.

  • ‘Rock Solid’: Reviews Praise Hank Williams Jr.’s ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

    Saving Country Music calls it ‘the blues album Hank’s been threatening to make for years.’

  • Brentwood residents contend with the hottest temperatures in the Bay Area

    John Ramos reports from Brentwood, where people are dealing with the worst of today's heat. (6/21/2022)

  • Tell Me Your Worst Nightmare, And I Will Use AI To Bring It To Life

    This might be a terrifying experiment on DALL·E mini.View Entire Post ›

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rise Despite a Dip in Gold

    Home sales slide on higher mortgage rates

  • Man robs bank, escapes in big truck, police say

    A man is on the run after stealing money from an Arkansas bank and then using a tractor-trailer to make his getaway, according to the Marion Police Department.

  • Bachelor star Demi Burnett on how her autism diagnosis improved her mental health

    In February Burnett announced on Instagram that she had undergone a psychiatric evaluation which determined that she is autistic. More specifically, she identifies as "100% PDA," or pathological demand avoidance, a profile of the autism spectrum disorder characterized by resistance to the demands and expectations of others. Burnett, who is self-diagnosed, says she struggles when she perceives a lack of autonomy or control in a situation. Learning about PDA has helped bring some clarity to her longtime mental health struggles, which date back to her adolescence. Being on The Bachelor put those struggles on the "back burner" and made her forget "how messed up I was and how bad I felt because I [was] so consumed with the current moment." She began self-medicating with alcohol, using booze to numb any feelings of anxiety or discomfort around others. But even after going sober she still felt like a piece of the puzzle was missing. She was "begging for help," she says. Her revelation, nearly a decade later, has been "life-changing" and "healing." Burnett has come to find a community of women who can relate to her feelings and experiences. She now feels less alone, and says that no longer wondering "what's wrong with me?" has helped her anxiety levels.

  • A floating city is being built in the Maldives. It comprises a web of residences, shops, and schools that will one day be home to 20,000 people.

    Located 10 minutes from Male, the city will feature 5,000 buildings spread across a mass of floating platforms in the pattern of a brain coral.

  • Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company

    Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is launching a new media company in partnership with four-times NBA champion LeBron James aimed at telling stories that cross cultural barriers, the former world number one announced on Tuesday. Hana Kuma, which translates to "flower bear," will produce stories that are "culturally specific but universal to all audiences" and already has multiple projects lined up, according to the Hollywood Reporter. James and Maverick Carter's The SpringHill Company will serve as financing, operations and producing partner for Hana Kuma, the paper said.

  • Quickly growing wildfire burns near California neighborhoods

    Firefighters battled to contain the Edgewood Fire after it burned 25 acres in only about three hours on June 21, forcing evacuations amid temperatures in the 90s.

  • Bitcoin Tumble Sends Thai Tech Stock From First to Last in World

    (Bloomberg) -- Just two months ago Jasmine Technology Solution Pcl’s shares were riding high atop the global communications equipment sector after a huge boom catalyzed by the Thai firm’s plan to embrace Bitcoin mining.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Re

  • Hoda Kotb Celebrates Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman in Father's Day Tribute with Daughters

    After announcing she and Joel Schiffman had split, Hoda Kotb said in January that they'd remain "loving parents to our adorable, delightful children"

  • Buy Now or Wait a Year? This Is What Homebuyers Should Do to Avoid Making a Big Mistake

    To call today's housing market a tricky one would be a huge understatement. Not only are home prices today sky-high, but they're being further elevated by bidding wars, which remain common, given how limited inventory is. The Federal Reserve is moving forward with a series of interest rate hikes that could make mortgage borrowing even more expensive over the next year.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband just spent up to $295,000 on stock in companies that contradict the Republican lawmaker's BLM and LGBTQ stances

    Congress is actively debating whether to ban lawmakers and their spouses from buying and selling individual stocks because of conflicts-of-interest concerns.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    It has a dominant market position, is growing revenue and profits briskly, and it's selling at a bargain valuation.

  • Investors should 'gorge' on stocks if the market falls another 18% as next bull market could send S&P 500 to 8,900 by 2028: Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 falls to 3,300, investors should "bite" on stocks, and a decline to 3,600 means investors should "nibble" on buying stocks, BofA said.

  • 3 Tech-Driven Stocks Down 82% to 92% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but this has been one of the most challenging years on record for Wall Street and investors. In the roughly five to seven months since all three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have respectively plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. Heightened stock market volatility has been particularly cruel to technology-based growth stocks, which had been largely responsible for the monstrous rally that followed the March 2020 pandemic bottom.