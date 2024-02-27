Gold medal affordable wines selected in San Francisco competition

In our house, Monday wines (think daily) are inexpensive, good enough to get us through the week, readily available in local markets and priced $12 or less.

When the Navigator is cooking and needs a red wine (sometimes she even puts it in the dish), a Monday red with a screw cap is perfect. Or when your mother in law drops in, the Monday white will work. Monday wines pair well with all kinds of leftovers or when you need just one more glass. We’re not talking about those Friday or Sunday wines. Those wines are for special occasions, maybe like the weekend?

When the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition prints their Award Guide for Gold Medal winners, I get really excited because they judge wines within the same price range. For example:

Sauvignon Blancs up to $16.99: Double Golds went to Barefoot Cellars NV, $6.99, Trecini 2023 Sonoma County, $12, and Dark Horse 2022, $9.99. Golds went to Line 39 2022, $10.99 and Bogle Family Vineyards 2022, $11. There were many more winners but above my limit of $12.

Chardonnays Up to $13.99: Best of Class went to Line 39 2022, $10.99. Double Golds went to CK Mondavi 2022, Buttery $7 and Rebuttel 2022, $6.99. Golds went to Akiyoshi 2021, $11.90, Smoking Loon 2021, $9.99, CK Mondavi 2022, $7, Trader Moon 2022, Purple Moon, $3.99 and McManis Family Vineyards 2022 River Junction, $11.99.

Viogniers Up to $29.99: Double Golds went to Trader Moon 2022, Honey Moon, $5.99 and Gold to McManis Family Vineyards 2022 River Junction, $11.99.

Pinot Grigios Up to $17.99: Best of Class Barefoot Cellars NV American, $6.99 and Golds to The Collection 2022, $9.99 and Trader Moon 2022, Venetian Moon, $4.99.

Sparkling Winners: Korbel took 3 Golds for their Blanc de Noirs, Brut Rose and Extra Dry, all NV and $14 and Riddle NV North Coast Brut, $8.99. Barefoot Bubbly took Best of Class for Moscato Spumante and for Extra Dry, both $9.99.

A big Thank You goes out to the professional wine judges who scored gold medal winners within our Monday wines budget. Stay tuned for the Monday Red wine winners in the next Wine Line.

The no-inflation vacation

With inflation a major concern, those interested in traveling to the city of San Luis Obispo along California’s Central Coast can take advantage of the Midweekend. Just book a two night, midweek stay Sunday through Thursday and receive $100 cash. Travel must be completed by March 31, 2024.

Downtown SLO is filled with charming shops, cozy coffee houses, art galleries, award-winning restaurants, breweries, a multiplex movie theater, an amazing Downtown Farmer’s Market every Thursday evening and wine tasting at the 30-plus wineries close by in Edna Valley. There are 42 properties in San Luis Obispo offering more than 2,000 rooms to serve visitors. For more information about this unique Midweekend, go to visitslo.com.

What’s on our table

Finally, food-friendly dry roses have won some shelf space on the super market wine wall. The competition is fierce and most of the pinkies are under $15. I recommend buying the most current release, which is the 2022 vintage with 2023’s starting to appear. However, most the 2021’s are still fresh and drinkable and a terrific bargain at the Grocery Outlet.

I bought six roses for under $25 from the 2021 and 2022 vintages. I chilled them, bagged them and called my expert wino friends over for a blind tasting. The winner was the 2021 Be Human Cabernet Sauvignon Rose from Washington, $2.99. Second place was a tie between the 2021 Central Coast Bonny Doon Vin Gris De Cigare, and the 2022 Eugenia Rose of Cinsault from Lodi. All three were winners, the other three, not so much! Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.