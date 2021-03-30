Gold mine expansion could produce $2.5 billion. But environmental problems linger.

1 / 4

Gold mine expansion could produce $2.5 billion. But environmental problems linger.

Sammy Fretwell
·8 min read

A gold mine that is seeking to expand in Lancaster County has again drawn state scrutiny for violating environmental rules, this time over excessive discharges of cyanide, a potentially deadly chemical used in the mining process.

The Haile Gold Mine, which stands to produce more than $2 billion in gold and silver from the mine expansion, has broken a federal wastewater law twice since late 2020 at the site between Columbia and Charlotte, state and federal records show.

The 2020 wastewater discharge violations, disclosed this week by the Department of Health and Environmental Control, are the latest in a series of environmental troubles to surface about the mining operation.

Since last summer, DHEC has fined the gold-digging operation nearly $128,000 for violating environmental rules that are intended to protect the air and water. The mine faces additional penalties for the wastewater discharge violations if the site’s operators don’t improve the mine’s performance, DHEC said.

The Haile Gold Mine, the subject of a hearing Thursday night about the proposed expansion, is seeking to dig up more land and process more of the precious metal as the price of gold has risen. The expansion would occur at one of the few gold mines in the eastern United States. The open-pit mine is a vast area of gaping holes and cleared land similar in scope to many western U.S. gold mines.

Haile’s expansion plans are drawing scrutiny from conservationists who are worried about the company’s recent troubles and its long-term plans for cleaning up the mining site.

John Tynan, director of the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, said environmentalists plan to speak at Thursday’s hearing on the mine expansion.

“The conservation community will be weighing in on the expansion permits, especially given the recent violation and compliance history,’’ Tynan said. “They’re going to get an incredibly hard look by the conservation community as well as DHEC.’’

Meanwhile, a leading environmental attorney said this week that site owner OceanaGold needs to post an additional cash bond to restore the property and cleanup any pollution that might be left when the company finishes mining the property and leaves South Carolina in the early 2030s.

Haile had agreed to post a $10 million cash bond before the mine opened in 2017, but expanding the gold mine will increase environmental risks — and more cash better ensures taxpayers won’t be stuck with a cleanup bill one day, Columbia lawyer Bob Guild said.

“My view is they need to have more financial assurance, generally, and it needs to be in the most reliable form that is not subject to dispute or uncertainty: cash is really it,’’ said Guild, a Sierra Club lawyer who has been in discussions about the mine expansion with lawyers for OceanaGold.

Haile has proposed to add about $16 million more in financial assurance, or funding to pay for restoration and cleanup of the site, but it was unclear if any of that would include cash. Guild said DHEC should consider requiring OceanaGold to post another $10 million in cash for the expansion.

By law, many companies with the potential to hurt the environment must assure money is available for a cleanup one day. Many rely on insurance policies, letters of credit, corporate guarantees and other mechanisms.

DHEC did not directly address whether more cash would be required, but a spokeswoman indicated in an email that the $10 million in cash posted before the mine opened would not increase.

The Sierra Club was the only environmental group to challenge a permit for the mine in 2014, ultimately succeeding in forcing the company to put up $10 million in cash, instead of $5 million as initially proposed by the state.he Sierra Club’s action followed a series by The State on the environmental impacts of gold-mining in Montana and South Carolina.

Chris DeScherer, an attorney with the non-profit Southern Environmental Law Center, said his group wants to ensure there are “sufficient plans and funds in place to safely reclaim the mine site when mining is complete,’’ said

The Haile Gold Mine, a historic site that reopened under OceanaGold, is about six miles from the town of Kershaw in southern Lancaster County. The company is seeking to expand the site because it can now more affordably reach gold deposits that previously would have been too expensive to mine, records show.

Many locals, including Kershaw Mayor Mark Dorman, say the mine has helped the area’s economy. The gold mine employs about 400 people now and would add more than 200 jobs with the expansion, officials have said. OceanaGold says more than $1 billion has been invested in developing the mine since 2007, when exploration for additional gold deposits began. The expansion could produce $256 million in gold and silver annually, one federal environmental impact report says.

“They’re good business people, and they want to help this community as much as they can,’’ Dorman said, noting that the mine has funded community projects, such as a playground at a park. Restaurants are busier and once-vacant homes have been rented or sold since the mine opened, he said.

According to the expansion plans, OceanaGold will enlarge the 4,552 mine site by 832 acres, or about 18 percent. Nearly 100 acres of wetlands and floodplain would be dug up or filled in, and more than two miles of creeks would be affected, according to the federal environmental study of the expansion. State regulators have characterized the expansion as substantial.

OceanaGold also would increase areas where the company plans to deposit potentially acid generating rock, while also increasing a mining waste storage site known as a tailings pond. The tailings facility, which would hold cyanide waste, would increase in size by about 20 percent. It would be able to hold hold 72 million tons of tailings, up from the current 40 million tons, the 2020 environmental study says.

Additionally, the company for the first time plans to dig an underground mine that would be up to 1,314 feet below the surface.

OceanaGold officials said they run an environmentally sound operation. The company did not directly address questions about whether it would post additional cash to cover any environmental problems that could occur later from the expanded operation.

“At the Haile Gold Mine, we are committed to responsible environmental management across all our business activities,’’ according to a statement from Jim Whittaker, an executive general manager with OceanaGold. “We identify, self-report and immediately undertake work to rectify any environmental events or exceedances.’’

The latest problems to surface center on wastewater discharges in November and December.

In one case from November, wastewater from the mining site was so toxic that it killed every water bug tested, DHEC says. One way wastewater discharges are tested is by exposing tiny bugs to the water to see how they hold up. The company’s discharge permit says wastewater releases are not supposed to kill more than 40 percent of the bugs per day, but the mine reported “100% mortality,’’ according to DHEC.

OceanaGold said the November violations resulted from contamination from a cleaning solution.

In the other case, the company released more cyanide than is allowed in its discharge permit. The company discharged 9.2 micrograms per liter of cyanide in December 2020, but the monthly permit limit is 5.2 micrograms per liter.

Cyanide, used to separate gold from ore, can cause convulsions, respiratory failure, loss of consciousness and death if people are exposed to high amounts, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

OceanaGold said the December cyanide violation resulted from a plumbing change that affected water in discharge pumps.

Whittaker’s statement said the company discovered the wastewater discharge issues and reported them to DHEC. The problems have been resolved, he said.

That the company identified the wastewater problems itself “is a demonstration of the environmental monitoring system .... working the way it should,’’ his statement said. “It exists to help the site identify and rectify anything that could potentially cause environmental impact early and quickly.”

OceanaGold’s most recently disclosed troubles follow three separate DHEC enforcement cases involving the Haile Gold Mine that had been announced by DHEC in the past year.

The agency said in September it had fined the mine $11,200 after finding excessive water releases of thallium, a toxic material used in rat poison. Three months later, DHEC said it had fined the Kershaw Mineral Lab more than $16,000 for 19 environmental violations, including for hazardous waste.

Then in February, DHEC said it had fined the mine $100,000 for breaking air pollution rules before 2021. The agency said the mine exceeded the safe limit for mercury in the air, then failed to tell the agency as required.

Mercury is a toxic metal that has contaminated fish across South Carolina. Mercury at the site was found at levels that had not been expected, DHEC said.

OceanaGold’s expansion could be months away. The Haile Gold Mine still needs approval for multiple environmental permits, including a federal wetlands permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a mining permit from DHEC.

Recommended Stories

  • Massive wind-driven fire engulfs Chicago paper recycling plant

    According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire that started in a prairie spread to a paper recycling plant on March 30, quickly engulfing the factory full of flammable material.

  • Biden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind power

    As part of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden administration announced a plan on Monday to designate an area between New Jersey and New York as a priority offshore wind zone, accelerate permits for proposed wind projects along the Atlantic, and provide $3 billion in federal loan guarantees for offshore wind projects. The plan also calls for the installation of 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030, which could power 10 million homes and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. White House officials said that workers will be needed to develop these offshore wind facilities, and the plan creates 44,000 new jobs directly and another 33,000 indirectly. There are now only two small offshore wind facilities in the U.S., and Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, said this "new, untapped industry" will "create pathways to the middle class for people from all backgrounds." More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Key Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at 90

  • A Chester man hid his state record lottery winner in an encyclopedia. Then cashed in.

    Odds were 1 in 2.64 million for the biggest ever scratch-off win in South Carolina.

  • Column: Kamala Harris was adamant about gun control on the campaign trail. The reality tells another story

    The former California senator has backed off the bold promises she made as a presidential candidate, falling in line with President Biden

  • Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections

    Turkey is re-introducing weekend lockdowns in most of its provinces and will also impose restrictions over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Infections in Turkey have soared less than a month after authorities divided the 81 provinces into four color-coded categories and relaxed restrictions in some provinces under a “controlled normalization” effort.

  • Brood X is coming: Billions of cicadas set to swarm parts of 15 states, DC in just a few weeks

    This year's group, Brood X, is the largest of the 17-year-broods in density and geographical area. Soon it'll grab the attention of millions of us.

  • Calle Jarnkrok with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars

    Calle Jarnkrok (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 03/30/2021

  • Jewish genocide lawyer, son of Holocaust survivors, confronts past with poetry

    Menachem Rosensaft, the son of two Holocaust survivors who became an international lawyer specialising in genocide, has spent much of his life trying to reconcile the horrors of the past with his Jewish faith. Rosensaft was born in 1948 in military barracks housing displaced persons, including survivors like his mother of the nearby Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp. Around 50,000 prisoners died at Bergen-Belsen, among them Anne Frank.

  • California relocates mountain lions making a meal of endangered sheep

    Drastic steps taken to protect the Sierra Nevada’s 600 bighorn sheep after another charismatic species developed a taste for them Bighorn sheep are seen on their winter range on Mount Langley near Lone Pine in the Sierra Nevada. Photograph: AP In order to save one endangered species, California scientists are having to relocate another iconic creature that is, regrettably, eating it. The California department of fish and wildlife is in the process of moving mountain lions over 100 miles away from struggling populations of bighorn sheep, which are unique to the Sierra Nevada mountains. The herbivores were first listed as endangered in 1999, when their population was estimated at only 125 individuals, according to researchers. “There’s no expectation that any of the lions we move are going to stay where we put it, regardless of age or sex,” acknowledged Danny Gammons, an environmental scientist for the sheep recovery program. “The goal is to get it away from bighorn sheep.” While sheep numbers have risen to almost 600 animals, recovery has been slow and stymied by mountain lions, which eat the sheep primarily in the winter months when the bighorn migrate down from the high country. The sheep are dispersed between 14 small herds, and just a single mountain lion can stop a herd from growing or even wipe it out completely. The agency’s initial response to the sheep-eating lions was lethal removal. But the state’s fish and game code has been revised to require that non-lethal methods be attempted first. In spring 2020, a young female mountain lion who had been feeding on sheep and was living close to a small, sensitive herd became the first to be relocated as part of the sheep recovery program. After relocation over 100 miles away, her movements were erratic, Gammons said. But today, the lion is still alive and appears to have settled down in a new territory far from the sheep. A mountain lion keeps watch while her juvenile cubs feed in California. Photograph: Reuters This year a five-year-old male mountain lion was also moved over 100 miles. According to Gammons, he had been eating sheep since they first collared him in 2018, and has killed at least nine individual sheep. Following his relocation, however, the lion turned around and walked the entire distance back to where he was moved from, Gammons said. A month later, he was moved again, this time over 200 miles in the opposite direction. “Within the first 24 hours, he had 360 degrees to choose from in which to travel and he started making a beeline right back to where he came from,” Gammons said. The lion has since veered off course, but it’s too early to tell what he will do. Mountain lion biologists say the animals’ keen sense of direction and ability to travel hundreds of miles in search of a territory or mates can complicate relocation efforts. John Wehausen, a retired research scientist with the University of California, said the root of the problem might be the disappearance of other big predators from the landscape. It is theorized that wolves and grizzly bears, which were exterminated in the state, may have regulated lion populations. “This is a fundamental conundrum that has haunted many of us,” Wehausen said. “If we are interested in keeping the Sierra bighorn around, and they’ve been here for a very long time … we are probably going to have to manage lions.”

  • Midlands woman kept saying no after winning six-digit lottery jackpot, officials said

    The odds of winning the jackpot were 1-in-857,142.86, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • Knix Underwear Review: For the First Time in My Life, Period Stains Are a Non-Issue

    It's been 84 years….

  • Interstate 95 southbound reopens in Broward after being shut down all day

    Interstate 95 drivers around Fort Lauderdale need to find another route Tuesday morning after a gas tanker truck crashed with another car, turned over and spilled 9,000 gallons of fuel across the highway lanes.

  • US Travel Association calls for CDC to lift restrictions on cruise industry, allow sailing to resume

    The U.S. Travel Association is joining the cruise industry in calling for the CDC to lift its order barring sailing in U.S. waters by this summer.

  • Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, wants new risk analysis

    OTTAWA/TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian health officials said on Monday they would stop offering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people under age 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's risks and benefits based on age and gender. No such cases have been reported in Canada, with about 307,000 AstraZeneca doses administered. The National Advisory Council of Immunization (NACI), an independent expert panel, said on Monday that the rate at which the clotting complication happens was not yet clear.

  • Hear the noble reason why Max Scherzer and wife Erica adopted four dogs

    The Nationals ace and his wife couldn't stop after three, and who can blame them?

  • Oldest son of Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins charged with felony count of filing false police report

    Alberto Jenkins lied to police when he said he was kidnapped and his car was stolen in an armed robbery. He later admitted to looking to buy cocaine.

  • BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars: CEO

    BMW has timed its shift to electric cars well and its upcoming products will upend the perception the German carmaker is behind on electrification and could make its stock compete with the likes of Tesla Inc, its top executive said. "There is a perception that we took a break, but we actually didn't take a break," Chief Executive Oliver Zipse told Reuters as part of a series of boardroom interviews entitled "Delivering Net Zero". "We waited for the moment when electromobility is really getting into higher volumes."

  • More than a million migrants expected at U.S.-Mexico border this year - U.S. official

    A top U.S. border official said on Tuesday he expects more than a million migrants will arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, a sign of a growing humanitarian challenge for President Joe Biden on the southwest border. If the figures reach 1 million, it could mirror a similar increase in border crossings in 2019 during Donald Trump's presidency, when nearly 978,000 migrants were taken into custody. More migrants typically cross between April and June, Raul Ortiz, deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, told reporters.

  • Watch Out! These 2 Stocks Might Cut Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be a great way to generate some passive income. One warning sign that a dividend is at a higher risk of hitting the chopping block is a high dividend yield. ExxonMobil pays a big-time dividend.