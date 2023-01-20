Gold Dips After Rally With Global Recessionary Clouds Building

Jason Scott
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold dipped in Asia after jumping to an eight-month high in the previous session amid a darkening economic outlook in the US and Europe.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, considered a dove, said rates in the US will need to stay high for a period to cool inflation, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde vowed no let-up in efforts to return price gains to within the 2% target. In Japan, inflation hit 4% for the first time in more than four decades.

Bullion has been rallying since early November on signs the Fed was turning less hawkish, and as the dollar and Treasury yields fell. It may benefit from haven demand as the outlook for the US and European economies darkens, even as China is expected to rebound later this year.

Spot gold declined 0.4% to $1,924.23 an ounce as of 1:14 p.m. in Singapore after jumping 1.5% on Thursday, and was still on track for its fifth consecutive weekly gain. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged 0.1% higher. Silver was flat, while platinum and palladium fell.

Economic data from the US this week has painted a mixed picture. Jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest since September, according to data released Thursday, underscoring the strength of the labor market. That came after figures earlier in the week that showed drops in retail sales and producer-price inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Fed Officials Make Case for High Rates to Cool Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Two top Federal Reserve officials said high interest rates were needed to keep pressuring inflation that’s showing signs of slowing but is still too rapid.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a Scam“Even wi

  • Tech Billionaire’s Loan to Keep Singapore Solar Dream Alive

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes’s Grok Ventures will provide a A$65 million ($45 million) loan to keep collapsed renewable energy startup Sun Cable operational while administrators seek a buyer.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $

  • Singapore’s GIC Says China Policy on Big Tech Has Become Clearer

    (Bloomberg) -- The regulatory uncertainty caused by years of Chinese government crackdowns on the country’s technology giants has started to clear, potentially easing the way for wary investors, according to Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolish

  • Japan’s King of Deals Looks for Yen at 120 to Launch Global M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Minebea Mitsumi Inc. Chief Executive Officer Yoshihisa Kainuma — dubbed the “King of Deals” in Japan — expects the yen to strengthen past a key level of 120 per dollar soon, after which he’s ready to resume actively pursuing foreign acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump

  • Stanford’s Harrison Ingram climbs the ladder for a poster putback slam vs. Oregon State

    Stanford forward Harrison Ingram finishes a putback dunk against Oregon State on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Maples Pavilion. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data for 37 Million Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. said a hacker obtained data for 37 million customer accounts, though it didn’t include payment information, passwords or other sensitive personal data.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a

  • European, US Stock Futures Rise as Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European and US equity futures climbed alongside Asian stocks Friday while Treasuries fell as investors weighed commentary from central bankers on the path forward for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12 Million

  • Dollar muted as growth concerns mount, yen retreats

    The U.S. dollar loitered around its seven-month lows on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown dented risk appetite, while the yen eased even as speculation swirls that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will eventually move away from its ultra-easy policy. The index is down 1.3% this year after sinking 7.7% in the last three months of 2022 as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate rises. The Japanese yen weakened 0.64% versus the dollar to 129.26, with the Asian currency, long favoured as a safe-haven and funding currency, in the midst of a volatile few weeks.

  • Investors Start to Unwind the $540 Billion America First Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The America First trade that sent money gushing to the US over the past three years is finally starting to lose its shine as market optimism gravitates back to unloved markets outside of the world’s biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamBiden Revives Housing Rule Th

  • US border authorities report increase in egg smuggling attempts as poultry prices soar amid inflation

    Border officials are seeing more seizures of eggs as prices continue to rise amid soaring costs.

  • 49ers-Cowboys injury report: Javon Kinlaw, Jauan Jennings limited

    The 49ers are mostly healthy heading into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, including Javon Kinlaw, who isn't taking that for granted.

  • India cenbank bought net $4.36 billion in spot forex market in November - bulletin

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net of $4.36 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in November, data released on Thursday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed. The RBI said it purchased $22.28 billion and sold $17.92 billion in the spot market. The Indian rupee strengthened 1.6% against the dollar in November, logging its biggest monthly rise since August 2021.

  • Does Seremban Engineering Berhad (KLSE:SEB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • With 54% ownership, Smartbroker Holding AG (ETR:SB1) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Smartbroker Holding AG ( ETR:SB1 ), it is important to understand the...

  • American Lithium’s 51% Stock Bounce Has CEO Upbeat on Year

    (Bloomberg) -- American Lithium Corp.’s stock is experiencing a dramatic revival following its new US listing and a promise to update investors on its much anticipated Nevada project.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing

  • KKR Caps Withdrawals on Real Estate Trust in Latest Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. joined rivals including Blackstone Inc. in limiting withdrawals from a real estate investment trust after investors sought to pull out more money.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamKKR Rea

  • FCR Immobilien Full Year 2021 Earnings: EPS: €1.25 (vs €1.05 in FY 2020)

    FCR Immobilien ( ETR:FC9 ) Full Year 2021 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €55.1m (up 38% from FY 2020). Net...

  • Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

    Thiel was predicting a 100-fold price surge for bitcoin around the same time Founders Fund cashed out its crypto positions, according to the Financial Times.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of