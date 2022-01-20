Gold Near Highest Since November as Traders Seek Inflation Hedge

Gold Near Highest Since November as Traders Seek Inflation Hedge
Ranjeetha Pakiam
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held near the highest level in almost two months amid demand for an inflation hedge, while the bond market sell-off stalled and U.S. equities continued to retreat.

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Joe Biden said it’s the Federal Reserve’s job to rein in the fastest pace of inflation in decades, and supported the central bank’s plans to scale back monetary stimulus. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped from the highest level since January 2020, while the S&P 500 fell 1% Wednesday.

Geopolitical tensions are also supporting demand for the haven asset. Biden said he thinks Vladimir Putin will “move in” on Ukraine after amassing more than 100,000 troops on the nation’s border, although he suggested a full-scale invasion may not be in the Russian leader’s plans. The U.S. president also said this week that he’s not ready to lift tariffs his predecessor imposed on Chinese imports.

Gold is holding above $1,800 an ounce after dropping for the first time in three years in 2021 as central banks globally started dialing back on pandemic-era stimulus. Still, bullion’s traditional role as an inflation hedge and the sell-off in technology stocks is supporting demand as investors seek refuge in the haven asset, according to Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets.

“Gold is finally responding to high levels of inflation around the world,” said Fawad. “It remains to be seen whether the latest breakout attempt by gold can be held, but now there are more compelling reasons why the bulls might hold their ground.”

Spot gold was steady at $1,839.66 an ounce by 8:51 a.m. in Singapore, after hitting $1,843.35 Wednesday, the highest intraday level since Nov. 22. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after dropping 0.2% in the previous session. Silver was little changed, while platinum and palladium retreated.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold and silver futures rally to their highest finish since November

    Gold futures settled higher Wednesday for the first time in four sessions and silver rallied by more than 3%, with both precious metals settling at their highest prices since November. "Gold has been largely ignoring the inflation data and instead focusing on how the [Federal Reserve] might respond to those data," said Peter Grant, vice president, senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. Gold is often used a hedge against inflation. "Rising geopolitical tensions with Russia are also providing s

  • Gold prices settle at 2-month high, buoyed by inflation worries

    Gold futures on Wednesday settle at their highest in two months, with the precious metal finishing in positive territory for the first time in four sessions.

  • Biden Pledges to Keep Pressing for Lower Oil Prices Amid Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower oil prices that are running at a seven-year high despite his faltering effort to persuade producing countries to increase output.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Varian

  • White House meets small and mid-sized firms to discuss competition in tech sector

    White House officials met on Wednesday with small and mid-sized companies to discuss competition issues in the tech sector, as momentum grows in the U.S. Congress to rein in large technology companies. The meeting was attended by Bruce Reed, president Joe Biden’s top tech advisor and deputy chief of staff; Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council and executives of smaller tech firms such as Sonos and Yelp Inc, the White House said.

  • High oil prices boost commodity currencies, dollar rally stalls

    Higher commodity prices were supporting the Canadian and Australian dollars on Thursday, while a pause in this week's rally in U.S. Treasury yields meant the dollar also marked time. The Canadian dollar touched a touched a 10-week high on Wednesday with one U.S. dollar worth C$1.245, before paring gains, also supported by higher Canadian inflation figures. "Overnight commodity prices were the big driver for commodity currencies, but you've still got the undertone that (COVID-19 variant) Omicron is not going to have a lasting detrimental impact on the global economic outlook," said Kim Mundy, senior economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

  • Gold Prices Slip as the Dollar Surges

    The German Zew improved more than expected

  • Gold Rises to Two-Month High as Investors Seek Inflation Hedge

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to a two-month high as investors sought the metal for an inflation hedge amid falling yields across the U.S. Treasury curve.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaU.S. stocks slipped in

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and

  • Nasdaq confirms fourth correction since pandemic hit

    The Nasdaq's loss on Wednesday left it down nearly 11% from its November record high close, marking the fourth time in the nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic shook global markets that the tech-heavy index has found itself in a correction. The index of over 3,600 stocks traded on the Nasdaq exchange has had a rough two months since its most recent record high close on Nov. 19, with investors dumping technology shares due to growing expectation that the Federal Reserve will become more aggressive in raising interest rates to control inflation. Several heavyweight growth stocks have underperformed the Nasdaq index since its last record close, with Amazon, Tesla and Nvidia down 15%, 12% and 24%, respectively.

  • China cuts key rates, stepping up monetary stimulus effort to underpin economy

    China stepped up its monetary easing efforts to prop up a slowing economy this week by lowering a set of key policy rates and lending benchmarks, and markets believe Beijing could ease further before growth bottoms out. With the property downturn seen persisting into 2022 and fast-spreading Omicron variant dampening consumer activity, many analysts expect more easing measures will be necessary, despite other major economies, including the United States, appearing set to tighten their monetary policies this year. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.70% from 3.80%.

  • Gold Prices Surge Breaking Out of January Range

    Housing starts came in better than expected hitting a 9-month high

  • Stocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading as investors assessed outlooks for earnings growth amid the potential for monetary policy tightening. The rout pushed the Nasdaq Composite over the threshold into correction territory.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tCov

  • Aviation Turmoil Reduced, Not Resolved, by Latest 5G Accord

    (Bloomberg) -- For the third time in less than two months, the U.S. aviation system on Tuesday faced the threat of widespread flight disruptions over potential 5G interference, only to get a temporary reprieve.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tCovid-19 Infected Lions Pro

  • Police: Raid of Springfield sites nets marijuana, guns, gambling machines, nearly $600,000

    Police say Springfield boutique was storefront for illegal gambling parlor run by a felon found with guns, marijuana and nearly $600,000 in cash

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pitches $3.9 Billion Iowa Wind and Solar Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is proposing to spend $3.9 billion to bring more wind and solar generation to Iowa in a project that could be among the renewable industry’s biggest.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt V

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated Peop

  • Nasdaq Falls More Than 1%, Entering Correction Territory

    U.S. share benchmarks pulled back as major banks and household names reported earnings and Nasdaq ended the day more than 10% below its all-time high.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.