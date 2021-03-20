The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Shalvey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trump 757 Ohio campaign stop 2016
Candidate Donald Trump's Boeing 757 pulls up to a hanger for a rally in Vienna. Gene J. Puska/AP Photo

President Donald Trump's plane, a Boeing 757 decked out with 24-karat gold fixtures and seatbelt buckles, has been sitting unused and in need of repair at a New York airfield, according to reports.

CNN on Saturday published pictures of the plane sitting at Stewart international airport, an hour outside New York City. It said the plane hadn't been flown since President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The news follows reports that Trump's net worth has fallen by as much as $700 million since he was a candidate. In the wake of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, some businesses cut ties with The Trump Organization. It's been reported that Trump left office facing debts totalling more than $400 million.

During Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, his plane earned the nickname 'Trump Force One." Trump held many of his rallies in airport hangers, using the plane - emblazoned with "TRUMP" - as a backdrop.

Candidate Donald Trump giving a thumbs up in front of his 757 in 2016
Candidate Donald Trump Boeing gives a thumbs up as he boards his Boeing 757 in Ohio in March 2016. Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

CNN reported that the plane's left engine appeared to have been removed. Engine repairs could apparently cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The 757 had been a source of pride for the Trump Organization long before Trump ran for president. The company in 2011 posted a video tour of "Mr. Trump's luxurious new 757," giving viewers a taste of what it was like to travel "Trump style."

The plane's interior had been redone to Trump's specifications, adding gold details throughout, according to the video. Its headrests and pillows carried the Trump family crest.

Since 2010, the jet's been registered to DJT Operations I LLC, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration data. It's a 1991 Boeing 757-200 series, with the call sign N757AF. It has a pair of Rolls-Royce RB211 turbofan engines, according to the FAA.

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen previously owned the jet.

In March 2016, the plane's wing was "clipped" by another plane at LaGuardia airport, according to The Associated Press.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • American-born IS bride in same camp as Shamima Begum describes 'meltdown' after US ban

    A US-born Islamic State bride who urged jihadists in America to “go on drive-bys, and spill all of their blood” said she had “a meltdown” when Donald Trump declared that she would never be allowed to return home. Hoda Muthana, 25, is living in the same detention camp in northern Syria as Shamima Begum, one of the Bethnal Green schoolgirls who joined the terror group, but faces an uncertain future after a federal judge ruled that she is not a US citizen and has no right to enter America. Her Yemeni father was first secretary with the country’s mission to the UN, and despite being born in Hackensack, New Jersey, she is not a US citizen under rules barring the offspring of diplomats from being automatically granted citizenship. Ms Muthana left her home in Birmingham, Alabama in 2014 and travelled to Syria, where she thought the Islamic State (IS) territory would be “a happy place” but instead found it to be “hell on earth.” Detailing her life in a new documentary ‘The Return: Life After ISIS’ Ms Muthana talks from Roj camp about her two-year-old son and her three arranged marriages.

  • Priest who presided over Biden's inauguration under investigation

    The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Biden is under investigation for unspecified allegations and is on leave from his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California, according to a&nbsp;statement&nbsp;from the college's board of trustees.

  • Love It or Hate It, This Revealing Swimsuit Trend Will Be Everywhere Come Summer

    Ready to try it?

  • 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' guest arrested days after appearing on the show

    Tucker Carlson provides update on bistro owner arrested for resisting COVID-19 orders

  • B1G flop: Embarrassing early NCAA tournament struggles leave proud Big Ten reeling

    Was the Big Ten as good as people thought this season? After one day of NCAA tournament action, it doesn't look great for the proud conference.

  • Sharon Stone Says Producers Pressured Her to Have Sex With Her Male Co-Stars

    Sharon Stone was pressured to have sex with her male co-stars in order to have better chemistry with them on-screen, she says — and these demands came from white male studio executives, she writes in her upcoming book. Stone, who has had a prolific Hollywood career for four decades, also says she was tricked into […]

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Excuses Her “Jewish Space Lasers” Comment In A Very Marjorie Taylor Greene Way

    Since taking office earlier this year, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist, has been exposed for making a number of egregious racist and transphobic remarks. Greene’s old Facebook posts have showed her glorifying violence against Democratic politicians, supporting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, and displaying disturbing thoughts about school shootings. In one post, on which New York magazine reported earlier this year, Greene suggested that the 2018 California wildfires were started by space lasers controlled by the Rothschild banking firm, instead of something more probable like climate change. The claim is rooted in a long history of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about the Rothschild family, Vox reported. After NYMag writer Jonathan Chait described Greene’s theory about what he called “Jewish space lasers,” it didn’t take long for the term to start trending on Twitter. Now, Greene is now walking back these comments — but she’s not taking responsibility for them. Instead, she’s blaming the far-right’s favorite boogeyman, the “radical left.” “This is a story that some leftist ‘journalist’ — really he’s an activist — wrote a hit piece on me and titled it ‘Jewish Space Lasers,'” Greene told Newsmax TV. “You know, the left-wing media, they just run the same lies over and over again and they call me an anti-Semite and say that I said something like Jewish space lasers, and I never did.” Greene told Ami Magazine, which caters to the Orthodox Jewish community, that she didn’t know the Rothschilds were Jewish until recently — it might just as well have been non-Jewish people who started the wildfires with space lasers, according to the congresswoman. She added, “it really hurts to be called ‘anti-Semite’ or ‘racist.’ No one has ever called me that before in my life until the left-wing media decided to attack me.” Despite her attempts to appear otherwise, Greene is no less of an extremist than she was when she took office. Just this week, Greene voted against the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. To explain her vote, she made a transphobic argument on Twitter, writing that the bill would be a violation of “girls and women’s rights by destroying God’s creation, male and female.” Her office claimed to CNBC on Friday morning that Twitter suspended her account as a result. Meanwhile, House Democrats are moving to expel her from Congress for advocating “violence against our peers, the speaker, and our government,” said California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who introduced the resolution Friday. In February, the U.S. House voted to remove her from her committee assignments over the statements supporting conspiracy theories and advocating violence against other members of Congress. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Marjorie Taylor Greene Hung Up A Transphobic SignBiden Is Being A Cop About His Staff's Weed UseMan Arrested Outside Of Kamala Harris' House

  • Peloton CEO warns parents after Tread+ machine kills child

    In an email to Peloton customers Thursday, Peloton CEO John Foley acknowledged the fatality and urged consumers to secure their machines.

  • US deploys Green Berets to defeat ISIS-linked insurgents accused of beheading children on a new front in southern Africa

    The al-Shabab insurgency in Mozambique's mineral-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused 2,000 deaths and displaced 670,000 people.

  • March Madness Friday recap: Welcome back to the tournament, where nobody knows anything

    The first full day of NCAA tournament action featured an array of upsets — just not the ones that became popular over the past week.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Show Serious PDA in the Dominican Republic

    Things are "onward and upward" for the couple.

  • Stolen stimulus checks found inside vehicle at Olympic National Park, officials say

    Police said they found more than 100 pieces of mail in a man’s car.

  • One lucky borrower got 17 PPP loans: How the Trump administration lost millions in an effort to shore up small businesses

    While the Paycheck Protection Program has been subject to fraud, the revelations contained in a new report by the inspector general of the Small Business Administration speak instead to a faulty — and costly — implementation.

  • Slandering the U.S. Military . . . Again

    During the 1960s and ’70s, those of us who fought in Vietnam became accustomed to having many of our fellow countrymen slander us as, at best, victims of a government that sent its poor to fight a criminal war and, at worst, war criminals ourselves, complicit in the routine commitment of atrocities. But the pendulum began to swing back the other way in the 1980s, and continued in the same direction through the Gulf War and 9/11 until, by the time of George W. Bush’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, soldiers had been elevated to the status of “secular saints.” My fellow Vietnam veterans and I would no doubt have preferred such reverence to the chilly reception we received after the war, but secular sainthood has created its own set of problems — isolation from American society at large, unequal burden sharing, and a belief in the moral superiority of those who serve over those who haven’t — that threaten to undermine the bond between service members and veterans on the one hand and American society at large on the other. After all, healthy civil-military relations depend on mutual trust between soldiers and the society they serve. Now, the pendulum seems to be swinging back to the bad old days of slandering the military, as part of broader claims that Donald Trump normalized “white supremacy” and other forms of right-wing extremism. The fact that there were veterans among the rioters who unlawfully entered the Capitol on January 6, the persistent claim that Trump appealed to extremist groups, and Trump’s popularity with the military form the basis for proliferating allegations that the military has become a friend to racism and extremism. Indeed, some have even raised the specter of active duty and National Guard troops constituting an “insider threat.” For example, Representative Steve Cohen (D., Tenn.) told CNN that: The [National] Guard is 90-some-odd percent, I believe, male. Only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden. You gotta figure that in the Guard, which is predominantly more conservative, and I see that on my social media . . . they’re probably not more than 25 percent of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden. . . . The other 75 percent are in the class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do something. And there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn’t do it who were in the insurrection. So, it does concern me. Cohen added that people on social media had referenced and reminded him of the assassination of then-Egyptian president Anwar Sadat in 1981. Responding to a question about white supremacy during his CNN Town Hall on February 16, President Biden said: I would make sure that my Justice Department and the Civil Rights Division is focused heavily on those very folks, and I would make sure that we, in fact, focus on how to deal with the rise of white supremacy. And you see what’s happening, the studies that are beginning to be done, maybe at your university as well, about the impact of former military, former police officers, on — on the growth of white supremacy in some of these groups. To address concerns about extremism in the ranks of the military, Biden’s secretary of defense, retired Army general Lloyd Austin, has called for a “stand down” across the force to address the issue. “I really and truly believe that 99.9 percent of our servicemen and -women believe in [their] oath. They believe, embrace the values that we are focused on, and they’re doing the right things,” Secretary Austin said on February 19. “I expect for the numbers [of extremists in the ranks] to be small, but quite frankly, they’ll probably be a little bit larger than most of us would guess. . . . But I would just say that, you know, small numbers, in this case, can have an outsized impact.” But Kash Patel, the former chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, argued that the problem has been overstated. “They have self-admitted that the problem doesn’t exist, to their knowledge, and that’s because it doesn’t,” Patel said on Fox News: White supremacy is not rampant throughout the Department of Defense. That is outrageous and offensive to our men and women in uniform. . . . The Biden Pentagon is trading in politics instead of logic and fact. . . . Their own spokesperson and their own secretary of defense, they have said they do not know the problem and whether it exists. They don’t have a name for it. They don’t have a solution for it. But they’re going to label it anyway. There is indeed a “real problem”; it’s just not the one people are talking about. It is instead that political and military leaders have failed to define their terms. Racism vs. Racial Prejudice Let me be clear: There have been serious racial incidents involving military service members in the past, and military leaders were quick to deal with the perpetrators appropriately. But the idea that racism is somehow pervasive in the military is nonsense. The problem with this latest campaign is that most of the recent claims about racism in the military conflate true racism and white supremacy on the one hand and racial prejudice on the other. The former has traditionally referred to membership in, or sympathy with, the KKK, neo-Nazis, skinheads, or other groups that preach violence. The U.S. military has long been vigilant about the possibility of extremist groups taking advantage of military training to advance their own goals. Background checks have always been a part of the recruitment and enlistment processes. And the services have been quick to separate individuals whose background checks raise red flags. The latter is a manifestation of what both Plato and Aristotle called “love of one’s own,” a feature of human nature. The Greeks preferred their ways to those of the Persians. The Athenians preferred their own laws to those of the Spartans. All humans prefer their own families and communities to others’. Racial prejudice arises from generalizations about other racial groups, and is not unique to any one group. It has been my own experience that military service undermines such prejudice. Because service members learn to work toward a common goal with others from different backgrounds, the service often teaches them to rise above their preexisting prejudices. It is also the case that although the services reflect the racial attitudes of Americans at large, they have done well in overcoming racial problems. As the late military sociologist Charles Moskos observed a quarter-century ago, the United States Army is the only American institution in which black men routinely give orders to white men. The military is, by necessity, a meritocracy, which gives it a leg up on other institutions in grappling with the problem of prejudice. Extremism Although extremism and racism overlap in many cases, they are different phenomena. In the current debate, “extremism” apparently does not include the groups that instigated mayhem across America in the summer of 2020, rioting, looting, and committing arson. The media has persisted in representing those groups as “peaceful protesters,” and since peaceful protesters can’t be extremists, the term is reserved for right-wing militia groups and the like. But even when one confines the discussion to one side of the political aisle, where does one draw the line? Is supporting the Second Amendment or advocating smaller and less intrusive government “extremist”? Is a service member or veteran who supported President Trump an extremist? Is it extremist to be skeptical of the single-minded quest for “diversity”? Ironically, the military’s attempts to address an alleged lack of diversity in the ranks, like all identity politics, risks dividing people rather than unifying them by suggesting that justice is a function of attributes such as skin color rather than individual character. In the military, where institutional effectiveness depends on cohesion born of trust between and among service members, this is a serious problem. Undermining Trust Thus, the claim that extremism and white supremacy are widespread in the military undermines trust on two levels: First, between the American people and the military as an institution; and second, between the military rank-and-file on the one hand and their leaders on the other. Americans hold the military in high regard, perhaps too high. But if civilians have tended to place members of the military on a pedestal, implying that extremism and white supremacy are rampant in the military can only engender civilian disrespect for the armed forces and lead to unjust condemnation. This, needless to say, does not bode well for healthy civil-military relations. Regarding trust within the force, what is the rank-and-file soldier to think when both politicians and especially senior officers seem to suggest that supporting President Trump or traditionally conservative ideas such as gun rights and smaller, less intrusive government might make him or her a threat to the country? What will be the consequences for morale and discipline if the ranks believe that senior leaders have sold them out by their apparent willingness to go along with such accusations? I am personally aware of increasing disillusionment on the part of service members who feel betrayed by their senior leadership. Individuals join the military for a variety of reasons, but a dominant one is a sense of patriotism, which is undermined if service members believe that senior officers are willing to sacrifice them to trendy political ideas. It is disheartening to note that no senior officer to my knowledge has stepped forward to denounce this latest slander against the American soldier. While real instances of extremism and white supremacy must be identified and perpetrators separated from the service, as has been the practice in the past, suggesting that white supremacy and extremism are rampant in the military is a disservice to the force. Both political leaders and senior officers owe it to the country in general and the military in particular to define extremism, identify actual cases, and provide data supporting their claim that a real problem does in fact exist. To do otherwise is to contribute to a calumny against those they claim to lead.

  • Biden 'doing just great' after tumble on Air Force One stairs

    President Biden tripped and fell multiple times as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One on Friday as cameras captured his departure for Atlanta, where he and Vice President Kamala Harris were scheduled to meet with members of the Asian American community.

  • Why Is Andrew Cuomo Holding On? Blame New York’s Politics of Masochism.

    New Yorkers have come to overvalue toughness and aggression — while forgetting that the state’s most legendary governors weren’t actually jerks.

  • "Uh oh": Sean Hannity didn't realize they were back from commercial...

    It’s extremely rare that we willingly type Sean Hannity’s name here at The A.V. Club since our doctors told us how much it raises our blood pressure. But sometimes you have to laugh at what stresses you out to take away its power. Thankfully, Hannity—who allegedly can still eat at Olive Garden—gave us the perfect opportunity to do that Thursday night when he was caught unawares that his Fox News program propaganda had returned from commercial break.

  • Michael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutors

    Today in uncomfortable metaphors: former Trump fixer Michael Cohen says his old boss is in for some proctological discomfort. The Washington Post reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's investigation into former President Donald Trump is heating up. Last month, Vance's office received Trump's tax records and began digging through the millions of pages of financial records from the past decade. Including the Manhattan inquiry, the Post reports at least six ongoing investigations that could involve Trump, as well as 29 lawsuits in which he or one of his companies is named as a defendant. "The sheer volume of these legal problems indicates that ... Trump has fallen to a point of historic vulnerability before the law," writes the Post. Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and longtime fixer who was convicted of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, seems to agree. Cohen called Vance's investigation "a proctological exam of the highest order." "The level of review is unprecedented in Trump's corporate history," he said. Previously, Cohen predicted the inquiry would end in jail time for the former president, saying Trump ought to start shopping for a "custom made jumpsuit" because "it does not look good for" him. Cohen has spoken with Vance's investigators seven times, but is not privy to all the specifics that may be found in Trump's financial documents. Read more about Trump's legal problems at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBeware the lonely, angry menIs Rand Paul a real doctor?

  • Yumi Nu becomes Sports Illustrated’s first Asian curvy model: ‘We are worthy'

    Model Yumi Nu is making history.

  • Students who got partial loan relief to see full discharge

    Thousands of students defrauded by for-profit schools will have their federal loans fully erased, the Biden administration announced Thursday, reversing a Trump administration policy that had given them only partial relief. The change could lead to $1 billion in loans being canceled for 72,000 borrowers, all of whom attended for-profit schools, the Education Department said. The department said it was rescinding the formula used by the Trump administration to determine partial relief and putting in place “a streamlined path to receiving full loan discharges.”