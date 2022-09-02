Gold Poised for Third Weekly Drop With King Dollar Dominating
(Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a third straight weekly drop as the dollar rallied ahead of key US jobs data, which could provide further clues on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Lukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital Window
Putin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying US
Hong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in November
Jeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to Burst
US Jobs Data Have Potential to Push Fed Toward Third Jumbo Hike
Bullion is trading near a six-week low as a gauge of the greenback climbed to a record on Thursday and Treasury yields continued to ascend, damping the appeal of the non-interest bearing precious metal. The jobs report later Friday is expected to show healthy payrolls growth for August and follows stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data.
Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Thursday the campaign to cool inflation was still not complete, noting that the current pace was a long way from the US central bank’s 2% goal. Traders increasingly anticipate another large 75 basis points rate rise to contain price pressures at the next policy decision meeting Sept. 20-21.
“Gold is becoming a punching bag as surging Treasury yields have rejuvenated the king dollar trade,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. There’s “no reprieve in sight for gold until the move higher with global bond yields is over,” he added.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,698.25 an ounce as of 8:36 a.m. in Singapore, and is down 2.3% this week. Prices fell to the lowest level since July 21 on Thursday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%. Silver, palladium and platinum advanced.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Women Who Stay Single and Don’t Have Kids Are Getting Richer
The Secret Sauce at Hot Chicken Takeover: Its Unique Workforce
Russia’s Conspiracy-Theory Factory Is Swaying a Brand-New Audience
A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.