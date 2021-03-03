Gold prices under pressure on firm U.S. Treasury yields

An employee holds a 1kg gold bar at AGR (African Gold Refinery) in Entebbe
Sumita Layek
·2 min read

By Sumita Layek

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, falling for a sixth session in seven, as expectations that U.S. Treasury yields would move higher on further economic stimulus kept non-yielding bullion under pressure.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,734.26 per ounce by 0743 GMT, having dropped to its lowest since June 15 at $1,706.70 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,731.70.

"As long as fiscal stimulus keeps getting pumped into the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve remains reticent about doing something to quash yields, gold prices will struggle," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Investors kept a close eye on the progress of the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill, ahead of the Senate's debate over the legislation this week.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields have held near 1.4% levels despite coming down from a one-year high reached last week.

Prices can receive a reprieve if "the Fed comes out and says that it'll control yields or we get an outbreak in inflation expectations that implies that it's going to move out of the Fed's control," Rodda said, adding that until then it's "the worst of all worlds for gold."

While gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, higher yields have of late threatened that status, since they increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

"We anticipate recent headwinds to intensify again into the second half of this year, particularly as greater U.S. stimulus raises the prospect of an earlier-than-planned Fed rate hike," UBS analysts wrote in a note.

Fed officials maintain they will keep their easy money plans in place even in the face of a potential bout of inflation this spring in an economy boosted by vaccines and government spending.

Silver was steady at $26.74 an ounce, while palladium climbed 0.1% to $2,365.47. Platinum rose 0.1% to $1,205.99.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Ramakrishnan M.)

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Yields Face Curbs From Fistful of Money-Market Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- The flood of dollars that’s helping to drive some U.S. money-market rates below zero could well provide a boost to international appetite for longer-dated Treasuries and help to cap rising bond yields at the longer end of the curve.The abundance of greenbacks in funding markets -- which is being fueled by a combination of Federal Reserve monetary policy and the prospect of government spending around the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package -- has helped drag down the cost for non-dollar-based investors of hedging the currency risk on their holdings of Treasuries. That, combined with now higher nominal yields in America, means that it is looking more attractive for those investors to step in and buy.“The hedged yield has not been so attractive in euro and yen for years,” said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer at AXA Investment Managers.For managers of euro and yen portfolios that buy dollar-denominated asset and hedge the currency risk on a three-month basis, the shift in so-called cross-currency basis swaps since last year along with the outright climb in nominal yields, means that the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes is now around the highest since 2017, and well above what they can get in their home markets. That could see foreigners stepping in to buy in the wake of the bond selloff last week that send 10-year yields spiking above 1.6%, although whether that can halt the drive toward ever higher Treasury yields remains to be seen.“The recent rise in U.S. yields and developments in cross-currency basis has increased the attractiveness of U.S. Treasuries for international investors,” said Mohit Kumar, strategist at Jefferies International.Euro-based investors buying 10-year Treasuries can pick up 113 basis points over 10-year German bunds. Meanwhile, yen-based investors who typically measure the 10-year Treasury versus 30-year Japanese government bonds, will get a yield pick-up of 47 basis points on that trade, according to Kumar, a former trader.Three-month cross-currency basis swaps for the yen and euro have slipped from highs seen in this year, but are still well off lows reached in December. The Fed’s efforts to boost dollar liquidity and the U.S. Treasury’s bill supply cuts have led to an abundance of dollars available in the money-market system. The glut of dollars is keeping overnight investment rates near zero, with slightly negative rates also appearing from time to time for loans collateralized by Treasury securities.The three-month yen cross-currency basis swap was at minus 11.25 basis points Tuesday. A Japanese investor looking to hedge Treasury exposure would borrow in yen, paying the three-month local Japanese Libor (currently minus 0.087%), and convert the yen to U.S. dollars in order to buy U.S. Treasuries. The Treasuries can be sold via reverse repo and the proceeds converted back to yen via the cross-currency basis swap.There’s speculation that Japanese investors will become more involved in the trade after the start of the fiscal year in April.Curve SteepeningU.S. yields soared last week, with the 10- and 30-year tenors reaching the highest levels in more than a year, pricing in an economic recovery as the U.S. virus infection rate eased amid the vaccine rollout. The 10-year yield rose as high as 1.609% while the 30-year touched 2.394%. The market has since stabilized, with the 10-year easing back to around 1.42% on Tuesday.“I would be surprised to see 10-year yields rising above 1.5% on a sustained basis, let alone 2%,” said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “At 1.5% we are likely to start seeing pension fund flows, yen-based and euro-based investor flows into Treasuries,” provided that rate volatility subsides.“It’s not possible here to have a sustained de-coupling of the curve steepening in the U.S. vs other regions,” said Panigirtzoglou. “If the U.S. curve keeps steepening, investors outside the U.S. will eventually exploit the yield advantage.”Core euro-zone and Japanese yields have failed to break out of the ultra-low ranges that have prevailed in recent years. Japan’s 10-year yield is still below 0.20% while Germany’s is negative 0.35%.“With the Bank of Japan still committed to yield-curve control and the European economic outlook not justifying higher yields, foreign investors are very likely to take advantage of this opportunity,” AXA’s Iggo said.(Updates levels in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WRAPUP 2-Fed officials emphasize policy 'patience' as outlook improves

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials, facing a potential bout of inflation this spring in an economy turbocharged by vaccines and government spending, on Tuesday said they will nevertheless keep their easy money plans in place in hopes of speeding displaced Americans back to work. A recent rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields seemed to show investors betting the Fed will move sooner than expected to tighten monetary policy as the recovery gains steam and life returns to normal. But "we are far from reaching our objectives," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said, ticking off the litany of ways, from 10 million missing jobs to the pandemic-related drop in women's labor force participation, in which the U.S. job market is still falling short.

  • Fed officials emphasize policy 'patience' as outlook improves

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials, facing a potential bout of inflation this spring in an economy turbocharged by vaccines and government spending, on Tuesday said they will nevertheless keep their easy money plans in place in hopes of speeding displaced Americans back to work. A recent rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields seemed to show investors betting the Fed will move sooner than expected to tighten monetary policy as the recovery gains steam and life returns to normal. But "we are far from reaching our objectives," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said, ticking off the litany of ways, from 10 million missing jobs to the pandemic-related drop in women's labor force participation, in which the U.S. job market is still falling short.

  • Analysis: Spike in bond yields dented some hedge fund February returns

    A sharp spike in bond yields last week caught some hedge funds unaware, and saw macro and long-short funds in general give back February profits to end the month modestly up, several market participants said. Hedge funds, which target returns that outperform the markets, take positions in a variety of assets such as bonds, currencies and equities, depending on the strategy employed. The sharp rise in yields - which saw ten-year Treasury yields hit a one-year high of over 1.6% on Thursday - came after a tumultuous January when some funds got burned by holding short positions in stocks caught up in the GameStop trading frenzy.

  • Rio Chair to Exit After Failings on Aboriginal Site Blasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group Chairman Simon Thompson will not seek re-election at the miner’s annual meeting next year, saying that he’s accountable for the failings that led to the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal site last year.The fallout from Rio’s actions at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara iron ore region of Western Australia last May has already led to the departure of former Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sebastien Jacques and other senior executives, while Thompson himself had come under pressure from investors to step down.“While I am pleased with the progress we have made in many areas, the tragic events at Juukan Gorge are a source of personal sadness and deep regret, as well as being a clear breach of our values as a company,” Thompson said in a statement. “As chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event.”New CEO Jakob Stausholm, who was appointed in December and shuffled his senior management ranks last month, says he wants to re-establish the company as a trusted partner for host communities. Thompson’s decision comes as Rio also faces fresh problems on a different continent over the development of a huge copper mine in Arizona involving Native American land.“The decision today allows for a fresh perspective and a renewed board focus on repairing and building stronger links with Indigenous communities in the countries in which Rio operates,” said Debby Blakey, CEO of $37 billion pension fund Hesta. “Rigorous board oversight and governance will be crucial to achieving future progress in this regard.”AustralianSuper, the largest pension fund in the nation where Rio generates the bulk of its profits, in December called for “changes of personnel” on the firm’s board following its response to the Juukan Gorge incident.Read more: Rio Backed CEO After Blast, Then Watchdog Investors RevoltedThompson in August initially backed Jacques and others leaders, saying they were the right executives to lead Rio’s effort to rebuild relations with Aboriginal Australian communities, only to reverse course weeks later under a barrage of pressure from investors. After a decision to replace the executives, Thompson said in a September interview he believed he should remain in the post to guide the tasks of appointing a new top leader and overhauling the miner’s procedures.Juukan Gorge had exposed Rio’s “blindness” on heritage protection, said Joe Dortch, a Perth-based spokesman for the Australian Association of Consulting Archaeologists Inc. “Across the company there’s a recognition that there was that blindness,” he said, adding that Rio was showing a readiness to communicate better and be more open in its dealings with indigenous landowners.A spokesman for the PKKP Aboriginal Corporation, which administers the traditional lands which encompass Juukan Gorge, declined to comment on Rio’s announcement.Senior independent directors Sam Laidlaw and Simon McKeon will lead the search for a new chair, the London-based company said. It also announced that non-executive director Michael L’Estrange, who led an internal review of Rio’s heritage management processes in the wake of Juukan Gorge, will retire from the board at the conclusion of the 2021 AGM.Rio shares rose 2% in Sydney on Wednesday, lagging a 2.9% gain in the S&P/ASX 200 resources sub-index.(Adds investor comment in paragraph five)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: U.S. bond derivatives signal calm, but economic fundamentals could spur more sell-offs

    After a sharp sell-off last week, U.S. Treasuries have stabilized with bond market indicators and derivatives positioning pointing to near-term calm, but an improving economy could trigger another slide in their prices. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield hit a one-year high of 1.614% on Thursday in what investors called a "tantrum without the taper," as the market sold off on expectations that an economic rebound would force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary conditions sooner than anticipated. While yields could spike again, analysts and investors pointed to moves in inflation breakevens, swap spreads and put options on Treasury debt exchange-traded funds as evidence of temporary calm.

  • The Node: SEC Worried About Default Bitcoin ETFs

    Gary Gensler could take charge of the SEC. Will he be open to more innovation, like bitcoin exchange-traded products?

  • Crude Oil Halts Run of Losses on Eve of Critical OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after a three-day fall with the OPEC+ alliance said to be poised to agree an output increase at its meeting this week, a sign of the market’s underlying resilience as the impact of the pandemic ebbs.West Texas Intermediate gained 0.4% following the worst losing run since December as Brent also rose. The widespread view among the group is the market can absorb extra barrels, according to people familiar with the matter.Oil has staged a powerful rally this year, driven by significant OPEC+ curbs -- including unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia -- and a vaccine-aided rebound in demand. That strength has paved the way for the alliance to return some barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying on Tuesday that the economic outlook and oil market continue to improve. The grouping could return the bulk of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day hike that’s up for debate.“Tomorrow is an important day but it’s very much unclear how much OPEC will add,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “I don’t think the Saudis will return their additional cuts fully.”In addition to the focus on the OPEC+ deliberations, traders were also tracking events in the Middle East. Ten rockets targeted Iraq’s Al Asad Airbase hosting coalition troops on Wednesday, accoding to a coalition spokesman.There are two parts to the production rise that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will address. First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day it made voluntarily?See also: Big Oil Isn’t Betting on the Future of Crude: David FicklingBulls may draw comfort from further signs the pandemic is ebbing. In the U.S., the daily case count fell to its lowest in more than four months, while economic indicators continued to improve. In Asia, Indian fuel demand will reach a record in the 12 months through March 2022, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the nation’s oil ministry.In an additional positive indicator that economies are on the mend, data Wednesday showed Australia powered into 2021. Gross domestic product jumped 3.1% in the final three months of last year, pointing to a V-shaped recovery.The gathering pace of recovery presents “the perfect opportunity for OPEC+ to raise production,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note, predicting that the group will agree to add 750,000 barrels per day.Still, U.S. crude inventories rose more than 7 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar. If confirmed by the official tally, that would be the largest weekly build since December. The API figures also showed drops in gasoline and distillates.Shifts in Brent’s prompt timespread point to an easing of near-term tightness. It was at 52 cents a barrel in backwardation on Wednesday, down from 86 cents a week ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rebound but Remain Under Pressure

    US yields decline

  • Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak to extend furlough scheme until September

    The move will help millions of people, Rishi Sunak says, ahead of setting out his tax and spending plans.

  • 'Exceptional' 15th-Century Ming Dynasty bowl unearthed at US yard sale

    The small bowl bought for $35 last year is set to be auctioned for between $300,000 and $500,000.

  • OPEC+ Is Poised to Cool Oil Market With Extra Production

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is poised to agree a production increase this week as it seeks to cool a rapid rally in crude prices.There’s a widespread view within the group that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the deliberations. While the usual differences are present -- with Saudi Arabia cautious and Russia keen to open the taps -- all sides are ready to increase production, they said, asking not to be named because the information was private.That could put the group on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output increase that’s up for debate on Thursday.An agreement to hike OPEC+ supply would be the latest sign that the global economy is recovering from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The cartel has endured a year of pain, dominated by the deepest output cuts in its history. But the sacrifice has paid off, reviving oil prices back to pre-crisis levels above $60 a barrel.Brent crude rose 0.3% to $62.89 a barrel as of 7:54 a.m. in London. The international benchmark has surged more than 20% this year.“Both the global economic outlook and oil market prospects show signs of continued improvement,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the opening of a meeting of the group’s technical experts on Tuesday. “The headwinds of uncertainty that shocked and disrupted the market last year continue to abate.”There are two distinct elements to the production increase that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies will debate this week.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Robust DemandRussia has been the most consistent advocate for the 500,000 barrel-a-day increase, and other members now largely agree that it should go ahead, according to people familiar with the matter.The top oil executive from the United Arab Emirates, which has also supported output hikes at recent OPEC+ meetings, gave a bullish assessment of the market on Tuesday.“Oil demand is robust,” Sultan Al Jaber, the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said at the IHS Markit Ltd. CERAWeek virtual conference. “Demand will rise to above pre-Covid levels by the end of this year.”Adnoc has already signaled it’s preparing to open the taps, allocating customers greater volumes of Murban, Das and Upper Zakum crudes for April compared with March.Saudi ChoiceSaudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months, but seasoned OPEC-watchers have suggested that Riyadh could phase it out gradually.The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations. The decision will take into account the commissioning of the new 400,000 barrel-a-day Jizan refinery, which could affect both domestic crude consumption and exports, they said.At CERAWeek, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser struck a more cautious tone than his counterpart from the UAE, predicting strong demand in the second half of 2021, and a return to pre-Covid consumption next year.Remarkable ComebackWhatever the Saudis decide, the global oil market is poised to receive its biggest supply boost since August, when OPEC+ first began the process of tapering the 9.7 million barrel-a-day cut agreed in April last year as the pandemic crushed demand.The group appears to think the market is ready for it. Even if OPEC+ boosts production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, the secretariat’s analysts predicted on Tuesday.Achieving that would be a remarkable comeback from one of the biggest crises in the cartel’s history. It’s almost exactly a year since a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia over how to respond to the early stages of the pandemic triggered a monthlong price war. The group flooded the market just as demand plunged, a disastrous decision that pushed crude prices below zero for the first time in history. Twelve months later, fuel stockpiles in industrialized countries aren’t far off target levels and crude prices are close to break-even for some members, presenting “the perfect opportunity for OPEC+ to raise production,” analysts at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note. (Updates with oil price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – March 3rd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day. A Bitcoin move back through to $50,000 levels should support the broader market.

  • London to Join SPAC Boom in Post-Brexit Market Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is to reform stock exchange rules around blank-check firms as part of wide-ranging reforms to boost the attractiveness of London after Brexit.Company founders will also be able to keep greater control when they list their businesses in the city, according to a state-backed report published late Tuesday.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the government will act quickly on the proposals to boost London’s standing among investors, saying in a statement ahead of his annual budget that “we’re determined to enhance this reputation now we’ve left the EU.”Under the proposals, the U.K. would remove some investor protection in order to ignite the “dormant” market for special purpose acquisition companies. London generally requires these cash shells to suspend their shares once they have found a business to acquire, to shield investors from price jolts while the deal is done.“The rule regarding trading suspension is seen as a key deterrent,” according to the report written by Jonathan Hill, a former financial services commissioner for the European Union. Instead, regulators should let trading continue but spell out shareholders’ rights to learn about any deal, vote to approve it and withdraw their funds.Founders HelpedLondon would also introduce dual-class share ownership to let founders keep greater voting power, as seen at U.S. tech giants including Facebook Inc. These rights would expire after five years and face other curbs in order to meet corporate governance standards.The city would also cut the amount of equity a company must sell to outsiders to 15%. Businesses currently need to sell at least 25% to be eligible for a so-called premium listing in London, which has benefits such as eligibility for the FTSE indexes and greater trading volumes.Other recommendations of the review include:a “complete rethink” on documents issued before a company lists, known as the prospectusinvolving retail investors more in raising funds and shareholder votesgiving the Financial Conduct Authority a duty to consider “the U.K.’s overall attractiveness as a place to do business”addressing a shortage of research on small companies, after EU rules known as MiFID II “made this market failure worse.”London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer welcomed the findings. “Continuing to evolve the U.K. listings regime is key to providing flexibility for companies who want to list in London,” he said.To be sure, London is already enjoying a bumper year for new listings. Initial public offerings including bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc and online greeting-card platform Moonpig Group Plc have raised 3.3 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) in 2021, the most for this time of the year since 2006. Companies including Russian retailer Fix Price, review site Trustpilot and homegrown food-delivery startup Deliveroo are preparing to list.However, the city has missed out on the boom for SPACs that has swept Wall Street and beyond, with $83 billion raised last year alone. Meanwhile, Polish parcel locker firm InPost SA last month cited Amsterdam’s deep pool of tech-focused investors as a reason to take its IPO there.“There is a widespread sense that, after a long period, linked to Brexit, of London and its financial services being on the back foot, there is now an opportunity for the whole system, including politicians and regulators, to get back to the job of strengthening our standing as one of the world’s leading global financial centers,” Hill said in the report.The proposals come a week after a review into the fintech industry led by former Worldpay boss Ron Kalifa, which made similar recommendations on relaxing stock market rules.Companies that submitted evidence for the review included asset managers such as BlackRock Inc., banks like HSBC Holdings Plc and fintech Revolut.Some investor groups had raised concerns about some of the proposals. The Investment Association, which represents asset managers, has warned that minority investors could lose influence at the expense of founders. The group said in a statement Thursday that it looked forward to working with the government on the reforms while “ensuring there are appropriate investor protections.”(Updates with Investment Association comment in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Advance With U.S. Futures; Treasuries Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose with U.S. equity futures on Wednesday as concerns over valuations eased and the focus turned back to the stimulus-fueled recovery from the pandemic. Treasury yields edged higher.The Stoxx 600 Index climbed for a third straight session, with U.K. shares outperforming after U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough pay for workers ahead of presenting the country’s budget.U.S. equity futures rebounded from Tuesday’s losses, with contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq gauge leading gains. Shares outperformed in Hong Kong and China and climbed in Australia, where data showed the economy maintained its rapid recovery in the final three months of 2020. Oil edged higher after a three-day fall.The V-shape recovery coming into sharp relief in Australia highlighted expectations for a global rebound that boosts earnings and supports the run up in stocks. At the same time, investors remain wary of a widespread jump in inflationary pressures that could shake confidence by undercutting pledges from central banks to keep monetary policy loose.“Real yields are still pretty negative and it’s still really easy monetary policy,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab. “As we normalize and move away from a market dominated by central banks and policy, to one that is more driven by supply and demand, there’s going to be bouts of volatility.”The swings in fixed income that roiled markets last week have moderated, but the outlook for longer-term borrowing costs and real yields remains a major point of debate.“If interest rates start moving higher and quicker than expected, then there’s a chance there might be more significant pullback in the market,” Katerina Simonetti, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management senior vice president, told Bloomberg TV.Read: Guggenheim’s Minerd Says Treasury Yields Can Still Turn NegativeElsewhere, Bitcoin rose back above $49,000.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.7% as of 8:16 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.2084.The British pound advanced 0.2% to $1.3978.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 6.46 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 106.83 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points to 1.42%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.12%.Germany’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.701%.Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.119%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.4% to $59.99 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.4% to $62.96 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,729.51 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance. While stocks are prone to sudden swings, such episodes are supposed to be few and far between in a government-debt market that sets the benchmark risk-free rate for much of the world.Yet jarring moves occur periodically in Treasuries, forming a bit of a mystery as no two events have been the same. Some point to heightened bank regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Scrutiny over liquidity shortfalls intensified in October 2014 when a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields happened with no apparent trigger. Panic selling during the pandemic-fueled chaos a year ago, exacerbated when hedge funds’ leveraged wagers blew up, brought the issue to the fore again.And then came last week, when the gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.The latest events “are a stark reminder what happens when liquidity suddenly vanishes in the deepest, largest bond market,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.At issue is whether this vast market is more vulnerable to sudden bouts of turbulence thanks to measures that have made it more difficult for banks to hold Treasuries. Some analysts say the tumult last week was magnified by questions over whether the Federal Reserve will extend an easing of bank capital requirements, which is set to end March 31. Put in place early on in the pandemic, the measure is seen as making it easier for banks to add Treasuries to their balance sheets.The 2014 episode triggered a deep dive into the market structure, and regulators have pushed through some changes -- such as increased transparency -- and speculation has grown that more steps to bolster the market’s structure may be ahead.“While the scale and speed of flows associated with the COVID shock are likely pretty far out in the tail of the probability distribution, the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers.There are plenty of potential culprits in last week’s bond-market tumble -- which has since mostly reversed -- from improving economic readings to more technical drivers. Ultra-loose Fed policy and the prospect of fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus have investors betting on quicker growth and inflation. Add to that a wave of convexity hedgers, and unwinding by big trend-following investors -- such as commodity trading advisers.Based on Bloomberg’s U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index, a gauge of how far yields are deviating from a fair-value model, liquidity conditions worsened recently, though it was nothing like what was seen in March.For Zoltan Pozsar, a strategist at Credit Suisse, the action began in Asia with bond investors reacting to perceived hawkish signs from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand. That sentiment then carried over into the U.S. as carry trades and other levered positions in the bond market were wiped out. A disastrous auction of seven-year notes on Thursday added fuel to the unraveling.Last week’s drama “brings to mind other notable episodes in recent years in which a deterioration in the Treasury market microstructure was primarily to blame,” JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist Henry St John wrote in a note with colleagues.One key gauge of Treasury liquidity -- market depth, or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- plunged in March 2020 to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis, according to data compiled by JPMorgan. That severe degree of liquidity shortfall didn’t resurface last week.The bond-market rout only briefly took a toll on share prices last week, with equities surging to start this week, following a sharp retreat in Treasury yields amid month-end buying.The Fed cut rates to nearly zero in March 2020, launched a raft of emergency lending facilities and ramped up bond buying to ensure low borrowing costs and smooth market functioning. That breakdown in functioning has sparked calls for change from regulators and market participants alike.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Recovery? Yes. Tantrum? No. Yield Driver ModelFor now, Treasuries have settled down. Pozsar notes that the jump in yields has provided an opportunity for some value investors to swoop in and pick up extra yield, effectively helping offset the impact of the leveraged investors who scrambled for the exits last week.“Some levered players were shaken out of their positions,” Pozsar said in a forthcoming episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “It’s not comfortable -- especially if you’re on the wrong side of the trade -- but I don’t think that we should be going down a path where we should redesign the Treasury market.”(Updates with details on Bloomberg’s liquidity index in 10th paragraph, and a chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Service Sector PMIs Put the EUR and USD in Focus, with ADP Nonfarms to also Influence

    It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Economic data from the U.S will draw plenty of interest, with service sector PMIs from the Eurozone also in focus.

  • Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

    Boeing Co has raised concerns over the design of arch-rival Airbus' newest narrow-body jet, the A321XLR, saying a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks. But it comes at a pivotal moment as Boeing emerges from a two-year safety crisis over its competing 737 MAX, and Airbus faces its own crucial test of the tougher mood expected from regulators worldwide following the MAX's 20-month grounding. In a submission to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Boeing said the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the A321XLR's range "presents many potential hazards."

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Hang at 50 Day EMA

    Silver markets have initially dipped on Tuesday to reach down towards the $26 level before bouncing and showing signs of strength again.

  • China extends lead over U.S. in global patents filings, U.N. says

    China was the biggest source of applications for international patents in the world in 2020 for the second consecutive year and extended its lead over No. 2 filer the United States, the U.N. patent agency said on Tuesday. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which oversees a system for countries to share recognition of patents, said China filed 68,720 applications last year while the United States filed 59,230. The rate of increase was higher for China with a 16.1% year-on-year increase versus 3% for the United States, it added.