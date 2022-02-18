Gold Price Pushes Above $1,900 as Ukraine Crisis Spurs Haven Demand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ranjeetha Pakiam
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ned Price
    American spokesman, political advisor and former intelligence officer
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped from an eight-month high after Russia agreed to meet with the U.S. for talks over the Ukraine standoff, easing some geopolitical concerns that had fueled demand for the haven asset.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia responded to an offer for a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Europe with proposed dates for late next week. The U.S. has accepted, “provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Tensions have been high this week as the U.S. ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack, with President Joe Biden saying a “false-flag” event may be under way. Russian officials said no invasion of Ukraine was underway and none was planned. But the Kremlin said in an official response to the Biden administration’s proposed security assurances that the offers were unsatisfactory and Russia might have to resort to unspecified “military-technical measures.”

Gold has made a strong start to the year, surging to the highest since June, as the possibility of a conflict in Europe buoyed prices. The commodity is set for a third weekly gain even as the U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing to raise rates, which could damp demand for the non-interest bearing precious metal.

“Expect gold to remain quite volatile,” said John Feeney, business development manager at Sydney-based bullion dealer Guardian Gold Australia. “We could still see gold add a significant amount on official news of an invasion,” Feeney said, adding that there could be a drop of $50 or more if the situation calmed.

Citigroup Inc. analysts including Aakash Doshi upgraded their near-term gold forecast to $1,950 from $1,825, citing geopolitical tensions. Further out, the bank remains bearish, with a target of $1,750 over six to 12 months as “higher real yields and stronger equities can weigh on bullion prices again.”

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,890.91 at 10:40 a.m. in Singapore. Prices had earlier climbed as much as 0.2% to $1,902.48 an ounce, the highest since June 11. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat. Silver and palladium dropped, while platinum rose.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global stocks lower as tensions rise over Ukraine

    The falls came as the US accused Russia of preparing fabrications to justify an invasion.

  • U.S. Futures Climb on Planned Talks About Ukraine: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed Friday and havens like gold and bonds slipped as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor despondency about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletIndia Protests Ag

  • Gold settles above $1,900, buoyed by a mix of ‘cold war and hot inflation’

    Gold futures jump on Thursday to settle above $1,900 an ounce for the first time since June of last year, as a flare-up in tensions between Russia and Ukraine renews concerns about a wider military conflict.

  • Gold Markets Break Major Barrier

    Gold markets have broken above the $1880 level during the trading session on Thursday as it looks like there is still quite a bit of fear out there in the marketplace.

  • Stocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed higher after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting did little to alter bets on the path of interest rates this year. Treasuries rose.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?The S&P 500 rebou

  • Fact check: Photo of woman holding rifle on bus not taken recently in Ukraine

    Some social media users claim an image of a woman holding a gun shows "life in Ukraine, now." But the photo was captured in 2020.

  • Biden: 'Very high' risk of Russian invasion in days

    President Joe Biden says there is a "very high" risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine within "several days." Biden told reporters the U.S. has reason to believe that Russia is "engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in." (Feb. 17)

  • Can Hedera Reach $1?

    In case you haven't noticed, interest in cryptocurrency is booming. While it's impossible to predict which tokens will have that type of long-term success, there are some crypto investments under $1 with great potential. One of them is Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR).

  • Stocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped, while traders sought safety in bonds and other haven assets as heightened concern over geopolitical risks added to worries about the outlook for central bank policy.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletIndia Protests Against Singapo

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Slips Below $43K as Ukraine Shadows Financial Markets

    This week’s rally in crypto markets appeared to be cooling as skepticism grew over Russia’s pullback from Ukraine.

  • S&P 500 down 2% as Ukraine crisis sparks flight to safety

    U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.24 points, or 1.78%, to 34,312.03, the S&P 500 lost 94.75 points, or 2.12%, to 4,380.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 407.38 points, or 2.88%, to 13,716.72. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell more than 7 basis points as investors bought U.S. government debt, considered among the most secure assets.

  • New York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams told leaders of major companies in the city it was time to get their workers back in offices, emphasizing that empty buildings are holding back the city’s pandemic recovery.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Hong Kong to Mass Test Whole

  • US stock futures fall after White House says there's no sign of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine's borders

    Stock market investors were jittery as the West said Russia was continuing to build up troops, and reports emerged of shelling in Ukraine.

  • Russia to reply to U.S. in security talks on Thursday - minister

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia will send a reply to the United States on the issue of security guarantees on Thursday, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying. Moscow will make the letter public a few hours after handing it over to the United States, Lavrov said.

  • Stocks steady on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures bounced on Friday and selling pressure eased in Asian share markets after the U.S. Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes for a diplomatic solution to the East-West standoff over Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.

  • Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat

    Shelling in Ukraine on Thursday renewed Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion as U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow is preparing a pretext to justify a possible attack and the Kremlin expelled an American diplomat. Early morning exchanges of fire between Kyiv's forces and pro-Russian separatists - who have been at war for years and where a ceasefire is periodically violated - caused alarm as Western countries have said an incursion could come at any time. One of the deepest crises in post-Cold War relations is playing out in Europe as Russia wants security guarantees, including Kyiv never joining NATO, and the U.S. and allies offer arms control and confidence-building measures.

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th at Olympics after falling multiple times

    Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva on Thursday failed to make the Olympic podium in the women's individual competition after falling multiple times during the free skate.Driving the news: Russia's Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova won gold and silver, respectively, and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto took the bronze. Valieva, who was favored to win gold, finished in fourth place.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe shockin

  • Meta’s Clegg Promoted as Zuckerberg Steps Back From Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has promoted his top policy executive, Nick Clegg, to an even greater role inside the company -- a move that will mean less involvement in future policy decisions for the CEO and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Market

  • Trump and his children must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

    Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.

  • Silver Has Been Stuck at Lower Prices. It May Be Time to Buy.

    Silver prices have been generally lower since August, making the metal an attractive buying opportunity as demand picks up.