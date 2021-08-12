Gold’s Rebound Fizzles as Inflation Puts Taper Timing in Focus

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold wavered after its biggest gain in three months as moderating U.S. inflation clouded the outlook for when the Federal Reserve may start easing stimulus.

Consumer prices in the U.S. climbed at a slower pace last month than in June, according to data released on Wednesday. That triggered a move higher for gold as concerns about the Fed’s urgency to pull back on monetary stimulus softened, though prices are still lower this week after a flash crash on Monday.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said it’s time to dial back tight monetary policy as labor markets improve. That adds to a steady drumbeat of commentary from officials that point toward the central bank readying to ease its massive bond-buying program.

The global economic recovery has piled pressure on bullion this year as investors prepare for the ultra-easy policies of the pandemic era to be reined in. Gold is also inversely tracking the dollar, with August losses for the precious metal mirrored in the greenback’s gains.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,749.99 an ounce by 11:29 a.m. Shanghai time, after rising 1.3% Wednesday. Silver, platinum and palladium all fell.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • This Bank Is a True Growth Stock

    Whether you look at loans, deposits, fee income, or profits, this bank is simply running at a higher, more consistent pace.

  • This J.P. Morgan Analyst Still Hates GE Stock. Here’s His Latest Reason.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa recapped GE's second-quarter results in a Wednesday report. Once again, he didn't like what he saw.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Nio shares rise after narrower quarterly loss for Chinese EV maker

    Nio Inc. late Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, saying that it expects higher revenue in the current quarter thanks to higher demand for its cars as it smooths out its supply chain.

  • Here's Why Fisker Stock Shot Up Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) hasn't yet sold a vehicle, and doesn't plan to begin production until November 2022. As a result, Fisker shares popped almost 30% at the start of Tuesday's market session. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told clients he has a $40 price target on Fisker, representing 166% upside versus Monday's closing price.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Aerospace and Defense

    Great long-term investments can come in a variety of ways, but a tried-and-true strategy is finding businesses in durable industries with steadily increasing dividends getting paid out to shareholders each year. One industry with a strong history of dividend payouts is aerospace and defense. Three top dividend stocks that investors should look at in this sector are Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.