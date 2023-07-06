Gold ring found in Fishlake by detectorist is bought by Doncaster council

A medieval gold ring found in a field by an amateur metal detectorist has been bought "for the people of Doncaster".

Carl Davies made his discovery in Fishlake, a village near Doncaster, in August 2020.

In accordance with rules, he reported his find as treasure under the British Museum's Portable Antiquities Scheme.

It has been bought for £12,500 by Heritage Doncaster, which runs the city's heritage sites and museums.

Peter Robinson, collections and exhibitions officer at Heritage Doncaster, said the ring was a "beautifully-crafted" example of medieval jewellery, and would have been "fit for the finger of a king or courtier at the highest level of English medieval society".

During medieval times, Fishlake was at the heart of a royal forest and hunting ground, Mr Robinson said, and as such was often visited by kings, queens and their courtiers and servants.

The hoop and frame, known as the bezel, are made of high-quality gold, with an engraved gemstone set into the centre.

'Exciting find'

Around the bezel an inscription in medieval French reads: 'Pensez De Moy P', which translates as 'Think Of Me P'.

It is not clear whether the 'P' refers to the recipient or the giver of the ring.

Mr Robinson said the style of lettering, design of the ring and particular spelling all suggest the ring is 13th or 14th Century.

Councillor Nigel Ball, cabinet member for public health, leisure, culture and planning at City of Doncaster Council, said the "exciting find" provides a glimpse into local history.

He added: "We are so pleased that we have now been able to acquire this piece of treasure, which will be on show for future generations here in Doncaster."

Mr Robinson said a number of bodies, as well as private donors, contributed to enable the ring to be bought "on behalf of the people of the city of Doncaster".

The ring will be displayed at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster later this summer, he added.

