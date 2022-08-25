Gold Rises as Traders Await Key Speech by Powell for Rate Clues
(Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed for a third day, with traders waiting for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening path from Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due on Friday.
Bullion has been edging higher over the past few sessions after a six-day run of losses pushed it to a a three-week low on Monday. While Fed officials have been clear in the run-up to the annual Jackson Hole central bankers’ symposium that they see more tightening ahead to fight inflation, the size and pace of the rate hikes remains under question.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said he anticipates Powell will lay out a case for slower interest-rate increases. Still, concerns remain over whether the central bank will trigger a recession through rapid, aggressive rate rises. Higher rates weigh on the non-interest bearing precious metal.
Gold has been rangebound with a mild bullish bias ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium as any dovish forward-looking statements from Powell could undermine the dollar’s strength and boost bullion, said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director at Commtrendz Risk Management Services. “With manufacturing activity going down, the central bank is expected to tone down its monetary tightening stance.”
Meanwhile, China stepped up its economic stimulus with a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of measures to bolster growth and curb the fallout of repeated Covid lockdowns and the crisis in the property market. This could potentially aid gold jewelry demand, which has been hurt by the slowdown.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,756.46 an ounce as of 5:32 a.m. in London, after climbing 0.9% in the past two days. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.2%. Silver, platinum and palladium advanced.
