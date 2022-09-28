Are Gold Road Resources Limited's (ASX:GOR) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Gold Road Resources' (ASX:GOR) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.1% over the past week. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Gold Road Resources' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gold Road Resources is:

8.0% = AU$58m ÷ AU$721m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Gold Road Resources' Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Gold Road Resources' ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 17% either. Accordingly, Gold Road Resources' low net income growth of 2.7% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Gold Road Resources' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 28% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Gold Road Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Gold Road Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Gold Road Resources has a low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (meaning, the company keeps the remaining 77% of profits) which means that the company is retaining more of its earnings. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Gold Road Resources started paying a dividend only recently. So it looks like the management must have perceived that shareholders favor dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 27%. However, Gold Road Resources' ROE is predicted to rise to 13% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Gold Road Resources can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

