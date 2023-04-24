New gold rush in California triggered by record rainfall and forest fires

Albert Fausel lays in a creek bed where he searches for gold - New York Times / Redux / eyevine

California is experiencing a gold rush triggered by record rainfall in January.

Gold seekers who in the past had to dig into the soil to find precious nuggets are enjoying a bonanza after flood water flushed sediment down the Sierra rivers.

Miners typically use powerful hoses to flush out the gold.

“It’s going to be a magnificent year,” Tony Watley, president of the Gold Country Treasure Seekers club, told the New York Times.

Gold is approximately 19 times denser than water and is typically found by sifting lighter soil through a sluice box.

A tray of gold pieces that Mark Dayton has found in the past few weeks in Shingle Springs - New York Times / Redux / eyevine

“It's not possible to say how much gold is still left in California,” Don Drysdale, a spokesperson with the California Department of Conservation, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The state’s geology is too complex. However, there is enough gold remaining that commercial mines are actively producing it."

California has been synonymous with gold since the first major strike at Sutter’s Mill, near the Sacramento River in 1848.

The following year around 80,000 fortune-seekers, known as “forty-niners” flocked to the area, with the population soaring to 250,000 by 1853 when the steam went out of the gold rush as the most workable deposits were exhausted.

Gold prospecting flourished for decades until the value of the metal declined, especially once the Federal Reserve fixed the price of pure gold at $20.67 an ounce in 1913.

Mines closed as the US switched to wartime production in the 1940s.

But in recent years the price of gold has surged, reaching a five-month high last November, with a number of major companies now looking to resume large-scale mining in California.

Students learn to pan for gold in wooden troughs at the James W. Marshall State Historical Monument - New York Times / Redux / eyevine

However, it is small-scale gold prospectors who are currently cashing in like “Nugget” Nick Prebalick and his father Terry, who has been prospecting since the 1970s.

“The only people who like big floods are gold miners,” Terry Prebalick told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Returns are variable with luck playing a considerable part, Terry’s grandson, Nate added.

Story continues

“Some days you’re eating top lobster, some days you’re eating top ramen,” he said.

Perhaps wisely, the Prebalicks have a sideline running California Gold Panning, which offers tours starting at $120.



A vial contains bits of gold that came from the creek Albert Fausel was prospecting - New York Times / Redux / eyevine

For the new generation of prospectors, digging for gold is at the very least a lucrative hobby. Jim Eakin, who runs a firewood business, told the New York Times that he found a massive nugget four years ago which enabled him to pay cash for a new Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Ed Allen, park historian at Marshall Gold Discovery, estimates that only 10 to 15 per cent of California’s gold has been discovered.

The park teaches gold panning and demand is soaring.

“We see people virtually every day,” he told Fox 40.

“It’s recreational. People literally like to go down there and pan for gold because it’s so exciting. Literally, you do it awhile and you get gold fever. You want to keep doing it. You’re hooked.

“It’s a commodity, it will go up and down in value literally every day, but it’s hanging around $1,850 for the last month.

Price of gold goes up with inflation basically. It’s actually a hedge against inflation. Since we’re in inflated times, the gold value will go up.”