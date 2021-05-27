Is Gold Set to Tear Even Higher? Four Key Charts to Watch

1 / 6

Is Gold Set to Tear Even Higher? Four Key Charts to Watch

Eddie Spence and Nishant Kumar
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Just when the vaccine rollout and economic optimism left gold looking like last year’s metal, it staged a recovery.

Bullion is one of the best-performing commodities this month, erasing almost all of this year’s losses. Investors have been lured back by gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge, while the Federal Reserves maintains its monetary stimulus and says price pressures should prove temporary.

Diego Parrilla, who runs the Quadriga Igneo fund, is among those who recently boosted their exposure to gold, saying that central banks won’t risk increasing interest rates to combat inflation for fear of “pricking the enormous bubbles” they’ve created.

“We have entered a new paradigm that will be dominated by deeply negative real interest rates, high inflation, and low nominal rates -- an extremely supportive environment for gold,” said Parrilla, who manages $350 million.

Still, gold is ultimately a haven asset which conventional logic suggests should suffer as the economy booms. So can the latest rally be sustained? Here are four key charts to watch.

Inflation Conundrum

It’s been the hottest question in finance this year, and probably the biggest one for gold: will current inflationary pressures be transitory or persistent?

If you ask the Federal Reserve, the answer is the former. Parts of bond market disagree, with market-based measures of long-term inflation expectations rising to the highest since 2013 earlier this month.

That’s a sweet-spot for gold, which benefits when monetary policy keeps bond rates low even as inflation persists. Real yields on Treasuries have slipped deeper into negative recently, burnishing the appeal of bullion.

Where they go next will be critical. Any hint the Fed may taper because of inflation or labor market strength could see bond rates spike -- triggering a repeat of the taper tantrum seen in the wake of the financial crisis, when gold dropped 26% in the space of six months.

“The position I think you get to is a place where it gets to be very vulnerable to the taper narrative,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd.

On the other hand, anything that drags on the global economic recovery -- be it poor jobs data or new virus variants -- should see real yields plunge, benefiting the metal.

Dollar Driver

The dollar has been another important driver of gold this year. After initially strengthening as the U.S. vaccination program outpaced the rest of the world, it’s declined since March as other nations closed the gap, providing a tailwind for the precious metal.

Most analysts don’t see much movement in the dollar going forward, with the median forecast compiled by Bloomberg suggesting only a slight strengthening.

If they’re wrong, be it due to divergence in the global recovery or surprising hawkishness from other nations’ central banks, the implications for bullion could be significant.

Investor Demand

Gold’s poor start to the year came as exchange-traded funds cut their holdings of the metal by 237 tons in the four months through to April. Hedge funds trading on Comex also reduced their exposure to the lowest since 2019 in early March.

In the second quarter, flows have started to reverse. If that picks up steam, gold could find another leg higher.

“There is still potentially a lot of pent-up investment demand,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “Still, positions are relatively small.”

Others, including Aegon NV’s Robert Jan Van Der Mark, who cut his exposure to gold in November after vaccines were announced, remain to be convinced.

“With vaccination rollout on track and economies reopening, we have less appetite for a safe haven/stagflation type of assets in the portfolio,” he said.

Bitcoin Bounce

Often touted as digital bullion, Bitcoin’s rally in the first months of the year was demoralizing for gold bulls. The two assets are both favored by those fearful of hyperinflation and currency debasement, so the cryptocurrency’s outperformance may have turned the heads of would-be bullion buyers.

Bitcoin has dropped almost 40% from its mid-April high, with substantial outflows from funds. Gold could be a beneficiary.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • RBC Beats Estimates as Investment Banking Lifts Capital Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada is getting a lift from its capital-markets business, fueled by surging equity markets and record merger activity in its home market.Fiscal second-quarter net income from Royal Bank’s capital-markets unit rose 10-fold to C$1.07 billion ($885 million), helped by investment banking. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsRoyal Bank has been one of the more conservative banks in terms of setting aside capital to protect itself against potential loan losses. The lender’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio was the second-highest of Canada’s six largest banks at the end of the first quarter. The bank set released C$96 million in loan-loss provisions in the second quarter. Analysts estimated C$275.6 million in set-asides.The rising market has also boosted Royal Bank’s wealth-management business. Profit in the unit rose 63% to C$691 million, helped by gains in both Canada and the U.S.Net income from Royal Bank’s personal and commercial banking unit more than tripled to C$1.91 billion, driven by the strength of the Canadian mortgage market.Market ReactionRoyal Bank shares have advanced 19% this year, compared with a 23% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion, or C$2.76 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.51, on average.Click here for more on Royal Bank of Canada’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold at BOE Commands High Premium, Signaling Central Bank Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying.The gold in the Bank of England’s London reserves -- one of the largest stashes of bullion in the world --- is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of gold held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.But in the past week, gold sold from the BOE has traded for as much as 50 cents above benchmark London prices, according to bullion traders. These premiums are at least in part being driven by buying from the Bank for International Settlements, which regularly trades gold on behalf of the world’s central banks, a person with direct knowledge said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.The BIS bought as much as 1 million ounces of BOE metal from various commercial banks at a premium of 30 to 40 cents recently, one person said. The premium for gold at the BOE rose to as much as 50 cents an ounce late last week before tapering off to about 20 to 40 cents, according to bullion traders. That compares with a range of zero to 20 cents during normal circumstances, the traders said.The BIS didn’t immediately return an email and voicemail seeking comment.The buying may be a sign that one or several central banks are increasing their gold reserves, bullion traders said.Gold RallyCentral banks helped underpin gains in gold prices for most of the last decade, but flipped to net sellers in the third quarter of 2020 as some countries cashed in on surging prices. Renewed buying could help sustain a rally in gold, which on Tuesday recovered all its losses so far this year. The metal is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July as investors fret about inflation and Federal Reserve officials signal steady monetary policy for now.Since prices dropped early this year, at least some central banks have returned as buyers. In the past, sovereign lenders have bought gold to diversify their portfolios away from the U.S. dollar to safeguard their finances amid concerns over the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, massive U.S. government spending and inflationary pressures.Last month, the Bank of Thailand raised its gold holdings to 6.35 million ounces from 4.95 million ounces in March, according to data from the International Monetary Fund website. In March, Hungary tripled its gold reserves in one of the biggest purchases by a central bank in decades. Data from the World Gold Council showed global central banks were net buyers of gold in February, led by India, which bought 11.2 tons.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Disneyland will soon allow guests from outside California to visit park. What to know

    You can start booking your Disneyland tickets now.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Phil Mickelson’s resurgence is motivating PGA Tour players, regardless of their age

    Seeing the 50-year-old Mickelson win a major event has become a big-time moment of inspiration for older -- and younger -- golfers on the PGA Tour.

  • Anti-vaxxer arrested after plowing through Tennessee vaccination site

    Protests have cropped up across the country at Covid vaccine sites

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Atlanta councilman still wants to defund the police despite his car being stolen – here’s why

    Atlanta official witnesses his car being stolen in broad daylight

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues employer for firing her over bird watcher race row

    The lawsuit argues Amy Cooper was not motivated by racism

  • Drone timelapse of lava spewing from Icelandic volcano

    The eruption occurred near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, and was the first on the peninsula since the 12th century.It began in March and is still emitting lava.The sight was captured by filmmaker and YouTuber Jon Bear who has been documenting the activity for his YouTube channel.

  • Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

    College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act. “Big-time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’ for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied its players economic and bargaining rights while treating them like commodities,” Murphy said in a statement.

  • China accuses Biden of ‘smear campaign’ for demanding new probe into Wuhan lab

    ‘The conspiracy theory of “lab leak” is resurfacing’, says Chinese embassy as US intelligence agencies refuse to rule out two competing theories for origins of Covid

  • Zidane quits again as Madrid coach after winless season

    Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again. The club said Thursday the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade. “We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid.”