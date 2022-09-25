1

Gold: Should investors hold it in a bear market? Experts weigh in

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·3 min read

The shiny metal often labeled a ‘hedge against inflation’ and commonly known as a ‘safe haven’, is looking dull.

Gold (GC=F) is 23% off from its peak in March, and 10% down year-to-date.

In our series, ‘What to do in a bear market’, we asked the experts to tell us if there is value to holding gold in this environment.

Why hasn’t gold performed better this year?

“First, with major central banks around the world tightening their policies, this has helped to send bond yields to multi-year highs. Yield-seeking investors have been better off to hold government bonds to get some guaranteed return rather than holding zero-yielding assets like gold,” Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com told Yahoo Finance.

“Second, the strengthening US dollar has weighed heavily on nearly all major buck-denominated assets, including gold. Would-be buyers earning in foreign currencies are having to pay more, and so they are being discouraged to invest in gold,” he continued.

Should investors hold gold in their portfolios, and if so, how much?

This is where fund managers and strategists really differ.

“We do not recommend a fixed allocation to gold unless investors want to speculate on currency rates or have some other short-term bull thesis that could cause gold to appreciate,” Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager of the InfraCap Equity Income Fund (ICAP) ETF told Yahoo Finance.

Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. bank wealth management generally recommends “little to no permanent gold or metals exposure for portfolios given the price volatility and no consistent income stream.”

“Investors may consider very modest exposures if they are particularly concerned about trend in the value of the U.S. dollar reversing, which could unhinge inflation pressures further and support gold prices,” said Haworth.

Others support a small exposure in a portfolio.

“In general, although each investor’s situation is unique, we believe a 3-5% allocation to gold products would seem adequately sized to capture the benefits of holding gold as an asset class,” says Imaru Casanova, deputy portfolio manager/senior gold analyst at VanEck

Mohit Bajaj of WallachBech Capital tells Yahoo Finance he's a “big proponent of always allocating across the board in all sorts of asset classes. Anywhere from 5-10%… should be more than sufficient."

For investors who want to hold the yellow metal, which is better: Physical gold or paper gold (investments that cover gold ETFs) ?

Some experts bring up safety and storage concerns when it comes to physical gold.

Louis Navellier, founder, and chief investment officer of Navellier & Associates tells Yahoo Finance he doesn’t recommend physical gold, but he does have a tip for those who insist on holding it: “There is a big markup on coins, so Credit Suisse bars are typically sold with a smaller markup.”

As for ETFs, Navellier says, “I do not recommend gold ETFs, since I do not like to pay the ETF spreads.”

But Bajaj of WallachBech recommends the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), “if you want to get access to gold without having to physically buy the metal.”

GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) “is another one that we’ve seen a lot of strong demand in,” said Bajaj.

“From a price standpoint, it’s only like $16 or $17, so for those who are novice investors who want to put their foot into the space, they can buy that without having to expend as much capital,” he added.

Ines is a markets reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @ines_ferre

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Recommendations for New Investors

    Growth stocks can be huge moneymakers over the long term, but they also carry a lot of risk. A much safer starting point for new investors is investing in companies with somewhat boring but reliable businesses that have a proven track record of growth and income opportunities. Plus, because REITs are required to pay 90% of taxable income in the form of dividends, they can be extremely reliable passive-income streams.

  • Estate Planning: 16 Things to Do Before You Die

    Estate planning goes beyond drafting a will. Use this pre-death checklist to account for your assets and ensure they are dispersed as you wish,

  • Analysis-After feverish week, global investors lick wounds and brace for more chaos

    Global investors are preparing for more market mayhem after a monumental week that whipsawed asset prices around the world, as central banks and governments ramped up their fight against inflation. The Federal Reserve delivered its third straight seventy-five basis point rate hike while Japan intervened to shore up the yen for the first time since 1998. "It's hard to know what will break where, and when," said Mike Kelly, head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments (US).

  • Meta is desperate to fight back against Apple’s privacy changes

    Meta is hoping it can beat Apple and TikTok anyway it can.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says

    "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows in stocks are not yet in," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.

  • Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago. Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term.

  • This Stock Is Your Ticket to an $80 Trillion Market Opportunity

    While there's currently a lot of uncertainty about the near-term direction of the global economy, the long-term outlook is crystal clear. According to an estimate by Swiss Re, governments worldwide will need to invest a staggering $80 trillion through 2040 on infrastructure to support continued economic growth. Governments and utilities have historically made the most investment in infrastructure.

  • How to survive the worst bear market of all time

    Today, with the stock market in meltdown mode, it’s natural to look back at other times of financial woe. The market environment in the 1970s can be particularly instructive.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

    No one knows for sure when the next bull market will start, but we do know one thing: There will be another bull market eventually. While there have been several bear markets during that time, none of them have knocked the U.S. stock market off its growth trajectory. In fact, since the average length of a bear market is only about nine months, the current one, which began in early January when the S&P 500 peaked, has already lasted about as long as a typical bear market.

  • Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold

    Once just a gaming chip company, it has successfully repurposed its technology to the latest technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Investors will struggle to replicate such huge returns, but semiconductor stock investors who missed out could perhaps see similar outsized gains by buying stock in one of Nvidia's main rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Admittedly, AMD may seem like a strange choice here since it has slightly exceeded Nvidia's returns since the beginning of 2015, rising by 2,700%.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 in Less Than a Decade

    Growth investors are always on the hunt for the next moonshots, the stocks that could generate life-changing wealth in a relatively short period of time. Both stocks have skyrocketed in recent years, growing so fast that either would have turned an initial investment of $10,000 into more than $100,000 in less than a decade. Are these growth stocks still worth buying today?

  • Value Investing Legend Seth Klarman is Buying These 6 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks value investing legend Seth Klarman is buying for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s investment strategy and views on the current market situation, go directly to Value Investing Legend Seth Klarman is Buying These 3 Stocks for the […]

  • As The Boeing Company's market cap (NYSE:BA) drops to US$78b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 9.0% in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Stocks Are Sinking and Rates Are Rising. It’s Painful, But We’re Heading for Normal.

    A year from now, metrics like fed-fund rates and mortgage rates should be approaching their long-term average. What do we until then? Some strategists suggest bizarre investments like long-term Treasuries, shorting gold, and buy stocks in companies with decent dividends and share-buyback programs.

  • Ball sells Russian manufacturing business due to Ukraine war

    Aluminum can giant Ball Corp. found a buyer for its Russian beverage can manufacturing business, fetching hundreds of millions for the business and ending its presence in Russia over that country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine. The Arnest Group, a Russian maker of aluminum cans, aerosolized cosmetics and households products, agreed to pay $530 million to buy the three-plant manufacturing business from Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), the company said this week. “This decision is the result of many months of consideration, delivering a solution that best secures the future of Ball's colleagues and assets in Russia,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO Ball Corp. “We believe this is a sound outcome for Ball in these geo-political circumstances."

  • AT&T Stock Approaches Key Support as Dividend Yields 7%

    AT&T has been crushed this year, down more than 40% from its high. But now the stock nears a key area on the charts with a 7% dividend yield.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy before recession begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins. Between 1929 and 1939, the period famously dubbed the Great Depression, global economies suffered from stock market crashes, sharp declines in output, high […]

  • The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

    As much as stocks are falling, moves in another financial market have even more profound implications for the global economy.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investing for the long term is the best way to grow your wealth. And these three stocks can help you do it.