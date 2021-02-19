Gold slips to over seventh-month low as rising yields dent appeal

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh
Sumita Layek

By Sumita Layek

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than seven months on Friday, on course for their worst week since the end of November, as rising U.S. Treasury yields eroded the non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,769.03 per ounce by 0250 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 earlier in the session. Prices have declined 3% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures slipped 0.6% to $1,765.30.

"U.S. bond yields have been rallying quite strongly in the last week, and there's growing momentum that they can lift further as U.S. and global growth recovers more quickly as vaccines roll out," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered close to a near one-year high hit earlier in the week. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Gold's decline came despite an unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims last week.

"The bond market is looking forward to where the U.S. economy might be as we move through the year as vaccines ease the weight of the pandemic on economic activity, and with plenty of stimulus and support from U.S. Federal Reserve," Shaw said.

The recent record surge in Bitcoin has also "been competing with gold so far as speculation, a store of wealth and portfolio diversifier," Shaw said, adding that a continued rally in Bitcoin will be a headwind for gold.

Silver eased 1.1% to $26.71 an ounce, after falling over 2.5% so far this week, its worst since mid-January.

Platinum slipped 2.4% to $1,244.19, while palladium shed 0.7% to $2,334.58.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Hecla Mining (HL) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 and year-end 2020 Hecla Mining Company earnings conference call. This is Russell Lawlar, Hecla's Treasurer. On today's call, we have Phil Baker, Hecla's president and CEO; and Lindsay Hall, senior vice president and chief financial officer; Lauren Roberts [Audio gap] chief geologist.

  • Gold Goes From Commodity Leader to Laggard in Shocking Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold entered 2021 with lofty expectations on the back of a record high and its biggest annual gain in a decade. Instead, the precious metal is off to its worst start in 30 years.Bullion for immediate delivery dropped to a seven-month low on Friday, and futures also declined, deepening a slump and falling through a support level that analysts say could portend further losses.The metal, which surged last year on pandemic-induced haven buying, low interest rates and stimulus spending, has dropped more than 7% in 2021, the worst performance on the Bloomberg Commodity Index. It’s suddenly facing a host of unexpected stumbling blocks. Chief among those are the surprising resilience in the dollar and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields as economic indicators show recovery from the pandemic is well under way.With “rates going higher and inflation expectations peaking out, we’re seeing a lot of profit-taking in gold and people are going from gold into industrial metals such as copper,” said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group in Chicago. “It’s a perfect storm.”The 7.1% decline in spot gold in 2021 is the worst start to a year since 1991, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain in 10-year Treasury yields is weighing on demand for non-interest-bearing bullion, with the metal extending losses after forming a so-called death-cross pattern earlier this week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed to the highest levels in about a year this week.“Gold appears now to be taking notice of what bond markets have been saying for a number of weeks, that is that the interplay of better growth and monetary policy probably means higher interest rates at some stage this year,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. “And of course, for a non-yielding asset like gold, that’s particularly bad news.”“If gold does move strongly through $1,765, the downside potential is very, very large,” said McCarthy. “That would break the seven-month trading range and potentially see gold moving into a new, lower trading range.”Jeffrey Gundlach, the veteran investor and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital LP, who has been neutral on gold for over six months, said in a Twitter post Bitcoin may be benefiting from stimulus rather than bullion.Gold could still mount a comeback. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Jeffrey Currie said in a Jan. 27 note that with prospects for additional stimulus and Federal Reserve interest rates on hold, the metal “remains a compelling investment for the medium-to long-term investor.” That’s even as near-term dollar strength could present a hurdle, the bank said.Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,763.95 an ounce at 9:18 a.m. in Singapore, and is 3.3% lower this week. Silver, platinum and palladium all declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Losing Ground to Competition from Stocks, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies

    Some major gold investors are trying to figure out how to ease out of the precious metal without crashing prices.

  • EUR/USD Vs USD/JPY and the FX Cross Pair Divide

    Yesterday’s EUR/USD at its critical predicament contained two choices: either trade 50 pips higher to 1.2114 and 1.2117 from 1.2065 then short again or break its vital high /low point at 1.2040 and trade to 1.2026. EUR/USD decided to break support at 1.2040 and trade 14 pips lower to 1.2026. EUR/USD for the past 20 hours continues to trade around critical 1.2040.

  • EUR/USD Forecast: Lacks Bullish Potential In The Near-Term, Needs To Regain 1.2100

    EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2086 Central banks reaffirmed the need for monetary policy in a pandemic context. US employment-related data came in worse than anticipated. EUR/USD lacks bullish potential in the near-term, needs to regain 1.2100. The EUR/USD pair edged higher on Thursday, as demand for the greenback somehow receded. The risk-related sentiment turned sour and Wall Street plummeted after its overseas counterpart traded dully. Optimism faded after the European Central Bank published the Meeting Accounts, as policymakers noted that ample monetary stimulus remains essential, pretty much the same stance the US Federal Reserve offered a day before. Softer Treasury yields also played their role, pushing the dollar lower. Data wise, the US published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12. The number of people seeking jobs increased to 861K, much worse than the 765K expected, and in line with the Fed’s view of a softening recovery in the sector. January Housing Starts plunged 6% in the month, while Building Permits were up 10.4%. The EU released the Consumer Confidence Indicator, which rose to -14.8 in February from -15.5 in the previous month. This Friday, the focus will be on Markit preliminary estimates of its PMIs for the EU and the US. The market expects business activity to have shrunk from its previous monthly readings, with the European services sector seen falling further into contraction territory. EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook The EUR/USD pair has traded as high as 1.2089, now developing a few pips above the level. Throughout the American session, the pair has met buyers around 1.2060, where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally. Chances of a steeper advance seem limited in the near-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair was incapable of recovering above any moving average. The Momentum indicator advances within negative levels, but the RSI indicator has turned flat around 48, signaling limited buying interest. Support levels: 1.2060 1.2020 1.1970 Resistance levels: 1.2110 1.2160 1.2200 View Live Chart for the EUR/USD See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAUD/USD Forecast: Little Chances Of Raising As Long As It Holds Below 0.7770EUR/USD Forecast: Turned Bearish In The Near-Term And Could Retest The 1.1951 Level© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Sees SPAC Boom Lasting Where Goldman Has Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. may be getting wary of the boom in blank check companies, but Credit Suisse Group AG says it’s ready to ride the wave.The chief executive officers of two of the top IPO underwriters struck different tones at the end of a year marked by a surge in offerings of the special purpose acquisition vehicles, or SPACs.Credit Suisse Group’s Thomas Gottstein, whose firm seized on the boom to climb to the top of the rankings and triple fourth-quarter stock underwriting fees, says SPACs are here to stay and demand is increasing in areas such as Asia. Goldman Sachs’s boss, David Solomon, has warned the market be a little too enamored and that there could be a pullback this year.SPACs are empty corporate shells that raise money from investors and then aim to merge with a private business, essentially taking that company public through the back door. Such vehicles raised a record $39 billion during the fourth quarter, more than 10 times the same period in 2019, prompting former banking executives including ex-Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam to seize on the investor appetite.“We continue to see big demand for SPACs in the U.S. but also increasingly in Asia,” Gottstein said on a conference call on Thursday. “In the short term we don’t see a slowdown, it provides an alternative to private equity and traditional IPOs.”Credit Suisse was the No. 1 adviser on IPOs of such blank-check companies during the quarter with a 16.7% market share, ahead of Citigroup Inc.’s 9.5% share, the Bloomberg-compiled data show. Goldman ranked 6th among global SPAC advisers in the fourth quarter.“There will be something that will in some way, shape or form bring the activity levels down over a period of time,” Solomon said on an earnings call for the Wall Street bank last month, without elaborating “Like many innovations there is a point in time as they start where they have a tendency maybe to go a little bit too far and they need to be pulled back or rebalanced in some way.”Last year more than 200 blank check companies raised $80 billion from investors, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That exceeded the combined total in all previous years and made up almost half of the year’s volume of initial public offerings, the data show.While Credit Suisse is top ranked on blank-check IPOs, Goldman Sachs has focused on earning fees from SPACs when they find their targets. The Wall Street bank was the top adviser on mergers and acquisitions involving SPACs in the fourth quarter, with a 36.2% market share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.In the first six weeks of this year, activity has been even stronger compared to last year, Gottstein said, though he cautioned that the situation may yet change and the bank is being selective in which deals it will advise.“It is here to stay, whether it is here to stay at these levels in the mid to long term, we will have to see.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Testing Long-Term Retracement Zone at $1787.30 to $1711.70

    The direction of the April Comex gold market over the short-run is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the long-term 50% level at $1787.30.

  • Dow Jones Holds Gain While Nasdaq Leads Stocks Lower; Wells Fargo Breaks Out

    The Dow Jones turned positive and traded near session highs after tumbling on today's stock market. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite led stocks lower.

  • Hecla Mining Reports, and Is Up Next in Our Precious Metals Series

    While bitcoin may be getting a lot of speculative attention and dollars, the world has more history with gold and silver and base metals.

  • Black franchisee says "systemic racism" has prevailed at McDonald's

    Herbert Washington alleges McDonald's has not allowed Black owners to buy locations in affluent communities.

  • Stocks Drop Amid Focus on Bond Yields; Oil Slides: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and futures retreated Friday after a decline on Wall Street as investors mulled the impact of the recent climb in Treasury yields on the outlook for equities. Crude oil added to recent losses.A gauge of global shares headed for its first weekly fall since January with Australia and Hong Kong among Asian underperformers. S&P 500 futures dipped after the index declined Thursday. A report showing U.S. initial jobless claims rose more than expected underlined the challenges for the recovery from the pandemic. Ten-year Treasury yields held an advance. The dollar edged up.Japan’s 10-year sovereign bond yield rose to the highest in more than two years amid the global debt selloff. The pound dipped after a rally driven by optimism over the U.K. vaccine rollout. Bitcoin fell back below $52,000. Copper extended a rise to an eight-year high.Benchmark Treasury yields at the highest in a year stirred a debate on whether a further rise might trigger a shake-out in risk assets. Recent economic data are a reminder of the fragility of the growth backdrop, with much depending on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated the need for $1.9 trillion in pandemic-relief spending.“There are so many assets that are priced on really low rates forever,” Evan Brown, head of multi-asset strategy at UBS Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “As soon as you do get a hint of this idea that long-term rates are not going to be zero forever, then those are going to be the most vulnerable assets.”Oil fell below $59 a barrel as wells slowly restarted in Texas after being hit by a big freeze. The White House also said it would be willing to meet with Iran, which could potentially lead to more crude exports from the Persian Gulf nation. Elsewhere, gold extended a decline and is having the worst start to a year in three decades.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 1:45 p.m. in Tokyo. The gauge slipped 0.4% on Thursday.Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index declined 1.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.9%Shanghai Composite lost 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The yen was little changed at 105.68 per dollar.The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.4628 per dollar.The euro was flat at $1.2091.The pound dipped 0.1% to $1.3965.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.29%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.7% to $59.50 a barrel.Gold was at about $1,767 an ounce, down 0.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Short-selling under spotlight in GameStop hearing

    Short selling was under the microscope on Thursday as a U.S. House committee grilled executives from trading app Robinhood and hedge funds Melvin Capital and Citadel over the GameStop Corp trading frenzy, with some calling for change. GameStop had around 140% short interest at its peak in January, meaning more shares were shorted than the company had outstanding. The GameStop saga could also dampen industry demand for shorting stocks going forward, said Melvin's CEO Gabe Plotkin.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Down Sharply as Jump in Treasury Yields Boosts Greenback

    Investors are reconsidering how long the RBNZ will maintain its stimulus package given the economy has rebounded and house prices are booming.

  • Did You Participate In Any Of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's (ASX:CLW) Respectable 52% Return?

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Long Term Shareholders are 19% In The Black

    Uniti Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNIT ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last quarter. But...

  • U.K. Inflation Ticks Higher on Its Way Toward BOE’s 2% Target

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation unexpectedly accelerated in January, in what economists say is the first step toward a significant increase that could bring the rate close to the Bank of England 2% target later this year.Prices climbed 0.7% from a year earlier, boosted by the cost of furniture, household goods and food, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The median estimate by analysts in a Bloomberg survey was for inflation to stay at 0.6%.The BOE sees inflation picking up this year, driven by higher energy prices and the expiry of a sales tax cut for the hospitality industry in April. While that’s unlikely to prompt policy makers to raise borrowing costs, it could silence any voices calling for extra stimulus to aid the country’s economic recovery.“A temporary period of above target inflation is possible over the summer, although it’s unlikely to prompt a hawkish turn by the Bank of England, which will be focused on the weakness in the labor market,” said Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist at Bloomberg Economics.Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect inflation to end the year at 1.9%. Inflation expectations in bond markets are also on the rise. The U.K.’s 10-year breakeven rate, as well as the five-year forward inflation swap measure are both trading near two-month highs.The central bank is predicting a rapid economic recovery as the vaccination program now being rolled out allows businesses to reopen and lifts consumer confidence. While analysts largely agree, many also see the pandemic inflicting lasting scars on the labor market.James Smith, an economist at ING, said he expects inflation to reach 2% by the end of the year, before dipping again below target in 2022. It’s an outlook that doesn’t justify the BOE cutting interest rates below zero, but “also probably won’t warrant rate hikes” or the withdrawal of stimulus until “2023 at the earliest,” he wrote in a report.Prices are usually discounted at the start of the year, and last month there was particular pressure on clothing and footwear as a third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus led to the biggest price cuts for any January since 2014. However, these were more than offset by rising food prices and less discounting on items such as bedding and sofas.Clothing and footwear prices fell 4.9%, larger than the 3.3% decline posted a year earlier. The ONS said the proportion of items discounted last month was around 1.5 times higher.The task of compiling the inflation survey was made harder by the latest lockdown. The number of items that were unavailable for price checking rose to 69 from 9 in December.(Updates with bond markets, economist comment in fifth, seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada says alleged Trump interference in extradition case of Huawei's Meng 'moot'

    Canada's attorney general says accusations that former U.S. President Donald Trump's interfered in Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition trial is irrelevant because he is no longer in office. Meng is facing charges of bank fraud in the United States over misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. She has been under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, since her arrest at the airport there in December 2018 and is fighting extradition in the British Columbia Supreme Court.