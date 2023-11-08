Gold sold next to Kings County road was fake, 2 arrested, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Romanian citizens were arrested after they allegedly offered gold for sale next to a Kings County road – which turned out to be counterfeit, the Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Over the last few weeks, deputies say law enforcement agencies across the Central Valley, including the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, have received multiple calls for service regarding subjects flagging down vehicles.

After vehicles had stopped, deputies say the subjects requested to borrow money and would offer to sell gold, all while appearing broken down on the side of the road, deputies say.

On Monday, investigators say they were able to locate two male subjects after receiving an additional call for service regarding the same behavior. During the investigation, deputies identified Narcis Misclescu and a 17-year-old juvenile, both Romanian nationals.

After completing the investigation, officials say both subjects were arrested on suspicion of possession of counterfeit fold intending to sell, false personation and cheat, and conspiracy. Misclecu was booked into the Kings County Jail and the 17-year-old was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (559) 852-2720.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.