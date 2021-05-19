Gold Steadies Near Three-Month High Ahead of Fed Minutes Release

Ranjeetha Pakiam
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in more than three months as investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting in April for a further steer on its views on the economy and inflation.

The minutes due later Wednesday may offer more insight into how policy makers view price pressures, and any hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. In Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was in fourth place.

Gold has been recently buoyed by a resumption of inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, signaling a boost to investor sentiment and demand for havens amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some parts of Asia. The precious metal, which is often used as a hedge against rising consumer prices, is also benefiting from a weaker dollar and wavering Treasury yields.

“Gold prices are steadying as Treasury yields may have found a short-term bottom,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. The outlook for bullion was still bullish given the monetary policy stances across the world’s two largest economies, he said.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,869.54 an ounce by 8:41 a.m. in Singapore. Prices climbed to $1,875.10 on Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 29. Silver, palladium and platinum were all steady. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after declining 0.3% on Tuesday.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold’s New Rally to All-time Highs Continues

    Today GOLD is trading at $1868. Thus, so far, so good. Ideally, the precious metal should top soon, fall back to around $1800-1765 support before rallying to ideally $2100-2200.

  • How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

    A major gold rush may be about to kick off in Canada, with one little-known miner having surpassed all expectations with its latest drill results

  • Gold, Silver Reach Three-Month Highs as Inflation Fears Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold and silver reached the highest prices in more than three months, extending a recovery from a slump as growing inflation concerns and assurances on monetary policy pull investors back to the metals.Prices rose as U.S. stocks declined for a second day, with investors weighing the rush to reopen the economy against inflationary pressure from a rise in commodity prices. The precious metals, which are often used as a hedge against rising consumer prices, are also benefiting from a weaker the dollar and wavering Treasury yields.Gold, which was dogged by higher bond rates at the start of the year, has staged a second-quarter turnaround. The recovery has been driven by repeated assurances from Federal Reserve officials that they aren’t considering raising rates or scaling back bond buying anytime soon. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by bullion rose for a seventh straight session.“It seems inflation fears are finally translating into higher precious metals prices,” said John Feeney, business development manager at Sydney-based bullion dealer Guardian Gold Australia. “ETF investors are starting to swing into net buyers again.”Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,869.44 an ounce on Tuesday, after advancing to $1,875.10, the highest since Jan. 29. Silver for immediate delivery rose as much as 2.1% to $28.7533 an ounce, the highest since early February, when the metal was trading near an eight-year peak. Palladium rose, while platinum slipped.Investors will look to the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting due Wednesday for any sign that policy makers may reduce stimulus earlier than expected. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back massive bond purchases, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expects price pressures to ease in 2022.While Morgan Stanley expects the first warning of bond tapering to come in September -- putting pressure back on gold -- the bank said bullion has the potential to stay above $1,700 an ounce through the second half of the year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC Allegedly Using All Means Possible to Block XRP Holders From Presenting Evidence

    The case being raised by XRP holders to present evidence is allegedly being blocked by the SEC using “red herrings, personal attacks, and irrelevant case law to distract the court from XRP holders’ meritorious request for intervention.”

  • Asian shares slip, bitcoin tumbles as inflation worries linger

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3% though Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for holiday. Mainland China's CSI300 slipped 0.6% while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.1%. The S&P 500 lost 0.85%, with telecom shares leading the decline, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56%.

  • SoftBank Plans $3.7 Billion Bond Sale After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is planning its second yen-denominated bond offering of 2021 after recently posting the biggest-ever quarterly profit by a Japanese company.The technology conglomerate plans to issue 405 billion yen ($3.7 billion) of bonds, targeting mainly individual investors, according to a statement by the group on Wednesday. SoftBank reported net income of 1.93 trillion yen for the three months ended March 31, with essentially all of that coming from its investment in the newly public Coupang Inc.Masayoshi Son’s technology investment giant has seen a sharp upturn in fortunes over the past twelve months, with SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment arm driving recent profits after being the source of its biggest loss a year ago. SoftBank has long tapped individual investors in Japan rather than institutions for most of its yen funding from the local bond market, taking advantage of its strong brand recognition.Some SoftBank bonds can pay individual investors an interest rate of about 3% at a time when depositors in Japan earn next to nothing on deposits because of the Bank of Japan’s negative-interest rate policy. The average yield on investment-grade yen corporate debt is less than 0.4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The funds from the current offering will be used for the redemption of existing debt, according to SoftBank’s statement on Wednesday. The notes are expected to be rated BBB by Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. and price within a range of 2.45% to 3.05% in June, according to SoftBank.The company plans to issue bonds that mature in 35 years but which are callable after five. The notes are hybrid securities and have characteristics similar to equity, such as an optional interest payment deferral provision and subordinated payment priority to senior debt.As a result, SoftBank expects that the notes will be eligible to be treated as 50% equity from rating firms JCR and S&P Global Ratings, according to the company. The notes also include a step-up-interest provision so that the interest rate increases after five years.The company priced 177 billion yen of notes in an institutional debt offering in January, which was its first bond sale in more than a year at the time.(Updates with bond details and chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold ETFs to Shine Bright on Rising Prices Amid Inflation Woes

    The rising inflation levels in the United States are favorable for investing in gold ETFs as the metal is historically viewed as a hedge against inflation.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Close Under $1867.60 Could Trigger Start of 2 – 3 Day Correction

    The direction of the June Comex gold market into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1867.60.

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • ‘Monster’ nursing assistant gets seven life sentences for murdering elderly veterans with insulin

    Assistant US attorney says killer’s actions were ‘shockingly horrific’ and that her murder method was ‘unforgiving and brutal’

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Republican who compared Capitol rioters to ‘tourists’, screamed in terror during attack, new photos reveal

    In another picture from 6 January riot, Andrew Clyde is ‘the person screaming at the far left of this photo’

  • Spain vows to restore order after thousands swim into Ceuta from Morocco

    CEUTA, Spain (Reuters) -A sudden influx of migrants swimming into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa is a serious crisis for Europe, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday, vowing to re-establish order promptly amid heightened diplomatic tensions with Morocco. Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave on Monday and Tuesday by swimming in or climbing over the fence. Armoured vehicles were guarding Ceuta's beach on Tuesday, and soldiers and police used batons to clear migrants from the beach and threw smoke bombs to discourage others from crossing.

  • Bob Baffert was unlikely to enter Belmont Stakes even before temporary ban

    Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into the failed drug test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

  • Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

    Michigan lawmaker was one of the 10 Republicans to vote with Democrats for Donald Trump’s impeachment