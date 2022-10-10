Gold Steadies After US Jobs Data Spur More Rate-Hike Concerns

Sing Yee Ong
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied in Asia after plunging below the $1,700 an ounce mark last week, as strong US jobs data intensified concerns that the Federal Reserve will be more aggressive with interest-rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The precious metal last week had it’s largest weekly gain since July. It had been set for a stronger advance before US data showing initial jobless claims rising more than forecast reduced appetite for the haven asset.

Nonfarm payrolls data on Friday showed a strong labor market with the unemployment rate returning to a historic low, leaving the Fed on a hawkish monetary policy track. The dollar and Treasury yields climbed following the data release, putting pressure on gold, which fell as much as 1.3%. Relentless rate hikes have weighed on gold throughout the year, causing it to slide around 17% from its year-high in March.

All eyes will now be on this week’s US inflation data, after a hotter-than-expected reading in August tempered hopes of a nascent slowdown that might signal an end to rate hikes some time in next year.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,696.46 an ounce as of 7:41 a.m. in Singapore, after finishing last week up 2.1%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady. Silver and palladium were flat, while platinum declined.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Investigate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) At US$121?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ). The company's stock saw...

  • Philippines May Ask Banks for More Documents to Support FX Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may require banks to provide more documents to support foreign-exchange transactions and to increase reporting frequency amid the local currency’s excessive volatility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting Force“The central b

  • JPMorgan Chase, Delta, Morgan Stanley, Domino’s, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings from JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHeath Group, PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines, and Domino’s Pizza. Also, the consumer price index for September and FOMC minutes.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 31 Dividend Aristocrats

    Buffett has positions in more Dividend Aristocrats than Berkshire Hathaway's regulatory filings reveal.

  • Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles

    Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest home losing streak in 64 years. Forced to try a 43-yard field goal after spiking the ball on third down, the Cardinals lost 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when Matt Ammendola pushed his kick wide right with 17 seconds left.

  • Stocks slip in Asia, brace for CPI and earnings

    Stocks slipped in Asia on Monday after a surprise drop in U.S. unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again. Holidays in Japan and South Korea made for thin trading in Asia, while the Treasury market is also shut on Monday. S&P 500 futures led the early action with a drop of 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.6% as U.S. earnings season kicks off later this week.

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

    A bear market can be brutal for investors. The more than 20% decline in stock prices has many investment portfolios well off their recent peak. With the bear market taking stock prices down sharply, dividend yields are soaring.

  • Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch

    Bear markets can be discouraging, but these words from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch can set investors on a path to success.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

    Luckily for everyday investors like us, institutions that trade stocks need to disclose their transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission every three months. Ray Dalio's hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, made a relatively large bet on CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) stock in the second quarter. It's CVS' less visible business segments that have allowed it to more than triple its dividend payout over the past decade.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One to put on your radar is Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT: CQP) and its 6.5% yield. Conversely, if you run across Green Plains Partners' (NASDAQ: GPP) 14.4% yield, you may want to look elsewhere. Cheniere Energy Partners is a unique business.

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

    It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These surefire stocks are ripe for the picking following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold

    While many investors are crowding into EV manufacturers at lofty valuations, few are looking at this key supplier.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses

    The energy sector is the best performing sector in 2022 and for good reason. When the economy is growing and the oil and gas supply is reliable, it's easy to take the energy sector for granted. A heightened focus on energy security sets the stage for a strong oil and gas sector that can grow alongside renewable energy.

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

    High-yield dividend stocks can be powerful wealth-building tools. Three stocks that fit this definition today are Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT). Over the past decade, only a few oil and natural gas companies have beaten the S&P 500 on a total return basis.