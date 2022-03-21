Gold Steady After Biggest Weekly Drop Since June on Fed Liftoff

Ranjeetha Pakiam
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady in Asian trading -- after its biggest weekly drop since June -- as investors weighed monetary policy tightening in the U.S. against the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bullion traded around $1,919 an ounce after falling 3.4% last week as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018.

The Fed will need to raise borrowing costs higher than officials are currently projecting -- to 4% to 5% -- if it’s to wrestle inflation back under control, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said. Elevated interest rates typically weigh on non-interest bearing gold. Chair Jerome Powell will address the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics Monday.

China’s one-year loan prime rate, the de facto benchmark lending rate, will also be watched closely for signs of central bank easing after top leaders pledged measures to boost Asia’s largest economy.

Traders are also weighing mixed messages on the war in Ukraine. Turkey said Moscow and Kyiv are close to an agreement on key points, while a top Ukrainian aide said Russia had turned to “more destructive artillery.” Ukraine, meanwhile, rejected a Russian demand to surrender of the embattled southern port city of Mariupol. Gold -- a haven asset -- has been aided by the conflict.

Spot gold declined 0.1% to $1,920.65 an ounce as of 8:56 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%. Silver and palladium were steady, while platinum edged higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Search for survivors under way at site of missile strike in Ukraine

    In the war in Ukraine, Russia is ramping up its attacks in the port city of Mariupol, while around the country, Ukrainians continue to hold back Russian ground forces in other major cities. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports on a rescue mission at the site of another missile strike.

  • Nielsen Rejects Acquisition Offer From Private Equity Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Nielsen Holdings Plc rejected an acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium, saying the offer “significantly” undervalued the company.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackThe prop

  • Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition

    Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Refugees arriving in western Ukraine from the port city say “battles took place over every street” weeks into a crippling Russian siege. Western military analysts say that even if the city is taken, the troops battling for control there may be too depleted to secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts. Three weeks into the invasion, many see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition, with bogged down Russian forces launching long-range rockets as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks. Analysts warn a stalemate could be even deadlier.

  • Oil Climbs as Traders Gauge War in Ukraine, Middle East Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as the war in Ukraine neared the end of its first month, and investors tracked geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackWest Texas Intermediat

  • Thoma Bravo Nears Deal to Acquire Anaplan

    (Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire U.S. enterprise software company Anaplan Inc. in a deal valued at $10.7 billion, adding to a string of deals this year by cash-rich private equity firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersoni

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Retreat as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slipped Monday and stocks were steady as crude oil jumped and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The e-commerce platform was a big winner during the pandemic but has seen its stock price fall 50% so far in 2022.

  • See photos of Trump supporters arriving at the American Freedom Tour event in Broward

    A steady stream of hundreds of people lined up and shuffled into the FLA Live Arena for the American Freedom Tour on Saturday, where former President Donald Trump will headline.

  • Software maker Anaplan to go private in $9.65 billion deal with Thoma Bravo

    Anaplan makes software that helps businesses model different forecasting outcomes and has more than 1,900 customers worldwide. The highly leveraged buyout is the latest in the software sector, whose rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic has attracted interest from private equity players. Last month, software company Citrix Systems said it would be taken private for $16.5 billion including debt by affiliates of Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners.

  • Usurping Dollar’s Dominance an Impossible Task, Fund Giants Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Dethroning the dollar is easier said than done.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackThat’s the conclusion of investors after Washington’s freeze of Russia’s dollar holdings created fresh imp

  • Foxconn 'basically' resumes normal operations in China's Shenzhen

    Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn has "basically" resumed normal operations at its most important campuses in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks, the company said on Monday. The world's largest contract electronics maker said on Wednesday it had restarted some production and operations at its Shenzhen campuses after arranging for some staff to live and work in a bubble, an arrangement requested by the local government as it battles the spread of COVID-19. The company said in a statement that according to a government notice, it has "basically resumed normal work order and production operations" at its major campuses such as in the city's Longhua and Guanlan districts.

  • The nickel market tumult: What investors need to know

    Nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange was suspended on March 8 after prices more than doubled in a short span of time. Trading reopened until eight days later, but chaos has ensued, with prices continuing to hit daily expanded price limits declines for three days in a row.

  • GM to buy out SoftBank's stake in Cruise self-driving unit

    It's buying out SoftBank for $2.1 billion and making an additional $1.35 billion investment.

  • Instagram finally has parental controls. Here’s how to use them

    Instagram has finally introduced parental controls. Here's how to use them.

  • Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

    U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda, the White House said.

  • Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted - HKEx

    Share of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group were suspended from trading on Monday, a filing from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed. Trading was also halted in shares of its property services unit, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, and electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, exchange filings showed. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with over $300 billion in liabilities, has been struggling to repay its suppliers and creditors and complete projects and homes.

  • Zelenskyy Merges All TV Stations Into Single Platform to Fight Against Russian ‘Misinformation’

    The president of Ukraine stressed the need for a "uniform information policy"

  • A's Howard Terminal Ballpark Plan Meets New Community Opposition

    The Oakland A's may hit a new roadblock in their push to build a new waterfront ballpark. Da Lin reports. (3-20-22)

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Anti-war Russians in limbo at U.S.-Mexico border

    STORY: A new batch of asylum seekers are popping up at the U.S. Mexico border: Russians who are against the war in Ukraine.While U.S. officials have let dozens of Ukrainians through this week, Russians remain in limbo, prompting some to camp on the pavement alongside a barbed wire border fence, defying warnings from Mexican authorities to leave.One woman told Reuters she had fled Russia with her children after being arrested at an anti-war protest there, and said she burst into tears when she was rebuffed at the U.S. border as Ukrainians were let in.Mark, a restaurant manager who came from Moscow with his wife, flying to Mexico via Turkey and Germany in early March, called it discrimination."We have the same problem. Yes, there isn't war in my country but in my country there is a regime and I was escaping from that...."He and his wife were arrested for three days last year after protesting in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and said going back to Russia was not an option after new legislation that imposes up to 15 years in jail for actions found to discredit Russia's army."We are just here sitting, sleeping on the ground, and waiting."The devastation in Ukraine has caused 3 million Ukrainians to become refugees, according to the United Nations, most of them in countries bordering Ukraine.Some Ukrainians crossing in Tijuana have been granted permission to stay in the United States for a year.But thousands of Russians have also left their country, according to media reports.Mikhail Shliachov said returning to Russia meant fighting in a war he opposed."My country (is) dangerous for me. I am a young man and my mom is originally from Ukraine, I have many brothers and sisters in Ukraine. I know my country attacked but if I go back to Russia, I will go to the army and kill my brothers and sisters... If I go back."When asked on Thursday about Ukrainians and Russians at the border, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the government was helping people fleeing Ukraine, and that other programs were being considered to expand humanitarian aid.Between October 2021 and January, U.S. government data showed border officials encountered about 6,400 Russians, some of whom said they were dissidents and are now in the United States.As the Russians wait, U.S. border officials have also turned away asylum seekers from Nigeria, Colombia, Honduras and Mexico, sparking complaints of unfair treatment.