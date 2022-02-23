Commodities on Tenterhooks as Investors Await Next Ukraine Twist

(Bloomberg) -- Commodities from gold to nickel and wheat took a calmer turn, with investors staying on alert for fresh developments in a Ukraine crisis that threatens to roil global supply chains.

U.S. sanctions on Russia unveiled by President Joe Biden unveiled were presented as a modest “first tranche” of measures and market reaction was muted. Still, any new escalation in the stand-off between Moscow and the West could disrupt global supply chains and add to inflationary pressures.

Gold -- often a guage of geopolitical stress -- is fluctuating around $1,900 an ounce after almost hitting a 13-month high on Tuesday. Nickel steadied after breaching $25,000 a ton for the first time since 2011 on Tuesday, while wheat futures retreated.

“The likelihood of a regional war seems high and that will likely keep inflationary pressures elevated for much of the year,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Bullion seems like it is taking a little break right now, but investors will soon be saying ‘I love gold,’ as geopolitical and growth concerns will drive safe-haven demand.”

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any intention to invade Ukraine. But President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two breakaway republics earlier this week dramatically ramped up tensions that have spooked raw materials markets and triggered fears of more inflation.

Russia is one of the world’s major sources of metals including aluminum, nickel and palladium. The region is a lynchpin producer of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, while Ukraine -- the world’s second-biggest grain shipper -- is sometimes called the breadbasket of Europe.

The wheat market’s underlying view of the supply‑demand balance is “evolving in a tighter direction,” according to Tobin Gorey, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. But “a better turn in the Russia‑Ukraine situation would likely still see a sharp drop in prices,” he said.

What Next?

Biden said economic retaliation will increase if Moscow “continues its aggression,” and sanctions so far from the U.S. and its allies have stopped short of the devastating steps that had been threatened. Putin said Tuesday he’s not sending troops into the breakaway areas for now but left open the possibility.

The crisis in Eastern Europe has emboldened gold after a strong start to 2022, helping prices to an eight-month high. That’s despite expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in March to curb inflation.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,896.40 an ounce by 1:10 p.m. in Singapore. Prices had touched $1,914.25 on Tuesday, the highest level since June 1, before ending 0.4% lower. Silver and platinum rose slightly, while palladium was little changed.

Export Hub

Chicago wheat futures fell 0.9% after closing 6% higher Tuesday for the biggest gain since July 2018. The crisis threatens to disrupt trade in the Black Sea, a major shipping hub for Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports that together account for a quarter of global sales.

Any disturbance to the smooth flow of cargoes there could result in a run on prices for the staple food item at a time when world food costs are already at a decade high.

Critical Situation

Nickel and aluminum are trading near multi-year highs as the potential for supply disruptions from Russia adds to already tight markets. Base metals are facing growing shortages during a period of booming demand and supply constraints, with global inventories tumbling to critical low levels.

Nickel fell 0.2% to $24,520 a ton in London, paring this year’s gain to 18%. Aluminum was little changed after rising Tuesday to one notch below an all-time high in intra-day trade.

United Co. Rusal International PJSC, the Russian firm that’s one of the biggest aluminum producers outside China, gained 7.8% after shedding 19% on Tuesday.

