Commodities on Tenterhooks as Investors Await Next Ukraine Twist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- Commodities from gold to nickel and wheat took a calmer turn, with investors staying on alert for fresh developments in a Ukraine crisis that threatens to roil global supply chains.

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.S. sanctions on Russia unveiled by President Joe Biden unveiled were presented as a modest “first tranche” of measures and market reaction was muted. Still, any new escalation in the stand-off between Moscow and the West could disrupt global supply chains and add to inflationary pressures.

Gold -- often a guage of geopolitical stress -- is fluctuating around $1,900 an ounce after almost hitting a 13-month high on Tuesday. Nickel steadied after breaching $25,000 a ton for the first time since 2011 on Tuesday, while wheat futures retreated.

“The likelihood of a regional war seems high and that will likely keep inflationary pressures elevated for much of the year,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Bullion seems like it is taking a little break right now, but investors will soon be saying ‘I love gold,’ as geopolitical and growth concerns will drive safe-haven demand.”

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any intention to invade Ukraine. But President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two breakaway republics earlier this week dramatically ramped up tensions that have spooked raw materials markets and triggered fears of more inflation.

Russia is one of the world’s major sources of metals including aluminum, nickel and palladium. The region is a lynchpin producer of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, while Ukraine -- the world’s second-biggest grain shipper -- is sometimes called the breadbasket of Europe.

The wheat market’s underlying view of the supply‑demand balance is “evolving in a tighter direction,” according to Tobin Gorey, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. But “a better turn in the Russia‑Ukraine situation would likely still see a sharp drop in prices,” he said.

What Next?

Biden said economic retaliation will increase if Moscow “continues its aggression,” and sanctions so far from the U.S. and its allies have stopped short of the devastating steps that had been threatened. Putin said Tuesday he’s not sending troops into the breakaway areas for now but left open the possibility.

The crisis in Eastern Europe has emboldened gold after a strong start to 2022, helping prices to an eight-month high. That’s despite expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in March to curb inflation.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,896.40 an ounce by 1:10 p.m. in Singapore. Prices had touched $1,914.25 on Tuesday, the highest level since June 1, before ending 0.4% lower. Silver and platinum rose slightly, while palladium was little changed.

Export Hub

Chicago wheat futures fell 0.9% after closing 6% higher Tuesday for the biggest gain since July 2018. The crisis threatens to disrupt trade in the Black Sea, a major shipping hub for Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports that together account for a quarter of global sales.

Any disturbance to the smooth flow of cargoes there could result in a run on prices for the staple food item at a time when world food costs are already at a decade high.

Critical Situation

Nickel and aluminum are trading near multi-year highs as the potential for supply disruptions from Russia adds to already tight markets. Base metals are facing growing shortages during a period of booming demand and supply constraints, with global inventories tumbling to critical low levels.

Nickel fell 0.2% to $24,520 a ton in London, paring this year’s gain to 18%. Aluminum was little changed after rising Tuesday to one notch below an all-time high in intra-day trade.

United Co. Rusal International PJSC, the Russian firm that’s one of the biggest aluminum producers outside China, gained 7.8% after shedding 19% on Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell, pushing the S&P 500 into a correction, as the imposition of sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine militancy put further stress on a market that has shown signs of buckling over the Federal Reserve’s efforts to subdue inflation.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes R

  • Blackstone Swears Off Oil-Patch Investing as Private Equity’s Retreat Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- After watching big banks curtail lending and asset managers pare bets, fossil fuel producers are now losing access to some of Wall Street’s deepest pockets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Russia Sanctions, Cites ‘Invasion’: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapAn Obscure Corner of Wall Street Is Making Billions Tra

  • Biden’s Russian Bond Ban Gives a Jolt to Global Debt Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt put global investors on notice that the securities could tumble further even after the steep declines they’ve experienced as the Ukraine crisis escalated. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Lu

  • Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

    The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks. Putin has yet to unleash the force of the 150,000 troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, while Biden held back on even tougher sanctions that could cause economic turmoil for Russia but said they would go ahead if there is further aggression.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine

    Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and demand for safe-havens waned a little as investors regarded Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions as leaving room to avoid a war, while a rate hike lifted New Zealand's dollar. Commodity prices remain elevated, however, and traders are still nervous over the situation on Europe's eastern edge. S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% in early Asia trade, after U.S. President Joe Biden left the door open to diplomacy as he announced sanctions on two Russian banks and some elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

  • Amazon's No. 1 bestselling top is just $23 for Presidents' Day: 'Arms feel so sexy'

    More than 21,000 reviewers rave about its virtues.

  • Oil futures surge while energy stocks dip

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the energy sector as stocks dip and crude oil prices continue to climb, in addition to looking at other commodities such as gold and wheat.

  • Wisconsin Senate seeks to give judges more leeway in setting bail amounts

    Republicans in the state Senate advanced a proposal Tuesday that would let judges set higher bail amounts.

  • These Return Metrics Don't Make Metro Performance Glass (NZSE:MPG) Look Too Strong

    What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially...

  • Companies Like Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of ADX Energy Ltd...

  • An ex-Trump aide said a White House gathering with Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, was 'the craziest meeting I've ever been to'

    Ginni Thomas' hard-driving style alienated one of Trump's aides so much that the staffer described her as a "wrecking ball," per NYT Magazine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Jen Psaki Recounts How Biden Reacted To Trump's Oval Office Letter

    The White House press secretary said the letter was "very long" and the script "lovely."

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.

  • Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

    Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion.In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy.""I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said...

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Popping After Hours Tuesday

    Stocks continued on their downward trajectory to begin the holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, with signs of war in Eastern Europe and nervousness about its geopolitical and macroeconomic impact. Declines were felt across the market, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) closed more than 10% below its all-time high to mark the beginning of an official broad market correction.

  • Stimulus Update: Monthly Cash Payments May Return for Children and Families -- But With a Few Big Changes

    The end of the monthly Child Tax Credit had a big impact on families, but a new proposal could reduce some of the financial burdens that millions of parents are facing.