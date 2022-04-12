Gold Steady as Investors Weigh Fed Comments, Inflation Risks

Ranjeetha Pakiam
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady as traders assessed comments from the Federal Reserve on its monetary-policy tightening trajectory ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bullion is being buoyed by demand for inflation hedges and haven assets amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, but the prospects of higher interest rates are capping gains on the non-interest bearing metal. Surging bond yields and the stronger dollar, both trends that reflect expectations of faster Fed policy tightening, are also weighing on gold.

Charles Evans, the Fed Bank of Chicago president who has long been one of the U.S. central bank’s more dovish policy makers, said an accelerated pace of interest-rate increases to combat inflation is worth debating. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said it’s doing all it can to avoid “collateral damage” from raising interest rates, a “brute-force tool” that can act as a “hammer” on the economy.

Consumer prices probably rose 8.4% last month from a year ago, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. While that could mark a peak, concerns remain that inflation will remain both elevated and persistent. Investors are still seeking a store of value with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds near the highest level in more than a year, according to initial data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Gold should continue to see strong inflows as uncertainty over inflation and growth will remain elevated over the coming months due to geopolitics and differing views on how aggressive the Fed will need to be with tightening of monetary policy during the summer months,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,952.93 an ounce at 9:10 a.m. in Singapore, after rising 0.3% Monday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% and is up for a ninth straight day, the longest run of gains since 2020. Palladium and platinum advanced, while silver fell.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • On The Money — Inflation was already high, Russia’s war worsened it

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled price increases on top of months of inflation. We’ll also look at the White House bracing for a tough inflation report and an uphill climb to legalize cannabis. But first, find out why Kevin Bacon popped up in D.C. over the weekend. Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to…

  • Australia business conditions surge in March, inflation runs hot

    A measure of Australian business conditions picked up sharply in March as firms saw strong sales and labour conditions, while surging costs pushed retail prices higher in a worrying sign for inflation. Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) showed its index of business conditions doubled to +18 in March, while confidence added 3 points to +16. The upbeat result will likely be welcomed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is in the middle of a tough election campaign.

  • Bank of America Has a Weak Risk-Return Trade-Off

    The stock is in poor shape

  • Japan's wholesale inflation stays near record on Ukraine war, weak yen

    While rising wholesale prices will help accelerate consumer inflation toward the central bank's elusive 2% target, it could hurt an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say. The March index, at 112.0, was the highest level since December 1982, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said.

  • China’s Li Issues Third Warning on Growth as Covid Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economic growth risks in less than a week, suggesting heightened concern about the outlook as widespread Covid lockdowns disrupt production and spending.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway

  • ‘Risk of a recession is rising’ as problems just keep ‘cascading’ throughout the economy, economist says

    Roughly 40% of economists believe a recession is coming sometime over the next 24 months, according to a recent Reuters poll.

  • Stronger Pricing Means U.S. Is an Attractive Home for Copper Now

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has become a more attractive market for copper traders—and for the actual metal.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentCopper futures on the Comex have been trading at a premiu

  • Upcoming CPI report 'will not be pretty,' analyst says

    Tuesday’s upcoming Consumer Price Index report is expected to again reveal increasing inflation, according to Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride.

  • Asia stocks wobble, dollar firm as markets wary before key U.S inflation data

    Asian shares were down while the U.S. dollar held strong on Tuesday, as Treasury yields spiked to a three year high ahead of U.S. inflation data which could foreshadow even more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Australian shares were down 0.65%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 1.5%.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • Shopify announces 10-for-1 stock split, proposes founder share for CEO

    (Reuters) -Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc on Monday announced a 10-for-1 split of its class A and class B stock, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors. Shopify would also seek shareholder approval to authorize and issue a new class of shares, called the Founder share, to Tobi Lutke, its chief executive officer and founder. The proposal seeks to preserve the voting power of Lutke, as the Founder share will provide him with a variable number of votes and that combined with his previously owned shares from other classes would represent 40% of the total voting power attached to all of Shopify's outstanding shares.

  • This Buffett Stock Is Down 55% and About to Split: Time to Buy?

    RH is an under-the-radar Buffett stock, and perhaps an underappreciated brand with underappreciated ambitions.

  • Cathie Wood sold 90% of her Twitter stock this year. Then Elon Musk sent the shares soaring — and her stake would be worth $700 million if she'd held onto it.

    Had ARK retained the Twitter stake it held at the end of 2021, it would now be worth over $700 million, versus its current holdings' $62 million.