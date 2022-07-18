Gold Steady Near 11-Month Low as Traders Weigh Dollar’s Strength

(Bloomberg) -- Gold is holding near an 11-month low as traders assess the strength in the US dollar amid concerns over global growth, as well as the outlook for inflation and interest rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bullion just capped its fifth straight weekly loss, the longest streak of such declines in almost four years, with investors favoring the greenback as a haven asset, and tighter monetary policy weighing on the non-interest bearing precious metal.

Federal Reserve officials are on track to raise rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month when they meet later in July, after policy makers pushed back against a bigger hike. Investors reversed bets on a full percentage-point move after wary comments from officials including Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard, along with a drop in US consumer long-term inflation expectations which eased some fears that price pressures are becoming entrenched.

Data Friday also showed US retail sales were stronger than expected in June, underscoring a resilient economy despite tightening monetary policy.

Spot gold was steady at $1,709.06 an ounce at 8:13 a.m. in Singapore. Prices dipped below $1,700 last week for the first time since August. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1% after hitting a record last week. Silver was little changed, while platinum and palladium advanced.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.