Gold Steady After Rally as Traders Look to Federal Reserve Meet

James Fernyhough
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held gains after bouncing back above $1,700 an ounce, spurred by a falling dollar as traders examined the latest Federal Reserve comments for indications on the magnitude of its forthcoming interest-rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bullion on Wednesday rallied 1% after dipping below $1,700 -- a threshold rarely breached since the start of the pandemic in 2020. A guage of the greenback’s strength has fallen from its all-time high.

Support for the precious metal came even as interest rate increases looked set to continue in most major economies, apart from China.

US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lail Brainard said Wednesday monetary policy would “need to be restrictive for some time” in order to tame inflation. The central bank will meet on Sept. 20-21, with a three-quarter point interest rate hike widely predicted.

Spot gold was steady at $1,716.04 an ounce at 9:51 am. in Singapore, up from a low of $1,691.50 a day earlier. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%. Silver, platinum and palladium fell.

This week’s MLIV Pulse survey focuses on energy and commodities. It’s brief and anonymous. Please click here to share your views.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Axiata’s Tower Arm Edotco Weighs $600 Million Stake Sale, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Edotco Group Sdn., the wireless tower business of Malaysian telecommunications group Axiata Group Bhd., is considering a share sale that could raise as much as $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to turbocharge its growth.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Sa

  • Fed's Brainard says inflation fight will last "as long as it takes"

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain tight monetary policy "for as long as it takes to get inflation down" Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Wednesday in the central bank's latest affirmation that fighting price pressures is its chief priority. "At some point," Brainard said, the risks that Fed policy poses to economic growth will increase, and the central bank's evaluation "will become more two-sided." But for now, "monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to provide confidence that inflation is moving down" to the Fed's 2% target, Brainard said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Clearing House and Bank Policy Institute.

  • Principal Weighs Selling Hong Kong Pension Business, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Financial Group Inc. is considering selling its pension fund business in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would help the US financial services firm streamline its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar

  • China's Covid Test Providers Are Owed Billions in Unpaid Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Testing is a core part of China’s strategy to contain Covid, but companies that provide such services are finding it harder to get paid on time.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapDiagnostic firm

  • Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Flashes Renewed Technical Strength

    Sprouts Farmers Market stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, rising from 87 to 91. This proprietary rating identifies market leadership by showing how a stock's price movement over the last 52 weeks compares to that of the other stocks in our database. Is Sprouts Farmers Market Stock A Buy?

  • Netflix Analyst Gains Conviction On Longer-Term Upside Potential From Ad Revenue, Upgrades Stock

    Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen upgraded Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to Neutral from Underperform with a price target of $230, up from $170, as he gained confidence in Netflix's ability to grow through advertising. Nollen is now more confident in the company's longer-term upside potential. He estimates Netflix with ads could generate up to $3.6 billion in U.S. and Canada sales by 2025 and $8.5 billion globally, adding $2 billion in total incremental revenue. Nollen assumed that if Netflix were to r

  • 3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

    Each year, Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, the amount of which is pegged to inflation. As such, to kick off 2022, seniors on Social Security saw their benefits increase 5.9%. If you're a lower or moderate earner, you may not have to worry about the Social Security wage cap, which is the maximum amount of income that's subject to Social Security taxes each year.

  • A COVID-19 testing startup with 'no history of success' faces lawsuit over accuracy claims

    Co-Diagnostics faces a federal lawsuit for allegedly making false, misleading statements to inflate its stock price to benefit directors.

  • RBC Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On This 'Well Positioned' Pet Company

    RBC Capital Markets initiated Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) with an Outperform rating and a $17 price target. The analyst believes the company is well positioned to take a share of the fast-growing U.S. pet category with its revised company strategy, structurally advantaged real-estate portfolio, and vet expansion opportunity. Earnings are expected to compound with topline growth and see modest room for multiple expansions. Also read: Petco Health Disappoints With Smaller

  • Oil prices rise on spectre of Europe energy rationing

    Oil prices climbed on Thursday, paring some of their steep losses in the previous session, as the potential for an energy standoff between European nations and Russia overshadowed fears of recession and rising inflation. Brent crude futures rose by 25 cents or 0.3% to $88.25 per barrel by 0033 GMT after closing at their lowest since early February in the previous session. U.S. crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $82.52 per barrel.

  • Markets: Bitcoin climbs above $19,000, Ether bounces back, BNB gains on staking

    Bitcoin rose above US$19,000 on Thursday morning in Asia, recovering along with other tokens in the top 10 by market capitalization after a sharp sell off on Wednesday. Ether moved higher after the Binance exchange, the world’s biggest, said it would offer Ether staking, a move that boosted its own BNB token. See related article: […]

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]

  • Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees

    “I still think it’s going to get worse,” Mobius said. “No, we have not hit bottom yet,” Burry wrote.

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.