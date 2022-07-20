Gold Steady as Traders Weigh Dollar Retreat, Rising Bond Yields
(Bloomberg) -- Gold is holding near an 11-month low as investors weigh the US dollar’s retreat against rising Treasury yields amid improving sentiment in markets.
Bullion has been stuck in a narrow trading range, closing little changed since Friday, as a gauge of the greenback fell for three straight days in a sign of waning haven demand. A decline in Treasuries took the 10-year yield back above 3%.
Traders are awaiting more clarity on central bank action to tackle searing inflation. The European Central Bank may consider raising interest rates on Thursday by double the quarter-point it outlined just last month, according to people familiar with the situation. The Federal Reserve’s meeting on July 26-27 will also be closely watched.
Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $1,709.95 an ounce at 7:55 a.m. in Singapore. Prices dipped below $1,700 last week for the first time since August. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after dropping 0.5% in the previous session. Silver, palladium and platinum were steady.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.