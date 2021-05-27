Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview, May 27

Nicholas Pongratz
·4 min read

This week’s price movements for bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks, Best Buy and Nvidia.

BTC

Bitcoin’s (BTC) week was a bit less tumultuous than the one prior, although it still struggled a bit. After falling below $30,000, then recovering back to $40,000 during the same day, on May 19, BTC pushed to nearly $43,000 the next day.

It floated above $40,000 into the next day, before dropping to $37,000. On May 22, it inched back up to $39,000, before tumbling to $33,000, over the course of May 23. However, from there, it managed to reach $40,000 the next day. Since then, it has been channeling between $37,000 and $40,000 where it is currently trading.

BTC’s recovery on May 24 can likely be attributed to another tweet from Elon Musk. On Monday, he said he had met with North American BTC miners who convened to discuss standardizing energy reporting on their mining activities among other things.

Musk called the meeting “potentially promising.” Meanwhile, billionaire hedge fund manager also spoke glowingly about BTC recently, which may have also contributed to its stability.

GOLD

Gold has largely continued its upwards trend from the past few weeks. After spiking to nearly $1,890 from Federal Reserve news on May 19, gold’s price retraced down to $1,865. Gold’s price continued to see-saw upwards going into the weekend, opening around $1,885, on May 24.

It fell to $1,872 by the next day, but then strongly pushed upwards from there, reaching $1,910 by May 26. However, over the past day and a half it’s fallen to around $1,890, where it is now trading.

In this recent fall, gold was weighed down by upbeat U.S. data that showed a recovery in the world’s largest economy was on track, while rising U.S. Treasury yields further added pressure.

“The U.S. economy is on a solid trajectory for growth and the inflation argument has ebbed a bit because the Federal Reserve has had some success in convincing the marketplace that it is indeed just going to be transitory,” said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff, adding:

“So it’s just a pause from the recent uptrends. However, we shouldn’t be surprised to see some bargain hunters step in to buy the dip in prices later in the session.”

BBY

The stock of American electronics retailer Best Buy (BBY) had an overall good week, punctuated by a selloff from its recent earnings report. On May 19, it was trading around $113, before pushing up to $115 by the end of the next day.

It seemed to favor this price point, sinking back down and hovering around it, after reaching above $116, on May 24. Perhaps in anticipation of its earnings report, BBY jumped up to $117. Finally, after earnings were announced, BBY traded almost as high as $123, before selling off. However, it is still trading higher than before, around $118.

Best Buy shares jumped 3.8% in the premarket, after the electronics retailer reported quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.39 a share. Revenue and comparable-store sales also exceeded Wall Street forecasts and Best Buy raised its full-year comparable sales forecast.

NVDA

Graphics-chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) had a spectacular week. On May 19, NVDA was trading just above $540, but by the end of the day it had made it above $560. It opened even higher the next day, above $570, immediately pushing past $580 and trickling up to $590.

On May 21, it opened above $600, around which it hovered the rest of the day. Opening after the weekend on May 24, it opened higher again, at nearly $610, immediately pushing up to $620. Over the next couple of days it channeled between there and $630. It is currently trading on the lower end, around $620.

Nvidia beat Wall Street’s targets for its fiscal first quarter on strong sales of gaming and data-center processors. The company earned an adjusted $3.66 a share on sales of $5.66 billion in the quarter ended May 2. Analysts expected Nvidia earnings of $3.28 a share on sales of $5.41 billion.

On a year-over-year basis, Nvidia earnings rocketed 103%, as sales jumped 84%.

“We had a fantastic quarter, with strong demand for our products driving record revenue,” Chief Executive Jensen Huang said in a news release. “From gaming, cloud computing, AI, robotics, self-driving cars, to genomics and computational biology, Nvidia continues to do impactful work to invent a better future.”

Recommended Stories

  • Fiala, Wild force Game 7 with 3-0 victory over Vegas

    The Minnesota Wild have proven themselves to be a tough out. The Vegas Golden Knights could use some work on their finishing touch. Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series and the Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over the Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

  • Paige VanZant faces Rachael Ostovich at Bare Knuckle FC on July 23

    Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich will run things back, but on a different stage.

  • How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes’ plans for a playoff goalie rotation

    All season long Carolina rotated its goaltenders, giving time Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. But in the playoffs, it’s been all ‘Ned,’ all the time.

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Doomsday Mom Accused of Murdering Her Two Kids Found Unfit to Stand Trial

    Rexburg Police DepartmentA psychological evaluation has found Lori Vallow—the doomsday mom accused of murdering her two children—“not competent” to stand trial.“Assessment determined at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed and recommends restorative treatment,” Seventh Judicial District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a Thursday order pausing the case.Prosecutors have already contested the report’s findings, but the judge’s order “remains in effect pending determination of the issue of competency.”The news comes after Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on several new charges and accused of justifying the murders of three people—including Vallow’s two kids—with their doomsday-centered religious beliefs.On Thursday, the Chandler Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that it has also submitted its investigation into the death of Vallow’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow, who was fatally shot by his brother-in-law in July 2019, to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Police said they recommended that Vallow should be charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder—though it is up to county prosecutors to make an official charge.The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Doomsday Couple Allegedly Murdered Three—and Justified It With ‘Religious Beliefs’ On Tuesday, the couple was indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s kids, 7-year-old J.J Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Daybell, a doomsday author, was also been charged with first-degree murder for the October 2019 death of Tammy Daybell, his ex-wife. Vallow has been separately charged with grand theft for allegedly diverting her children’s Social Security benefits into her personal bank account. Prosecutors allege Daybell and Vallow “did endorse and espouse religious beliefs for the purpose of encouraging and/or justifying the homicide” of all three people.Their alleged murder spree began in 2019, when Charles Vallow was fatally shot by his wife’s brother, Alex Cox, during a domestic dispute. Cox, who was not charged and died months later from natural causes, said at the time he fired in self-defense. In divorce and custody petitions against Vallow, Charles wrote that his estranged wife had become obsessed with doomsday visions and had threatened his life. He said Vallow believed she was reincarnated to lead people during the second coming of Jesus in July 2020 and said that if he got in the way of her saving humanity, she would kill him, according to NBC News.Vallow and Daybell, who are members of a community of doomsday preppers and were married two weeks after Daybell was widowed, are already in prison for several other crimes related to the children’s disappearance in September 2019.‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Talking to You’: Doomsday Mom Called Hubby From Jail as FBI Searched His HomeProsecutors allege Daybell and Vallow killed Tylee Ryan on Sept. 8 or Sept. 9, 2019, after almost a year of planning. About two weeks later, the pair allegedly killed J.J. The indictment states that Daybell then murdered his ex-wife in October with the help of Vallow and her brother. In January 2020, Vallow made national headlines when she refused to comply with a court order to produce her two children. It was later revealed she had also asked a friend to lie to the police and say she was watching J.J.Last June, Idaho authorities charged the pair with conspiracy to conceal evidence after the remains of two kids were found in Daybell’s home. Daybell is scheduled to enter a plea on the murder charges on June 9. Vallow was supposed to make an initial appearance on Wednesday but her hearing was put on hold at the request of her lawyer, Mark Means. Attorneys for Daybell and Vallow did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Ryan Reynolds made a rare statement about his anxiety, sharing that he overthinks, overschedules, and overworks

    For the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ryan Reynolds posted about his "lifelong pal, anxiety." He said people struggling are not alone.

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene must be expelled from GOP conference for Holocaust comments, says Adam Kinzinger

    "What we can do... is take a stand and say you don't belong in our conference," Kinzinger said of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • US, Chinese trade war envoys talk; no sign of negotiations

    U.S. and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone Thursday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship, her office said in a statement. Biden has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by former President Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus.

  • If the Canes beat the Predators, Round 2 against the Lightning could be coming in hot

    Here’s how soon the series against Tampa Bay could start.

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'There's a sense black people are being paid less'

    It's a year since businesses made racial diversity pledges following George Floyd’s death - so what has changed?

  • Urban explorer sneaks onto Epstein’s private island for haunting footage

    ‘Urban explorer’ manages to get on billionaire’s private island

  • Bill Gates’ money manager accused of racism, sexual remarks and bullying, report says

    Larson would allegedly call employees ‘stupid’ and call their work ‘garbage’

  • Biden tells intelligence agencies to step up probe of COVID-19's origins, including theory of Wuhan lab leak

    US intelligence is focused on animal-to-human transmission or a possible lab accident in Wuhan, China, as the coronavirus' starting point.

  • Toronto blanks Montreal 4-0 for a 3-1 lead in playoff series

    Alex Galchenyuk had plenty of memorable nights inside the Bell Centre. Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. “It’s the playoffs, man,” Galchenyuk said when asked if he still speaks with anyone on the other team.

  • Documents related to search warrant in Burr’s stock sale case won’t become public

    Sen. Richard Burr announced in January that the Department of Justice had closed its investigation into his February 2020 stock sales.