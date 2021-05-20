Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview, May 20

Nicholas Pongratz
·5 min read

This week’s price movements for bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks MicroStrategy, Square, and AT&T.

BTC

Bitcoin’s struggles keep continuing. After dropping below $50,000 in light of Tesla announcing it would no longer be accepting bitcoin, the price struggled around that level the next two days, before taking another hit on May 16. At that point, it fell even lower testing support twice at $42,000, before stabilizing around $45,000.

However on May 19, BTC plummeted to $30,000, its lowest point since January 2021. Buying pressure returned at that point, pushing it back above $40,000. BTC is currently trading around $42,000.

Although BTC’s initial fall can almost certainly be attributed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s announcement, he is also the likely cause of its further fall on May 16. When a Twitter user speculated that Tesla would “dump the rest of their bitcoin holdings,” Musk implied that this could be the case by replying, “Indeed.”

This triggered BTC’s fall to $42,000, until Musk decided “to clarify speculation,” saying, “Tesla has not sold any bitcoin,” when it stabilized at $45,000. BTC bottoming out on May 19 is largely speculated to have been caused by Chinese authorities banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

GOLD

While BTC suffered, gold prospered. After rising overall the week prior, gold continued with its upwards momentum. From May 13 going into the weekend on May 14, gold’s price rose from $1,810 to $1,845. It floated around $1,850 on May 17, before shooting up around noon past $1,865.

It then hovered around $1,870 the next two days, before falling to $1,855. However, at that point, it sprang up to $1,890, before cooling off to $1,865. It is currently trading just above $1,875.

Overall, gold was fuelled by a dip in the dollar and U.S. yields as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve’s hints on possible tapering of economic support measures.

Minutes from the Fed on May 19 were “effectively the first introduction of official talk of tapering. […] Gold is up driven by the fact that we’ve seen yields and the dollar reverse a little bit,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. “The view out there is though the Fed was talking about tapering, in reality, it’s very unlikely that we’re going to have an imminent reduction in monetary accommodation.”

MSTR

Like most stocks strongly associated with bitcoin, MicroStrategy (MSTR) is trading similarly. Since its earning report on April 30, the stock has steadily fallen in fits and starts. From $630 on April 30, it fell to $600 by May 4, pushing back to $640 by May 5.

It fell again to $600 the next day, before recovering to $620 the day after. However, on May 10, the stock fell far past $600 to $560. Although it rose back to $680 the next day, the downward trend continued and it had fallen below $500 by May 13.

It struggled to maintain that level over the past week, but dropped sharply, like BTC, on May 19, to just about $400. It has recovered somewhat and is now trading around $480.

Despite bitcoin’s slide, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor remains dedicated to his company’s BTC strategy. Although the gradual dip of the company’s stock can be attributed to its association with BTC, the MSTR still retains fourfold of its value a year prior. “Entities I control have now acquired 111,000 BTC and have not sold a single satoshi,” Saylor tweeted. “Bitcoin Forever.”

SQ

Similarly, Square’s (SQ) association with BTC has seen it take a hit recently. Despite gapping up to $240 after its latest earnings report on May 7, SQ has steadily fallen since then. By May 10, it was trading around $220. It subsequently fell further, and by May 13, had fallen below $200. However, it has channeled between $192 and $208 since then and is currently trading around $205.

After losing $20 million on its $220 million investment in the cryptocurrency during the first quarter of this year, Square announced that they would be halting any further purchases of BTC. Square’s CFO Amrita Ahuja told the Financial News in an interview, “We don’t have any plans at this point to make further purchases. There’s no plans at this point to re-evaluate where we are from a treasury standpoint.”

T

Although AT&T (T) had been rising marginally since its latest earning report on April 21, it lost those gains and more on May 17. Gapping up to $31.50 after the earnings report, it fell below $31, by April 27. However, it pushed steadily upwards from there reaching nearly $32.50 by May 6.

On May 10, the stock jumped to $32.75, before falling back to $32 over the next week. But the stock gapped up significantly to $33.50 on May 17, before selling off to $31.50. It gapped down significantly the next day to below $30, where it is now trading.


The stock sold off after AT&T announced a deal to shed its media assets, combining them with Discovery, and focus on its 5G and fiber-internet telecom core. That strategic refocus was seen as a positive by investors and analysts. However, it comes at the cost of a dividend cut after the proposed spinoff closes. The deal will provide AT&T with $43 billion in cash and other assets to pay down debt.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Mitch McConnell opposes commission on Capitol riot despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

    Kentucky Republican says he will reject ‘slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study’ events of 6 January

  • Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’

    FBI reveals Instagram video of alleged Capitol rioter boasting about the insurrection

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Georgia woman wanted for battery after brutal attack at Little Caesars restaurant

    Brittany Kennedy, 25, is identified as the suspect in the alleged incident

  • Girl, 11, tackled by suspected abductor used tactic from Law & Order to help police catch him

    Knowing it would make police search easier, girl smeared attacker with blue slime

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • Top Stories this AM: A criminal probe into Trump Org.; Cruz's Cancun comedy; divorce just got harder in China

    "As more documents are reviewed by the NYAG and NYDA, it appears that the troubles for Donald Trump just keep on coming," former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen told Insider. "Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions."

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • FBI investigating possible illegal donations to support GOP senator Susan Collins’ campaign

    A spokeswoman for the senator said she had no knowledge of the alleged activity

  • A shipment of Uniqlo shirts was seized by US customs after officials suspected they were produced using forced labor in Xinjiang

    The fast-fashion retailer denies the shirts were made in the contested Uighur region.

  • Indian variant gives EU wobbles on opening up to Britons

    European Union governments are having second thoughts over whether to lift an EU travel ban on British tourists this week because of the spread of the Indian variant. Ambassadors approved a European Commission proposal allowing restrictions on non-essential travel from non-EU countries to be relaxed but diplomatic sources said that a decision on whether to include Britain could now be delayed until next week. The 27 envoys agreed in Brussels that non-EU citizens fully vaccinated with EU-approved jabs would be allowed into the bloc. But fears were raised that the EU could insist on British holidaymakers undergoing the same quarantine and testing rules the UK imposes on its member states. The ambassadors said governments should take into account “reciprocity” when setting their quarantine and testing rules for visitors. Every EU country except Portugal is on the UK's amber list, meaning quarantine rules apply. Discussions will begin on what countries to add to the EU's "white list" - the equivalent of the British 'green list' - on Thursday.

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Gaza Conflict Stokes 'Identity Crisis' for Young American Jews

    Dan Kleinman does not know quite how to feel. As a child in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, he was taught to revere Israel as the protector of Jews everywhere, the “Jewish superman who would come out of the sky to save us” when things got bad, he said. It was a refuge in his mind when white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanted “Jews will not replace us,” or kids in college grabbed his shirt, mimicking a “South Park” episode to steal his “Jew gold.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But his feelings have grown muddier as he has gotten older, especially now as he watches violence unfold in Israel and Gaza. His moral compass tells him to help the Palestinians, but he cannot shake an ingrained paranoia every time he hears someone make anti-Israel statements. “It is an identity crisis,” Kleinman, 33, said. “Very small in comparison to what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank, but it is still something very strange and weird.” As the violence escalates in the Middle East, turmoil of a different kind is growing across the Atlantic. Many young American Jews are confronting the region’s long-standing strife in a very different context, with very different pressures, from their parents’ and grandparents’ generations. The Israel of their lifetime has been powerful, no longer appearing to some to be under constant existential threat. The violence comes after a year when mass protests across the United States have changed how many Americans see issues of racial and social justice. The pro-Palestinian position has become more common, with prominent progressive members of Congress offering impassioned speeches in defense of the Palestinians on the House floor. At the same time, reports of anti-Semitism are rising across the country. Divides between some American Jews and Israel’s right-wing government have been growing for more than a decade, but under the Trump administration those fractures that many hoped would heal became a crevasse. Politics in Israel have also remained fraught, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-tenured government forged allegiances with Washington. For young people who came of age during the Trump years, political polarization over the issue only deepened. Many Jews in America remain unreservedly supportive of Israel and its government. Still, the events of recent weeks have left some families struggling to navigate both the crisis abroad and the wide-ranging response from American Jews at home. What is at stake is not just geopolitical, but deeply personal. Fractures are intensifying along lines of age, observance and partisan affiliation. In suburban Livingston, New Jersey, Meara Ashtivker, 38, has been afraid for her father-in-law in Israel, who has a disability and is not able to rush to the stairwell to shelter when he hears the air-raid sirens. She is also scared as she sees people in her progressive circles suddenly seem anti-Israel and anti-Jewish, she said. Ashtivker, whose husband is Israeli, said she loved and supported Israel, even when she did not always agree with the government and its actions. “It’s really hard being an American Jew right now,” she said. “It is exhausting and scary.” Some young, liberal Jewish activists have found common cause with Black Lives Matter, which explicitly advocates for Palestinian liberation, concerning others who see that allegiance as anti-Semitic. The recent turmoil is the first major outbreak of violence in Israel and Gaza for which Aviva Davis, who graduated this spring from Brandeis University, has been “socially conscious.” “I’m on a search for the truth, but what’s the truth when everyone has a different way of looking at things?” Davis said. Alyssa Rubin, 26, who volunteers in Boston with IfNotNow, a network of Jewish activists who want to end Jewish American support for Israeli occupation, has found protesting for the Palestinian cause to be its own form of religious observance. She said she and her 89-year-old grandfather ultimately both want the same thing, Jewish safety. But “he is really entrenched in this narrative that the only way we can be safe is by having a country,” she said, while her generation has seen that “the inequality has become more exacerbated.” In the protest movements last summer, “a whole new wave of people were really primed to see the connection and understand racism more explicitly,” she said, “understanding the ways racism plays out here, and then looking at Israel/Palestine and realizing it is the exact same system.” But that comparison is exactly what worries many other American Jews, who say the history of white American slaveholders is not the correct frame for viewing the Israeli government or the global Jewish experience of oppression. At Temple Concord, a Reform synagogue in Syracuse, New York, teenager after teenager started calling Rabbi Daniel Fellman last week, wondering how to process seeing Black Lives Matter activists they marched with last summer attack Israel as “an apartheid state.” “The reaction today is different because of what has occurred with the past year, year and a half, here,” Fellman said. “As a Jewish community, we are looking at it through slightly different eyes.” Nearby at Sha’arei Torah Orthodox Congregation of Syracuse, teenagers were reflecting on their visits to Israel and on their family in the region. “They see it as Hamas being a terrorist organization that is shooting missiles onto civilian areas,” Rabbi Evan Shore said. “They can’t understand why the world seems to be supporting terrorism over Israel.” In Colorado, a high school senior at Denver Jewish Day School said he was frustrated at the lack of nuance in the public conversation. When his social media apps filled with pro-Palestinian memes last week, slogans like “From the river to the sea” and “Zionism is a call for an apartheid state,” he deactivated his accounts. “The conversation is so unproductive, and so aggressive, that it really stresses you out,” Jonas Rosenthal, 18, said. “I don’t think that using that message is helpful for convincing the Israelis to stop bombing Gaza.” Compared with their elders, younger American Jews are overrepresented on the ends of the religious affiliation spectrum: a higher share are secular, and a higher share are Orthodox. Ari Hart, 39, an Orthodox rabbi in Skokie, Illinois, has accepted the fact that his Zionism makes him unwelcome in some activist spaces where he would otherwise be comfortable. College students in his congregation are awakening to that same tension, he said. “You go to a college campus and want to get involved in anti-racism or social justice work, but if you support the state of Israel, you’re the problem,” he said. Hart sees increasing skepticism in liberal Jewish circles over Israel’s right to exist. “This is a generation who are very moved and inspired by social justice causes and want to be on the right side of justice,” Hart said. “But they’re falling into overly simplistic narratives, and narratives driven by true enemies of the Jewish people.” Overall, younger American Jews are less attached to Israel than older generations: About half of Jewish adults under 30 describe themselves as emotionally connected to Israel, compared with about two-thirds of Jews over age 64, according to a major survey published last week by the Pew Research Center. And though the U.S. Jewish population is 92% white, with all other races combined accounting for 8%, among Jews ages 18 to 29 that rises to 15%. In Los Angeles, Rachel Sumekh, 29, a first-generation Iranian American Jew, sees complicated layers in the story of her own Persian family. Her mother escaped Iran on the back of a camel, traveling by night until she got to Pakistan, where she was taken in as a refugee. She then found asylum in Israel. She believes Israel has a right to self-determination, but she also found it “horrifying” to hear an Israeli ambassador suggest other Arab countries should take in Palestinians. “That is what happened to my people and created this intergenerational trauma of losing our homeland because of hatred,” she said. The entire situation feels too volatile and dangerous for many people to even want to discuss, especially publicly. Violence against Jews is increasingly close to home. Last year the third-highest number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States were recorded since the Anti-Defamation League began cataloging them in 1979, according to a report released by the civil rights group last month. The ADL recorded more than 1,200 incidents of anti-Semitic harassment in 2020, a 10% increase from the previous year. In Los Angeles, the police are investigating a sprawling attack on sidewalk diners at a sushi restaurant Tuesday as an anti-Semitic hate crime. Outside Cleveland, Jennifer Kaplan, 39, who grew up in a modern Orthodox family and who considers herself a centrist Democrat and a Zionist, remembered studying abroad at Hebrew University in 2002, and being in the cafeteria minutes before it was bombed. Now she wondered how the Trump era had affected her inclination to see the humanity in others, and she wished her young children were a bit older so she could talk with them about what is happening. “I want them to understand that this is a really complicated situation, and they should question things,” she said. “I want them to understand that this isn’t just a, I don’t know, I guess, utopia of Jewish religion.” Esther Katz, the performing arts director at the Jewish Community Center in Omaha, Nebraska, has spent significant time in Israel. She also attended Black Lives Matter protests in Omaha last summer and has signs supporting the movement in the windows of her home. She has watched with a sense of betrayal as some of her allies in that movement have posted online about their apparently unequivocal support for the Palestinians, and compared Israel to Nazi Germany. “I’ve had some really tough conversations,” said Katz, a Conservative Jew. “They’re not seeing the facts, they’re just reading the propaganda.” Her three children, who range in age from 7 to 13, are now wary of a country that is for Katz one of the most important places in the world. “They’re like, ‘I don’t understand why anyone would want to live in Israel, or even visit,’” she said. “That breaks my heart.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Climate change: The Antarctic ice shelf in the line of fire

    Sediments drilled from under the largest ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula suggest it is resilient.

  • Europe will be open for vaccinated tourists this summer, possibly as soon as next week

    The bloc will lift its year-long restrictions on nonessential travel by visitors who have received approved shots, or from countries it deems "safe."

  • Bernie Sanders to introduce resolution opposing $735 million arms sale to Israel

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will introduce a resolution on Thursday opposing the U.S. sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to the Israeli government, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The sale comes amid the worst spate of violence between Israel and Hamas in years. Progressives in Congress have ramped up pressure on Biden to confront Israel on what they view as human rights abuses in Gaza, where at least 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, per AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIsrael's military campaign began in response to Hamas rockets fired at Jerusalem, where police had been cracking on protests over the eviction of several Palestinian families. 12 people in Israel have been killed.The conflict has engendered the first major fault line between Biden and the left wing of his party, after they largely united to push economic legislation during the first months of his presidency.Between the lines: Sanders' resolution would likely be guaranteed a vote in the Senate because of the International Security and Arms Export Control Act of 1976, putting senators on the record on where they stand on the Israeli arms sales, the Post notes.It only needs a simple majority to pass the Senate, but two-thirds of both chambers would need to approve it to override a Biden veto.Progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) introduced similar legislation in the House on Wednesday. The big picture: The issue of domestic pressure from Congress has been raised on at least three calls in which top Biden officials pushed their Israeli counterparts toward de-escalation, Axios' Barak Ravid reports.What they're saying: “At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate," Sanders told the Post in a statement."I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”Go deeper: U.S. backing on Gaza won't last much longer, Blinken tells Israeli counterpartLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Shohei Ohtani's velocity dips during Angels defeat, but he's 'not worried about any injuries'

    The Angels fall short against the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.

  • ‘We’re not falling for it’: AOC tells McDonald’s that corporate minimum wage hike should apply to all workers

    Fast-food workers on strike in 15 cities to push for $15 minimum wage