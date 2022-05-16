Gold up from three-month lows as U.S. bond yields weaken

Sales persons wait for customers at a gold jewelry showroom in Chandigarh
Bharat Gautam
·2 min read

By Bharat Gautam

(Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday from a more than three-month trough hit in the previous session, as lower U.S. Treasury yields kept demand for zero-yield bullion afloat above the key psychological support level of around $1,800 per ounce.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,812.15 per ounce, as of 0227 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,809.80.

"With $1,800 being such a big round number, it's natural for it to provide some level of support as some (traders) try to be brave and buy a dip, whilst others close out profitable shorts," City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

Marking their fourth straight weekly decline, gold prices fell more than 1% on Friday to the lowest since Feb. 4 at $1,798.86 per ounce, before closing at $1,811.15.

"But it's not looking great for gold bugs right now. Even if we do see a bounce from $1,800, the momentum clearly favours a further downside," Simpson said.

The dollar started the week just off a 20-year high against peers, as investors sought safety due to fears about global growth, and continued to make rival safe-haven gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell, buoying demand for non-interest bearing gold.

Inflation will need to move lower for "several months" before Federal Reserve officials can safely conclude it has peaked, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Friday, adding she would be ready to consider faster rates hike by the September Fed meeting if the data do not show improvement.

Although seen as an inflation hedge, bullion is sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding it.

Spot silver was down 0.1% at $21.06 per ounce, platinum was unchanged at $938.46, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,949.88.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Genmin Limited (ASX:GEN)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Genmin Limited's ( ASX:GEN ) business as it appears the company may be on...

  • When Will Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Breakeven?

    Betmakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • China further eases mortgage loan rate guidance to spur demand

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy. For purchases of first homes, commercial banks can reduce the lower limit of interest rates on home loans by 20 basis points, based on the corresponding tenor of benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs), the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

  • World Takes Cover From Stock Chaos in Oil, Utilities and China

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism may be in short supply for equity investors caught in the downdraft of volatile global markets, but pockets of shelter are emerging. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityFrom banks

  • U.S, E.U will seek to head off subsidy race over chip production, official says

    The United States and European Union will announce a joint effort to avert a "subsidy race" as they scramble to boost production of scarce semiconductor chips, a senior Biden administration official said. The move will be unveiled at the second meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), taking place on Sunday and Monday in Paris. The TTC pledged at an inauguration conference last year in Pittsburgh to deepen transatlantic cooperation to strengthen chip supply chains, curb China's non-market trade practices, and take a more unified approach to regulating big, global technology firms.

  • Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg News

    Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder George Pederson was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company. Shares of Herndon, Virginia-based ManTech have since jumped 11%.

  • China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms

    China's daily coal output in April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure security of the country's energy supply, but the volume dropped from a record high set in March. China, the world's top coal producer, mined 362.8 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day. China is aiming at lifting daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and building a national inventory of 620 million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Prices Drop in Weekend Slump

    Cryptocurrency investors are getting no rest on Saturday, as digital assets resumed their decline after a late-week respite.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • These 4 REITs Have Beaten the S&P 500 for Years and Should Keep on Doing Just That

    These leaders in different industries have topped the market for a decade, and each is a buying opportunity now.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Here's a Simple Strategy to Make $70,000 in Passive Income

    Whether you're planning to retire in your sixties or a lot earlier, there's one thing you're going to need -- passive income. Here's a simple strategy to make $70,000 in passive income per year. You only need simple math to determine the critical prerequisites needed to generate $70,000 in annual passive income.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Quickly Rebound After the Tech Stock Crash

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down some 30% from all-time highs, but many individual stocks have been beaten down even more than that. Three Fool.com contributors think that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) will make a quick turnaround once the selling has abated. Nicholas Rossolillo (Qualcomm): For a number of years, investors pretty much forgot all about mobile chip giant Qualcomm.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.

  • I Made This Mistake When Opening a Brokerage Account -- and It Has Cost Me Thousands

    It took me until my late 20s to open a brokerage account and start investing there. From there, I wanted to start funding a dedicated retirement plan. Once I was earning enough to contribute steadily to my retirement plan and an outside brokerage account, I opened the latter -- namely, to give myself more flexibility with my money.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Investors Should Be Glad to Own, Especially During This Market Plunge

    Investors should not lose faith in solid, long-term growth stories just because they encounter bear market conditions.

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a...

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Here's why they chose BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). David Jagielski (BioNTech): Often investors discount a stock that may seem like it is punching above its weight class, on the assumption that it may struggle down the road. BioNTech's forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 3.8 certainly suggests that investors are perhaps not taking the growth stock seriously.