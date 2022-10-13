Gold Edges Lower as Traders Cautiously Await US Inflation Data

(Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower as traders cautiously await highly anticipated US inflation data in an effort to assess the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bullion has had a lackluster year, reaching its year-high in March amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before tumbling about 18% as monetary tightening by global central banks weighed on the precious metal. Comments from the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on removing emergency support by Friday helped push bullion lower this week.

In the latest economic data, prices paid to US producers rose more than expected, suggesting inflationary pressures will take time to moderate and keep the Fed on its aggressive rate-hike track. Officials from the central bank committed to raising interest rates to a restrictive level in the near future to curb inflation, although some noted the importance of calibrating the increases to mitigate risk.

Investors are on tenterhooks as they await US consumer price figures later Thursday that may determine if the Fed will deliver a fourth-straight outsized hike in interest rates, which would add pressure on bullion.

“The asymmetric risk for the consumer price index print is the market is not ready for a large downside print,” Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP SA, said in a note. Subsequent prices for precious metals and commodities will depend on how the US dollar reacts to the data, she added.

Spot gold declined 0.2% to $1,669.41 an ounce as of 12:06 p.m. in Singapore, after gaining 0.4% on Wednesday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady. Silver and platinum fell, while palladium was flat.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.