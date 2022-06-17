Golden age: How the Warriors won their 4th NBA title in 8 years

Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other senior officials prepared aid to send to 800 families suffering from an unidentified intestinal epidemic, state media reported on Friday, as the country also battles its first COVID-19 outbreak. North Korea revealed this week it was facing an "acute enteric epidemic" on top of a weeks-long outbreak of COVID. "The officials ... prepared medicines, foodstuff and daily necessities needed for the treatment of the epidemic and stable life to render aid to the people in Haeju City and Kangryong County (of South Hwanghae Province)," the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.