Is Golden Agri-Resources (SGX:E5H) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Golden Agri-Resources

What Is Golden Agri-Resources's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Golden Agri-Resources had US$3.02b of debt at June 2019, down from US$3.24b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$472.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.55b.

SGX:E5H Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

A Look At Golden Agri-Resources's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Golden Agri-Resources had liabilities of US$2.78b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.52b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$472.0m and US$594.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.23b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$2.62b, we think shareholders really should watch Golden Agri-Resources's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Golden Agri-Resources shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.6), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.75 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Worse, Golden Agri-Resources's EBIT was down 50% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Golden Agri-Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.