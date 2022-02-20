Golden Apple Finalists | Lotto Winner | Ring Found
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.
College Credits: Arlington Heights Students Make Dean's Lists
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Seeking $650K Lotto Winner: Ticket Sold At Schaumburg Gas Station
A winner has not come forward following Saturday's midday draw of the Lucky Day Lotto game.
Water Main Break Shuts Downs Street In Arlington Heights: Police
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area Wednesday if possible or find an alternate route.
Golden Apple Finalists: Local Teachers Get Prestigious Nods
Teachers from Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates are among 30 finalists in the state.
$1M Wow House: Tucked Away On A Sprawling Arlington Heights Lot
This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 1999, is up for sale.
Wedding Ring Found, Looking For Owner: Village
The Village of Arlington Heights is looking for the owner of a gold wedding band that was found by the Public Works crew in the street.
