Golden Apple Finalists | Lotto Winner | Ring Found

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

College Credits: Arlington Heights Students Make Dean's Lists

Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

Seeking $650K Lotto Winner: Ticket Sold At Schaumburg Gas Station

A winner has not come forward following Saturday's midday draw of the Lucky Day Lotto game.

Water Main Break Shuts Downs Street In Arlington Heights: Police

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area Wednesday if possible or find an alternate route.

Golden Apple Finalists: Local Teachers Get Prestigious Nods

Teachers from Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates are among 30 finalists in the state.

$1M Wow House: Tucked Away On A Sprawling Arlington Heights Lot

This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 1999, is up for sale.

Wedding Ring Found, Looking For Owner: Village

The Village of Arlington Heights is looking for the owner of a gold wedding band that was found by the Public Works crew in the street.

POLICE REPORTS

This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch

